What to Watch on Thursday: And Just Like That sees Carrie get a new hip and a new start

"I'm not an old lady," Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) insists in the fifth episode of And Just Like That. Well, no one told her hips. As the Sex and the City revival continues, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) helps Carrie through her recovery from hip-replacement surgery — which at least includes the perk of a hot physical therapist — while also advising Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) to quit drinking via book delivery. Meanwhile, Miranda's friendship with Che (Sara Ramirez) continues to deepen, and Charlotte also struggles with her daughter Rose's exploration of her gender identity. "I can just say that parenting is a journey and a process," Davis told EW of that story line, "and kids come into the world with their own thing going on and you cannot control that. And, as we know, Charlotte, one of her central issues is about control, so I think it's really perfect that she has children that she can't control." —Tyler Aquilina
