What to Watch on Thursday: And Just Like That tackles social media and more in episode 4

The Sex and the City revival sees Carrie deal with social media self-promo and listing her apartment in its fourth entry.

By EW Staff December 23, 2021 at 08:00 AM EST
And Just Like That

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

And Just Like That continues to have a hold on our Thursdays. In the fourth episode of the Sex and the City revival, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) is still reeling from the death of her husband, but is back at work and tasked with getting her social numbers "up," per those in charge at her podcast. Meanwhile, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) plans a dinner party and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) recovers from the partying with Che (Sara Ramirez) we saw in episode 3. Nixon tells EW that Miranda is getting thrown "for a loop" this season in more ways than one — but that's exactly what this new iteration of the iconic series is all about. "The show is called And Just Like That — you think your life is a certain way and then something happens, and just like that, everything looks different," she says. —Ashley Boucher

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Fantasy Island: Welcome to the Snow Globe (two-hour holiday special) — Fox

Rebuilding a Dream Christmas (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Christmas Cookie Challenge (season finale) — Food Network

Streaming

Yearly Departed (special) — Amazon Prime Video

Dead Man's Switch: A Crypto Mystery (doc) — Discovery+

Beanie Mania (doc) — HBO Max

Dragons: The Nine Realms (animated series debut) — Hulu/Peacock

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon (special) — Paramount+

Vigil (U.S. series debut) — Peacock

*times are ET and subject to change

