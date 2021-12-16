What to Watch on Thursday: Station Eleven brings the acclaimed pandemic tale to HBO Max

Station Eleven

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Limited Series Debut

Emily St. John Mandel's novel about a society-ending flu — and the ways in which survivors try to simultaneously rebuild and hold onto what was most important from the old world — has had at least three lives. In 2014, when it first hit shelves and topped bestseller and best-of-the-year lists; at the beginning of our own real-life pandemic, as readers new and returning flocked to the pages for answers; and now, as we're coming out of the COVID crisis and the adaptation finally hits the airwaves. Episodes will drop on HBO Max in groups, making for bingeable, yet cliffhanging, viewing. In the first batch of three, we meet the key players in their blissful pre-deadly flu ignorance as well as see how they've fared in the afterworld (main protagonist Kristen, played by Mackenzie Davis and her junior counterpart Matilda Lawler, is a founding member of a traveling troupe of actors and musicians who bring theater to the country's disparate communities).

Fans of the book will benefit the most from this limited series: the creative team has taken Mandel's vision and given it brand new, visually-arresting life, and there's so much sentiment in seeing the story borne out. But Station Eleven newbies shouldn't let the premise — multiple timelines, interwoven characters, high-speed scene edits — or the pandemic plotline scare them away. At its heart, the show is a beautiful affirmation of life. —Seija Rankin

Finding Magic Mike

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Series Debut

Get your dollar bills ready 'cause it's time to make it rain on 10 guys who are going through Magic Mike boot camp to get their, well, magic back. These "regular Joes" — er, Mikes — will bare it all physically (well, mostly) and emotionally as they learn sexy dance routines in the hopes of being crowned the real Magic Mike and winning a cash prize (hopefully paid out in Benjamins). —Gerrad Hall

MacGruber

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock

Series Debut

Fifteen years after debuting on Saturday Night Live, and 12 years after hitting the big screen, America's ultimate patriot returns to confront his past. The new Peacock comedy series from SNL vets Jorma Taccone, John Solomon, and MacGruber himself, Will Forte, picks up with the spy released from prison in order to take down a villain from his past (Billy Zane). Of course he'll need to reunite his old team of Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe). But the real bomb is the casting of new additions Sam Elliott and Laurence Fishburne. —Derek Lawrence

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Dogs of the Year (special) — The CW

Music Box: Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss (music doc) — HBO

Christmas by Chance (movie) — Lifetime

L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth (special) — NBC

100th Anniversary Miss America Competition — Peacock

9 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

Tarek & Heather: The Big I Do (special) — HGTV

10 p.m.

Streaming

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers (special) — Discovery+

South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID (special) — Paramount+

Close to Me (U.S. debut) — Sundance Now/AMC+

Movies

Dead Asleep (doc) — Hulu

Puff: Wonders of the Reef (doc) — Netflix

A California Christmas: City Lights — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change