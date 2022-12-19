What to Watch: Take a spin on The Wheel — no, not that one

On today's What to Watch: The hit U.K. game show The Wheel is making the jump over the pond to give some deserving U.S. contestants the chance at winning big cash prizes. Seven celebrities, including Christina Ricci and Chrissy Metz, will sit in the spinning wheel and proclaim a subject that they're an expert on, like wigs or Beyoncé. And one of the contestants sitting in a smaller wheel below will rise, literally, to the occasion and answer trivia questions with the help of their expert celebrity friends.

Plus, the late Leslie Jordan is among the stars competing on the special Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, and one competitor will walk away with $25,000 on the finale of Holiday Baking Championship.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Monday, December 19

Streaming

Baking It - Peacock

Midsomer Murders - Acorn TV

Judy Justice - Amazon Freevee

Doc Martin - Acorn TV

8 p.m.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition - VH1

Below Deck - Bravo

Holiday Baking Championship (season finale) - Food Network/Discovery+

90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

Celebrity IOU - HGTV

Southern Hospitality - Bravo

His Dark Materials - HBO

Love It or List It - HGTV

The Culpo Sisters - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Surreal Life - VH1

Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1

10 p.m.

The Wheel (series debut) - NBC

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (season finale) - Food Network/Discovery+

Quantum Leap - NBC

11 p.m.

Barmageddon - USA

11:30 p.m.

E! News - E!

*times are ET and subject to change

