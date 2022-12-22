What to Watch: The Best Man: The Final Chapters is closing the book on the beloved franchise
Almost a decade after we last saw them in The Best Man Holiday, the sequel to 1999's The Best Man, Morris Chestnut (Lance Sullivan), Melissa De Sousa (Shelby Taylor), Taye Diggs (Harper Stewart), Regina Hall (Candace Murchison), Terrence Howard (Quentin Spivey), Sanaa Lathan (Robyn Stewart), Nia Long (Jordan Armstrong), and Harold Perrineau (Julian Murchison) are all back for The Best Man: The Final Chapters. In this limited series, the beloved cast of characters reunite and face, like so many friendships, various degrees of strain and evolution.
Billie Piper is back as child star-turned-actress Suzie Pickles for the three-episode Christmas special, I Hate Suzie Too. Things are looking up for Suzie, who has a new agent, publicist, and job — she's trying to win back fans and the British public by putting on her dancing shoes to compete on Dance Crazee, a reality-competition series.
And if you missed it in theaters (though, based on its $719 million domestic box office haul, who didn't see it already?!), you can finally check out the year's biggest movie, Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, and more.
What to Watch on Thursday, December 22
Streaming
The Best Man: The Final Chapters (series debut) - Peacock
Snap (series debut) - ALLBLK
I Hate Suzie Too (season premiere) - HBO Max
South Side - HBO Max
The Real Housewives of Miami - Peacock
Doom Patrol - HBO Max
Hush - ALLBLK
Wicked City - ALLBLK
Gossip Girl - HBO Max
Fleishman Is in Trouble - Hulu
Gangs of London - AMC+
Sort Of (season finale) - HBO Max
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
Emeril Tailgates (season finale) - The Roku Channel
Top Gun: Maverick (streaming debut) - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Siesta Key: Miami Moves - MTV
Christina on the Coast - HGTV
9 p.m.
Luxe for Less - HGTV
Hip Hop Homicides (season finale) - WEtv
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles - Bravo
Cribs - MTV
10 p.m.
Branson (season finale) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
The Wheel - NBC
*times are ET and subject to change
