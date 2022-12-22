What to Watch: The Best Man: The Final Chapters is closing the book on the beloved franchise

Billie Piper is back as child star-turned-actress Suzie Pickles for the three-episode Christmas special, I Hate Suzie Too. Things are looking up for Suzie, who has a new agent, publicist, and job — she's trying to win back fans and the British public by putting on her dancing shoes to compete on Dance Crazee, a reality-competition series.

What to Watch on Thursday, December 22

Streaming

The Best Man: The Final Chapters (series debut) - Peacock

Snap (series debut) - ALLBLK

I Hate Suzie Too (season premiere) - HBO Max

South Side - HBO Max

The Real Housewives of Miami - Peacock

Doom Patrol - HBO Max

Hush - ALLBLK

Wicked City - ALLBLK

Gossip Girl - HBO Max

Fleishman Is in Trouble - Hulu

Gangs of London - AMC+

Sort Of (season finale) - HBO Max

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

Emeril Tailgates (season finale) - The Roku Channel

Top Gun: Maverick (streaming debut) - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves - MTV

Christina on the Coast - HGTV

9 p.m.

Luxe for Less - HGTV

Hip Hop Homicides (season finale) - WEtv

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles - Bravo

Cribs - MTV

10 p.m.

Branson (season finale) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

The Wheel - NBC

*times are ET and subject to change