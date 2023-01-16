What to Watch this week (Jan. 16-Jan. 22): The Daily Show returns with Leslie Jones kicking off a rotation of guest hosts.

What to Watch: The reboot of Night Court is in session, Truth Be Told returns

Coming up this on TV week, Investigation Discovery takes a deep dive into the many tragedies connected to the actors of Glee with the three-part series The Price of Glee. It's also the return of The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, and 9-1-1: Lonestar.

You can also get your reality TV fix with the finale of The Circle on Netflix, the premiere of Are You the One on Paramount+, and new episodes of The Climb on HBO Max.

Plus, season 3 of Truth Be Told arrives on Apple TV+, the Night Court reboot begins, and That '90s Show makes its debut.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to watch this week

Monday, January 16

Streaming

Koala Man (series debut) - Hulu



Check Local Listings

Independent Lens: The Big Payback - PBS

8 p.m.

NCIS - CBS

Fantasy Island - Fox

America's Got Talent: All-Stars - NBC

Kids Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition - VH1

Below Deck - Bravo

9 p.m.

Bake It 'Til You Make It - Food Network

Southern Hospitality - Bravo

Alert - Fox

The Price of Glee (docuseries debut) - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)

10 p.m.

Quantum Leap - NBC

NCIS: Hawaii - CBS

11 p.m.

Barmageddon - USA

Tuesday, January 17

Streaming

Stonehouse (series debut) streaming BritBox

Movies

She Is… (doc) - Digital/VOD

The Stalking Fields - Digital

Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert (doc) - Peacock

The Fabelmans (home entertainment premiere) - Digital

Check Local Listings

Finding Your Roots - PBS

8 p.m.

FBI - CBS

Night Court (two-episode series debut) - NBC

The Resident (season finale) - Fox

Bering Sea Gold - Discovery

Teen Mom: Family Reunion - MTV

The Rookie - ABC

80th Golden Globe Awards - NBC

9 p.m.

Chef Dynasty: House of Fang - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Rookie: Feds - ABC

1000-lb Sisters (season premiere) - TLC

FBI: International - CBS

Below Deck Adventure - Bravo

Fixer to Fabulous - HGTV

10 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

Will Trent - ABC

New Amsterdam (series finale) - NBC

11 p.m.

The Daily Show (returns with guest hosts, starting with Leslie Jones) - Comedy Central

Wednesday, January 18

Streaming

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+

Are You the One? (season premiere) - Paramount+

The Cupcake Guys (series debut) - The Roku Channel

The Circle (season finale) - Netflix

National Treasure: Edge of History - Disney+

Leverage: Redemption - Amazon Freevee

8 p.m.

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Chicago Med - NBC

The Challenge: Ride or Dies - MTV

American Pickers - History Channel

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City - Bravo

The Conners - ABC

Celebrity Name That Tune - Fox

The Price Is Right at Night (special) - CBS

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs - ABC

9 p.m.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - Fox

Love Without Borders - Bravo

Lingo - CBS

Chicago Fire - NBC

Brother vs. Brother: No Rules - HGTV

Abbott Elementary - ABC

American Pickers - History Channel

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller (season premiere) - National Geographic

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics (season finale) - ABC

10 p.m.

1000lb Best Friends - TLC

Big Sky: Deadly Trails (season finale) - ABC

Chicago PD - NBC

Tough as Nails - CBS

10:30 p.m.

Grown-ish (midseason premiere) - Freeform

Thursday, January 19

Streaming

The Climb - HBO Max

That '90s Show (series debut) - Netflix

The Silence (series debut) - Topic

Jam Van (series debut) - YouTube Kids

Velma - HBO Max

Snap - ALLBLK

The Game - Paramount+

The Real Housewives of Miami - Peacock

Hush (season finale) - ALLBLK

A House Divided - ALLBLK

Gossip Girl - HBO Max

Criminal Minds: Evolution - Paramount+

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

All the Queen's Men - BET+

8 p.m.

Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network

Hell's Kitchen - Fox

Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC

BattleBots - Discovery

Law & Order - NBC

Christina in the Country - HGTV

Siesta Key - MTV

Walker - The CW

Young Sheldon - CBS

8:30 p.m.

Ghosts - CBS

9 p.m.

Married to Real Estate - HGTV

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? - A&E

Welcome to Flatch - Fox

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles - Bravo

Cribs - MTV

So Help Me Todd - CBS

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

The Parent Test - ABC

Walker Independence - The CW

9:30 p.m.

Call Me Kat - Fox

10 p.m.

The Chase - ABC

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

Friday, January 20

Streaming

Servant - Apple TV+

Bake Squad (season premiere) - Netflix

Shape Island (series debut) - Apple TV

Truth Be Told (season premiere) - Apple TV+

The Legend of Vox Machina (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video

Bling Empire: New York (series debut) - Netflix

America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation - Amazon Freevee

Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee

Movies

Missing (movie) In theaters

When You Finish Saving the World (movie - limited release) In theaters

The Son (movie) In theaters

8 p.m.

BMF - Starz

Shark Tank - ABC

Boys in Blue - Showtime

Ready to Love - OWN

RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV

Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

S.W.A.T. - CBS

8:30 p.m.

Young Rock - NBC

9 p.m.

Gold, Lies & Videotape - Discovery (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Real Friends of WeHo (series debut) - MTV

Kindred Spirits (season premiere) - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)

All the Single Ladies - OWN

Fire Country - CBS

Love After Lockup - WE tv

20/20 - ABC

Dateline - NBC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV

10 p.m.

The Proof Is Out There - History Channel

Blue Bloods - CBS

Real Time With Bill Maher (season premiere) 10pm HBO

11 p.m.

Game Theory With Bomani Jones (season premiere) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Saturday, January 21

10 a.m.

The Pioneer Woman - Food Network

11 a.m.

The Kitchen - Food Network

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: D.C. (season premiere) - OWN

Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias (movie) - Lifetime

9 p.m.

Rico to the Rescue - HGTV

10 p.m.

48 Hours - CBS

Sunday, January 22

Streaming

Mayor of Kingstown - Paramount+

Paul T. Goldman (season finale) - Peacock

1923 - Paramount+

Check Local Listings

Miss Scarlet and The Duke - PBS

All Creatures Great and Small - PBS

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.

Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily After Ever? (season finale) - TLC

East New York - CBS

The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo

9 p.m.

Sewer Divers - Discovery

Accused (series debut) - Fox

Your Honor - Showtime

Godfather of Harlem - MGM+

The Last of Us - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)

Family Karma - Bravo

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

10 p.m.

MILF Manor - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

The L Word: Generation Q (season finale) - Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change