What to Watch: The reboot of Night Court is in session, Truth Be Told returns
Coming up this on TV week, Investigation Discovery takes a deep dive into the many tragedies connected to the actors of Glee with the three-part series The Price of Glee. It's also the return of The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, and 9-1-1: Lonestar.
You can also get your reality TV fix with the finale of The Circle on Netflix, the premiere of Are You the One on Paramount+, and new episodes of The Climb on HBO Max.
Plus, season 3 of Truth Be Told arrives on Apple TV+, the Night Court reboot begins, and That '90s Show makes its debut.
What to watch this week
Monday, January 16
Streaming
Koala Man (series debut) - Hulu
Check Local Listings
Independent Lens: The Big Payback - PBS
8 p.m.
NCIS - CBS
Fantasy Island - Fox
America's Got Talent: All-Stars - NBC
Kids Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition - VH1
Below Deck - Bravo
9 p.m.
Bake It 'Til You Make It - Food Network
Southern Hospitality - Bravo
Alert - Fox
The Price of Glee (docuseries debut) - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)
10 p.m.
Quantum Leap - NBC
NCIS: Hawaii - CBS
11 p.m.
Barmageddon - USA
Tuesday, January 17
Streaming
Stonehouse (series debut) streaming BritBox
Movies
She Is… (doc) - Digital/VOD
The Stalking Fields - Digital
Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert (doc) - Peacock
The Fabelmans (home entertainment premiere) - Digital
Check Local Listings
Finding Your Roots - PBS
8 p.m.
FBI - CBS
Night Court (two-episode series debut) - NBC
9-1-1: Lone Star (season premiere) - Fox
The Resident (season finale) - Fox
Bering Sea Gold - Discovery
Teen Mom: Family Reunion - MTV
The Rookie - ABC
80th Golden Globe Awards - NBC
9 p.m.
Chef Dynasty: House of Fang - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Rookie: Feds - ABC
1000-lb Sisters (season premiere) - TLC
FBI: International - CBS
Below Deck Adventure - Bravo
Fixer to Fabulous - HGTV
10 p.m.
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
Will Trent - ABC
New Amsterdam (series finale) - NBC
11 p.m.
The Daily Show (returns with guest hosts, starting with Leslie Jones) - Comedy Central
Wednesday, January 18
Streaming
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+
Are You the One? (season premiere) - Paramount+
The Cupcake Guys (series debut) - The Roku Channel
The Circle (season finale) - Netflix
National Treasure: Edge of History - Disney+
Leverage: Redemption - Amazon Freevee
8 p.m.
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Chicago Med - NBC
The Challenge: Ride or Dies - MTV
American Pickers - History Channel
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City - Bravo
The Conners - ABC
Celebrity Name That Tune - Fox
The Price Is Right at Night (special) - CBS
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs - ABC
9 p.m.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - Fox
Love Without Borders - Bravo
Lingo - CBS
Chicago Fire - NBC
Brother vs. Brother: No Rules - HGTV
Abbott Elementary - ABC
American Pickers - History Channel
Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller (season premiere) - National Geographic
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics (season finale) - ABC
10 p.m.
1000lb Best Friends - TLC
Big Sky: Deadly Trails (season finale) - ABC
Chicago PD - NBC
Tough as Nails - CBS
10:30 p.m.
Grown-ish (midseason premiere) - Freeform
Thursday, January 19
Streaming
The Climb - HBO Max
That '90s Show (series debut) - Netflix
The Silence (series debut) - Topic
Jam Van (series debut) - YouTube Kids
Velma - HBO Max
Snap - ALLBLK
The Game - Paramount+
The Real Housewives of Miami - Peacock
Hush (season finale) - ALLBLK
A House Divided - ALLBLK
Gossip Girl - HBO Max
Criminal Minds: Evolution - Paramount+
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
All the Queen's Men - BET+
8 p.m.
Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network
Hell's Kitchen - Fox
Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC
BattleBots - Discovery
Law & Order - NBC
Christina in the Country - HGTV
Siesta Key - MTV
Walker - The CW
Young Sheldon - CBS
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts - CBS
9 p.m.
Married to Real Estate - HGTV
Accused: Guilty or Innocent? - A&E
Welcome to Flatch - Fox
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles - Bravo
Cribs - MTV
So Help Me Todd - CBS
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
The Parent Test - ABC
Walker Independence - The CW
9:30 p.m.
Call Me Kat - Fox
10 p.m.
The Chase - ABC
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
Friday, January 20
Streaming
Servant - Apple TV+
Bake Squad (season premiere) - Netflix
Shape Island (series debut) - Apple TV
Truth Be Told (season premiere) - Apple TV+
The Legend of Vox Machina (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video
Bling Empire: New York (series debut) - Netflix
America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation - Amazon Freevee
Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee
Movies
Missing (movie) In theaters
When You Finish Saving the World (movie - limited release) In theaters
The Son (movie) In theaters
8 p.m.
BMF - Starz
Shark Tank - ABC
Boys in Blue - Showtime
Ready to Love - OWN
RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV
Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
S.W.A.T. - CBS
8:30 p.m.
Young Rock - NBC
9 p.m.
Gold, Lies & Videotape - Discovery (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Real Friends of WeHo (series debut) - MTV
Kindred Spirits (season premiere) - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)
All the Single Ladies - OWN
Fire Country - CBS
Love After Lockup - WE tv
20/20 - ABC
Dateline - NBC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV
10 p.m.
The Proof Is Out There - History Channel
Blue Bloods - CBS
Real Time With Bill Maher (season premiere) 10pm HBO
11 p.m.
Game Theory With Bomani Jones (season premiere) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Saturday, January 21
10 a.m.
The Pioneer Woman - Food Network
11 a.m.
The Kitchen - Food Network
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: D.C. (season premiere) - OWN
Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias (movie) - Lifetime
9 p.m.
Rico to the Rescue - HGTV
10 p.m.
48 Hours - CBS
Sunday, January 22
Streaming
Mayor of Kingstown - Paramount+
Paul T. Goldman (season finale) - Peacock
1923 - Paramount+
Check Local Listings
Miss Scarlet and The Duke - PBS
All Creatures Great and Small - PBS
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
90 Day Fiancé: Happily After Ever? (season finale) - TLC
East New York - CBS
The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo
9 p.m.
Sewer Divers - Discovery
Accused (series debut) - Fox
Your Honor - Showtime
Godfather of Harlem - MGM+
The Last of Us - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)
Family Karma - Bravo
NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS
10 p.m.
MILF Manor - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)
The L Word: Generation Q (season finale) - Showtime
*times are ET and subject to change
