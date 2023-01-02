What to Watch this week: Ariana Grande judges RuPaul's Drag Race premiere, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches casts a spell
The first week of 2023 sees the midseason return of several fan-favorite TV shows including Abbott Elementary, NBC's One Chicago franchise, and The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds, which now air back-to-back for the first time with a big crossover. Call Me Kat's first post-holiday's episode addresses the absence of late star Leslie Jordan's character. Plus, Mythic Quest, The Mosquito Coast, and Welcome to Chippendales wrap up their seasons.
But the biggest premiere of the week is that of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, which moves to its new home on MTV and will welcome back Ariana Grande as guest judge for the two-episode premiere, alongside mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Mama RuPaul. (The first episode of the two-part premiere will air commercial-free, while the second will have limited ad interruptions.) Drag Race season 15 will feature the largest cast in the her-story of the show, with 16 contestants — including legendary pageant queen Sasha Colby and viral TikTok twins Sugar and Spice, among others — vying for the crown and a record-high $200,000 cash prize.
Plus, Ginny & Georgia and Star Wars: The Bad Batch are back for new seasons, and the new series Will Trent (based on the popular book series) and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches both debut.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
What to watch this week
Monday, January 2
Streaming
Baking It - Peacock
Midsomer Murders (season finale) - Acorn TV
Check local listings
Antiques Roadshow (season premiere) - PBS
11 a.m.
134th Rose Parade - NBC
8 p.m.
Fantasy Island (season premiere) - Fox
America's Got Talent: All-Stars (series debut) - NBC
Kids Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition - VH1
Below Deck - Bravo
9 p.m.
Bake It 'Til You Make It - Food Network
Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter (event premiere) - Lifetime
Celebrity IOU (season finale) - HGTV
TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians (special) - Fox
Southern Hospitality - Bravo
10 p.m.
Quantum Leap (season premiere) - NBC
11 p.m.
Barmageddon - USA
Tuesday, January 3
Streaming
Sometimes When We Touch (docuseries debut) - Paramount+
The Menu (streaming premiere) - HBO Max
Welcome to Chippendales (season finale) - Hulu
Check Local Listings
Finding Your Roots (season premiere) - PBS
8 p.m.
FBI (midseason premiere) - CBS
The Resident (midseason premiere) - Fox
Bering Sea Gold - Discovery
Ugliest House in America - HGTV
The Rookie (midseason premiere) - ABC
9 p.m.
Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter (event finale) - Lifetime
Chef Dynasty: House of Fang - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Rookie: Feds (midseason premiere) - ABC
FBI: International (midseason premiere) - CBS
Below Deck Adventure - Bravo
Fixer to Fabulous - HGTV
The Curse of Oak Island - History Channel
Little People, Big World (season finale) - TLC
The Oval - BET
10 p.m.
FBI: Most Wanted (midseason premiere) - CBS
Will Trent (series debut) - ABC
Watch What Happens Live (season premiere) - Bravo
I Am Shauna Rae - TLC
New Amsterdam (midseason premiere) - NBC
Wednesday, January 4
Streaming
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (season premiere) - Disney+
Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street (docuseries debut) - Netflix
The Circle - Netflix
National Treasure: Edge of History - Disney+
Willow - Disney+
Leverage: Redemption - Amazon Freevee
8 p.m.
Married at First Sight (season premiere) - Lifetime
Chicago Med (midseason premiere) - NBC
The Challenge: Ride or Dies - MTV
American Pickers (season premiere) - History Channel
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City - Bravo
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (special) - ABC
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (series debut) - Fox
The Price Is Right at Night (special) - CBS
Ugliest House in America - HGTV
9 p.m.
NFL Tailgate Takedown (special) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Tough as Nails (season premiere) - CBS
Love Without Borders - Bravo
Property Brothers: Forever Home (season finale) - HGTV
Abbott Elementary (midseason premiere) - ABC
Chicago Fire (midseason premiere) - NBC
Sistas - BET
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics (midseason premiere) - ABC
10 p.m.
Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
1000-lb Best Friends (season premiere) - TLC
Big Sky: Deadly Trails (midseason premiere) - ABC
Chicago PD (midseason premiere) - NBC
Thursday, January 5
Streaming
Ginny & Georgia (season premiere) - Netflix
Christian (series debut) - Topic
January 6th (doc) - Discovery+
Snap - ALLBLK
The Game - Paramount+
The Real Housewives of Miami - Peacock
Doom Patrol (midseason finale) - HBO Max
Hush - ALLBLK
Wicked City (season finale) - ALLBLK
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
8 p.m.
Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network
Hell's Kitchen (midseason premiere) - Fox
Celebrity Jeopardy! (midseason premiere) - ABC
Siesta Key - MTV
BattleBots (season premiere) - Discovery
Ugliest House in America - HGTV
Law & Order (midseason premiere) - NBC
Young Sheldon (midseason premiere) - CBS
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts (midseason premiere) - CBS
9 p.m.
Welcome to Flatch (midseason premiere) - Fox
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles - Bravo
Cribs - MTV
Growing Up Hip Hop (season premiere) - WE tv
Law & Order: SVU (midseason premiere) - NBC
Parent Test - ABC
So Help Me Todd (midseason premiere) - CBS
9:30 p.m.
Call Me Kat (midseason premiere) - Fox
10 p.m.
The Chase (midseason premiere) - ABC
CSI: Vegas (midseason premiere) - CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime (midseason premiere) - NBC
Friday, January 6
Streaming
Pressure Cooker (series debut) - Netflix
America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation - Amazon Freevee
Mythic Quest (season finale) - Apple TV+
Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee
The Mosquito Coast (season finale) - Apple TV+
The Rig (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Movies
The Pale Blue Eye (movie) - Netflix
She Said (movie) - Peacock
8 p.m.
BMF (season premiere) - Starz
Shark Tank (midseason premiere) - ABC
Boys in Blue (docuseries debut) - Showtime
Ready to Love (season premiere) - OWN
RuPaul's Drag Race (season premiere) - MTV
Lopez vs. Lopez (midseason premiere) - NBC
S.W.A.T. (midseason premiere) - CBS
Ugliest House in America - HGTV
8:30 p.m.
Young Rock (midseason premiere) - NBC
9 p.m.
All the Single Ladies (series debut) - OWN
Fire Country (midseason premiere) - CBS
Love After Lockup - WEtv
20/20 - ABC
Dateline - NBC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Ugliest House in America (season finale) - HGTV
10 p.m.
The Proof Is Out There - History Channel
Blue Bloods (midseason premiere) - CBS
10:15 p.m.
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (season premiere) - MTV
Saturday, January 7
10 a.m.
The Pioneer Woman (season premiere) - Food Network
11 a.m.
The Kitchen - Food Network
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville Reunion Pt. 2 (special) - OWN
Reba McEntire's The Hammer (movie) - Lifetime
9 p.m.
Rico to the Rescue (series debut) - HGTV
Floribama Murders (special) - Oxygen
10 p.m.
48 Hours - CBS
Sunday, January 8
Streaming
Paul T. Goldman - Peacock
1923 - Paramount+
Tulsa King - Paramount+
Check Local Listings
Miss Scarlet and The Duke (season premiere) - PBS
Masterpiece: All Creatures Great and Small (season premiere) - PBS
7:30 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Alert (series debut) - Fox
90 Day Fiancé: Happily After Ever? - TLC
The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo
8:30 p.m.
East New York (midseason premiere) - CBS
9 p.m.
Sewer Divers - Discovery
George & Tammy (season finale) - Showtime
Bob's Burgers (midseason premiere) - Fox
The Cube (season premiere) - TBS
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (series debut) - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)
Giuliani: What Happened to America's Mayor? (series debut) - CNN
Family Karma - Bravo
9:30 p.m.
Family Guy (midseason premiere) - Fox
NCIS: Los Angeles (midseason premiere) - CBS
10 p.m.
Sister Wives (season finale) - TLC
The L Word: Generation Q - Showtime
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments