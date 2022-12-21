Plus, beaucoup decisions await on Emily in Paris season 3, and John Krasinski is back for the new season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

What to Watch: Puss in Boots is on his ninth life in new movie The Last Wish

Antonio Banderas is back as Puss in Boots, who has used up eight of his nine lives, so he goes on an adventure with his friends Kitty Softpaws and Purrito in search of a mythical wishing star to restore his lost lives, in the new movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

In the third season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, the international fugitive, played by John Krasinski, is on the run — but now it seems like even his team can't help him. And Emily in Paris has beaucoup decisions to make in her professional and personal life — like where to work, and which guy to be with.

What to Watch on Wednesday, December 21

Streaming

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video

Emily in Paris (season premiere) - Netflix

The Flagmakers (documentary) - Disney+

National Treasure: Edge of History - Disney+

Willow - Disney+

Leverage: Redemption - Amazon Freevee

Movies

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - In theaters

8 p.m.

The Challenge - MTV

Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular - Fox

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City - Bravo

Pawn Stars Do America - History Channel

9 p.m.

Love Without Borders - Bravo

Murder in the Heartland (season finale) - ID

Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon - CBS

Property Brothers: Forever Home - HGTV

10 p.m.

Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Money Court - CNBC

Road Wars (season finale) - A&E

The Wheel - NBC

*times are ET and subject to change