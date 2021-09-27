What to Watch on Monday: The Good Doctor is back, and he's engaged
The ABC drama returns for season 5 tonight as Shaun and Lea celebrate their big news.
The Good Doctor
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC
Season Premiere
The Good Doctor is about to be the married doctor! After last season's finale proposal — by Lea (Paige Spara) to Shaun (Freddie Highmore) — the happy couple is now celebrating their engagement in the premiere. How happy for how long, though? The season 5 trailer shows Lea stressing about wedding planning — but sure it's not as difficult as saving lives, right? Elsewhere, a mother discovers her young son's cancer may have a surprising source, and Mateo (Osvaldo Benavides) hopes the end is near for his legal issues in the U.S.
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Nick Cannon (talk show debut) — Check local listings
American Experience: Citizen Hearst (two-part documentary debut) — PBS
8 p.m.
Darcey & Stacey (season finale) — TLC
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo
Halloween Baking Championship — Food Network
The Big Leap — Fox
Laetitia — HBO
The L Word: Generation Q — Showtime
10 p.m.
Voices Magnified: Youth Digital Crisis (special) — A&E
NCIS: Hawai'i — CBS
Ordinary Joe — NBC
Back to Life — Showtime
*times are ET and subject to change
