What to Watch on Monday: The Good Doctor is back, and he's engaged

The ABC drama returns for season 5 tonight as Shaun and Lea celebrate their big news.

By EW Staff
September 27, 2021 at 08:20 AM EDT
The Good Doctor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere
The Good Doctor is about to be the married doctor! After last season's finale proposal — by Lea (Paige Spara) to Shaun (Freddie Highmore) — the happy couple is now celebrating their engagement in the premiere. How happy for how long, though? The season 5 trailer shows Lea stressing about wedding planning — but sure it's not as difficult as saving lives, right? Elsewhere, a mother discovers her young son's cancer may have a surprising source, and Mateo (Osvaldo Benavides) hopes the end is near for his legal issues in the U.S.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Nick Cannon (talk show debut) — Check local listings

American Experience: Citizen Hearst (two-part documentary debut) — PBS

8 p.m.

Dancing With the StarsABC

The Neighborhood — CBS

Roswell, New Mexico — The CW

9-1-1 — Fox

The Voice — NBC

Darcey & Stacey (season finale) — TLC

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo

NCIS — CBS

Halloween Baking Championship — Food Network

The Big Leap — Fox

Laetitia — HBO

The L Word: Generation Q — Showtime

10 p.m.

Voices Magnified: Youth Digital Crisis (special) — A&E

NCIS: Hawai'i — CBS

Ordinary Joe — NBC

Back to Life — Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change

