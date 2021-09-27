What to Watch on Monday: The Good Doctor is back, and he's engaged

The Good Doctor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere

The Good Doctor is about to be the married doctor! After last season's finale proposal — by Lea (Paige Spara) to Shaun (Freddie Highmore) — the happy couple is now celebrating their engagement in the premiere. How happy for how long, though? The season 5 trailer shows Lea stressing about wedding planning — but sure it's not as difficult as saving lives, right? Elsewhere, a mother discovers her young son's cancer may have a surprising source, and Mateo (Osvaldo Benavides) hopes the end is near for his legal issues in the U.S.

What ELSE to Watch

*times are ET and subject to change