What to Watch on Monday: Ariana Grande starts her new position on The Voice season premiere

Plus, Dancing With the Stars, 9-1-1, and NCIS return, and new dramas The Big Leap and Ordinary Joe make their debuts as the fall TV season gets underway.

Dancing With the Stars

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere

Tyra Banks and her over-the-top gowns are back for the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars, which will feature the requisite number of B-level celebs (Brian Austin Green of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Melora Hardin of The Office), current and former athletes (Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and former NBA baller Iman Shumpert) and that one person who really doesn't deserve more attention but is getting it anyway (Olivia Jade Giannulli of the college admissions scandal). —Lynette Rice

9-1-1

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Season Premiere

You know how it goes on 9-1-1, there's always a nice, easy disaster to ease you back into a new season. We jest. The season 5 premiere sees Hollywood overrun with giraffes, camels, emus, monkeys, and elephants after a series of ransomware attacks targeting Los Angeles turns the city into a literal zoo. As Captain Bobby (Peter Krause) and the crew scramble to cover all the various rescue scenarios — including an emergency involving LAX air traffic control and a medevac helicopter crash — Athena (Angela Bassett) is confronted with her past trauma when her season 3 serial attacker goes on trial. Meanwhile, Maddie's (Jennifer Love Hewitt) postpartum depression worsens and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) suffers a medical emergency. Just when you thought it couldn't get darker, a blackout hits L.A., plunging the city into darkness — oh, and did we mention the heatwave? —Ruth Kinane

The Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere

Returning The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend have a strategy for how to prevent eight-time winner Blake Shelton from emerging victorious again: "We hired Ariana Grande," Legend jokes. The Grammy winner and "Positions" singer Ariana Grande fills the spinning red chair vacated by Nick Jonas, and she's already impressed with the level of talent on the show's 21st season. "Everyone's teams are so incredible," Grande says. "And also so diverse with the talent, genre, and voices that each of us have." —Gerrad Hall

NCIS

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on CBS

Season Premiere

Pam Dawber, the real-life wife of star Mark Harmon, reprises her role as journalist Marcie Warren in the 19th season premiere that also answers whether Gibbs (Harmon) survived the boat explosion in last season's finale. (Here's the world's worst hint: yes, he does). We also see how the departure of Ellie (Emily Wickersham) impacts sad Nick (Wilmer Valderrama). —L.R.

The Big Leap

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Series Debut

The Big Leap is poised to dance into audiences' hearts with its tale of amateur, aspiring hoofers mounting a production of Swan Lake for a TV audience, all while circumnavigating personal strife and the machinations of a manipulative producer (Scott Foley). There's Gabby (Simone Recasner), a single mom whose college pregnancy ended her dance dreams, and her burgeoning connection with a pro-football player (Ser'Darius Blain) looking to rehab his image. Teri Polo joins as a housewife looking to find a purpose and satisfaction in the face of a long disinterested husband, while SNL's Jon Rudnitsky is winning as a laid-off factory worker looking to win back his wife. Whether you come for the dance numbers or the drama, this show will prove an on pointe addition to your fall line-up. —Maureen Lee Lenker

Ordinary Joe

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC

Series Debut

Want to see James Wolk as a cop? Or a nurse? Or maybe a rock star? Why choose when you can have all three? In NBC's new drama Ordinary Joe, the Watchmen alum plays three different versions of himself, based on how he handles a key decision on college graduation night. "We all have that moment where a decision just took our life in a totally different direction than we thought it was going to," says Wolk. "I think the show is going to be really pertinent and very poignant for people because everyone has that 'moment' — and this show explores what that would look like." What has been like for Wolk to tackle all of these alternate universes in each episode? "It's a great challenge because you really have to just switch gears," he marvels. "When you're playing three characters, you have no idea what day it is." This Monday, let the adventures in Joe swapping begin. —Dan Snierson

