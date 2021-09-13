What to Watch on Monday: FX's long-delayed Y: The Last Man adaptation finally arrives
Much-delayed even before COVID, the series takes place in a world where an even worse pandemic has wiped out almost all creatures with Y chromosomes.
Y: The Last Man
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on FX on Hulu
Series Debut
At long last, Y: The Last Man has made it to the screen… just in time for a real-life pandemic! Well hey, maybe this show (based on the comic series by writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Pia Guerra) will actually make you feel better about how much worse things could be. The pandemic in the world of Y is one that wipes out every mammal with a Y chromosome except for Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) who is blessed and cursed to be the titular last man alive. There must be something special about his family, because his politician mother (Diane Lane) also becomes the new President of the United States after all the men in front of her in line drop dead. It's up to her and others to find out if women really can run the world. But what about trans men? Remarkably, the show goes even further than the original comic (first published almost 20 years ago) in reckoning with the ramifications of this male-killing plague. —Christian Holub
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Ellen (final season premiere) — Check local listings
The Kelly Clarkson Show (season premiere) — Check local listings
The Talk (season premiere) — Check local listings
Rachael Ray (season premiere) — Check local listings
Jeopardy (season premiere) — Check local listings
The Price Is Right (season 50 premiere) — CBS
American Experience — Sandra Day O'Connor: The First — PBS
8 p.m.
Hell's Kitchen (season finale) — Fox
American Ninja Warrior (season finale) — NBC
9 p.m.
Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo
Halloween Baking Championship (season premiere) — Food Network
Laetitia — HBO
The L Word: Generation Q (new timeslot) — Showtime
10 p.m.
The Wall — NBC
Back to Life (season premiere) — Showtime
11 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (season premiere) — Comedy Central
Streaming
Finding Alice (series debut) — Acorn TV
Little Ellen (series debut) — HBO Max
*times are ET and subject to change
