What to Watch on Monday: FX's long-delayed Y: The Last Man adaptation finally arrives

Series Debut

At long last, Y: The Last Man has made it to the screen… just in time for a real-life pandemic! Well hey, maybe this show (based on the comic series by writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Pia Guerra) will actually make you feel better about how much worse things could be. The pandemic in the world of Y is one that wipes out every mammal with a Y chromosome except for Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) who is blessed and cursed to be the titular last man alive. There must be something special about his family, because his politician mother (Diane Lane) also becomes the new President of the United States after all the men in front of her in line drop dead. It's up to her and others to find out if women really can run the world. But what about trans men? Remarkably, the show goes even further than the original comic (first published almost 20 years ago) in reckoning with the ramifications of this male-killing plague. —Christian Holub