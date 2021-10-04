What to Watch on Monday: Return to the block one last time with On My Block final season

The popular coming-of-age comedy is back with a final run of 10 episodes.

By EW Staff
October 04, 2021 at 08:09 AM EDT
Advertisement

On My Block

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Final Season Premiere
Two years after the events of season 3, Ruby, Jasmine, Jamal, Monse, and Cesar have all gone their separate ways heading into their senior year. While Ruby and Jasmine have stuck together, Monse has a new friend group at boarding school, Jamal is now on the football team, and Cesar has accepted what he thinks is his destiny as part of the Santos gang. But leave it to a secret being revealed for former friends to reunite and deal with the fallout.

Related content: 

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what 9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Alma's Way (series debut) — PBS

12 p.m.

The Outsiders? (docuseries debut) — YouTube

8 p.m.

Dancing With the Stars — ABC

The Neighborhood — CBS

Roswell, New Mexico — The CW

9-1-1 — Fox

The Voice — NBC

Black Ink Crew Chicago (season premiere) — VH1

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo

NCIS — CBS

Halloween Baking Championship — Food Network

The Big Leap — Fox

Laetitia (season finale) — HBO

The L Word: Generation Q — Showtime

10 p.m.

The Good Doctor — ABC

NCIS: Hawai'i — CBS

Ordinary Joe — NBC

Back to Life — Showtime

Streaming

Midsomer Murders (midseason premiere) — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com