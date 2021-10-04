What to Watch on Monday: Return to the block one last time with On My Block final season

On My Block

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Final Season Premiere

Two years after the events of season 3, Ruby, Jasmine, Jamal, Monse, and Cesar have all gone their separate ways heading into their senior year. While Ruby and Jasmine have stuck together, Monse has a new friend group at boarding school, Jamal is now on the football team, and Cesar has accepted what he thinks is his destiny as part of the Santos gang. But leave it to a secret being revealed for former friends to reunite and deal with the fallout.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Alma's Way (series debut) — PBS

12 p.m.

The Outsiders? (docuseries debut) — YouTube

8 p.m.

Black Ink Crew Chicago (season premiere) — VH1

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo

Halloween Baking Championship — Food Network

The Big Leap — Fox

Laetitia (season finale) — HBO

The L Word: Generation Q — Showtime

10 p.m.

Ordinary Joe — NBC

Back to Life — Showtime

Streaming

Midsomer Murders (midseason premiere) — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change