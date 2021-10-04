What to Watch on Monday: Return to the block one last time with On My Block final season
The popular coming-of-age comedy is back with a final run of 10 episodes.
On My Block
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Final Season Premiere
Two years after the events of season 3, Ruby, Jasmine, Jamal, Monse, and Cesar have all gone their separate ways heading into their senior year. While Ruby and Jasmine have stuck together, Monse has a new friend group at boarding school, Jamal is now on the football team, and Cesar has accepted what he thinks is his destiny as part of the Santos gang. But leave it to a secret being revealed for former friends to reunite and deal with the fallout.
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Alma's Way (series debut) — PBS
12 p.m.
The Outsiders? (docuseries debut) — YouTube
8 p.m.
Black Ink Crew Chicago (season premiere) — VH1
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo
Halloween Baking Championship — Food Network
The Big Leap — Fox
Laetitia (season finale) — HBO
The L Word: Generation Q — Showtime
10 p.m.
NCIS: Hawai'i — CBS
Ordinary Joe — NBC
Back to Life — Showtime
Streaming
Midsomer Murders (midseason premiere) — Acorn TV
*times are ET and subject to change
