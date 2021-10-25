What to Watch on Monday: All American gets the ball rolling on season 4

Plus, new drag competition Call Me Mother arrives, The CW's 4400 reboot launches, and Xena stars Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor reunite on Acorn TV's My Life Is Murder.

My Life Is Murder

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Acorn TV

Season Finale

It's a TV reunion 20 years in the making. Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor -- stars of Xena: Warrior Princess, which ended in 2001 — are finally back together on screen for the season 2 finale of Lawless' crime dramedy, My Life Is Murder. O'Connor guest-stars as wellness guru — some might say cult leader — who tussles with Lawless' Alexa, a former homicide detective. "It was even better than I expected," O'Connor previously said of filming again with Lawless. "These characters were so different from Xena and Gabrielle so there was more to play with in current affairs and relationships. And it was all there for the taking.... Lucy was throwing stuff out and we were just having more fun than we probably should have been having playing these characters." Adds Lawless: "It was incredible. The whole episode is just to die for." —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

All American

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Season Premiere

Just as Spencer seemed to have it all — he's an All American! He got the girl! — tragedy struck when Mo shot Coop in the season 3 finale. Now, Spencer has to decide what's next for him. Will he chase his dreams or stay home to be with the people he loves? —Samantha Highfill

Related content:

4400

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

Rebooted Series Debut

It's time to declassify intel on 4400. The CW's reimagining of the USA Network sci-fi series that originally ran from 2004 to 2007 is finally here, and the time-travel mystery is going to look a lot different this time around. The series begins when 4,400 marginalized people who vanished without a trace throughout the past hundred years return in an instant in 2021. They have no memory of what happened to them or why they were abducted, and they haven't aged a day. As some begin to develop powers, the government races to analyze the potential threat, while "the 4400," as they're called, must grapple with the mystery of what happened to them — and why they've reappeared. And the reimagined series spends more time with members of the 4400 in their original eras to further illuminate how issues the characters faced decades, or even a century, ago are still problems today, giving the show the opportunity to explore the history of white supremacy in our country. —Sydney Bucksbaum

Related content:

Call Me Mother

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on OUTtv

Series Debut

Drag superstars Crystal (RuPaul's Drag Race UK), Peppermint (RuPaul's Drag Race season 9), and Canadian legend Barbada are fierce mama bears on their own, but together they're an unstoppable force of royal maternal supremacy on the new competition series Call Me Mother. Combining the best bits of Drag Race and The Voice, the new show sees the trio shepherding a diverse crop of drag talent into the mainstream; each mother chooses a team of talented acts to join their artistic houses, but only one can win a permanent spot under their mom's nurturing care. But, with a roster of talent this strong (from queens and non-binary performers to handsome drag kings), it's the audience's gaze that snatches the real prize in the presence of all this beautiful excellence. —Joey Nolfi

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor on reuniting for My Life Is Murder, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

WWE Raw (season premiere) — USA

9 p.m.

Halloween Baking Championship (season finale) — Food Network

The Big Leap — Fox

Wakefield — Showtime

10 p.m.

Ordinary Joe — NBC

Streaming

Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry (series debut) — Magnolia Network

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (season premiere) — Magnolia Network

Super Dad (season premiere) — Magnolia Network

Inn the Works (season premiere) — Magnolia Network

Homegrown (season premiere) — Magnolia Network

Hi I'm (season premiere) — Magnolia Network

Restoration Road with Clint Harp (season premiere) — Magnolia Network

*times are ET and subject to change