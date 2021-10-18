What to Watch on Monday: Below Deck Mediterranean docks as season 6 comes to an end

Below Deck Mediterranean

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

Season Finale

This season filled with choppy waters and crew drama ends on a hectic final charter — and a picnic at an old Croatian fortress. If the crew can pull it off and Mathew can pull himself together. And if the problems below deck weren't enough, a problem below the surface complicates matters, as Sandy, Malia, and the deck crew has to contend with a dangerous anchor drag and Katie only has two stews to help complete this last trip. See how — and if — they pull it off, and then tune in for the Below Deck Mediterranean reunion right after the finale, on a special episode of Watch What Happens Life With Andy Cohen. —Gerrad Hall

Women Is Losers

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Named for a Janis Joplin anthem, Women Is Losers follows Celina (Lorenza Izzo), a Latina fighting to create a better future for herself and her young son in 1960s San Francisco. Unfortunately, to do so, she must battle prejudice against women and people of color, unwelcome advances from her boss (Simu Liu), and the stigma of single motherhood, among other obstacles. The debut feature from director Lissette Feliciano, Women Is Losers pairs its urgent message with a playful spirit and inventive approach, bringing a new spin to an all-too-familiar story — and pointing toward a bright future for its creators. —Tyler Aquilina

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Howie Mandel & Friends: Don't Sneeze on Me (special) — The CW

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Halloween Baking Championship — Food Network

The Big Leap — Fox

Wakefield (U.S. debut) — Showtime

10 p.m.

Intervention (new episodes begin) — A&E

The Real Queens of Hip-Hop: The Women Who Changed the Game (special) — ABC

Ordinary Joe — NBC

Back to Life (season finale) — Showtime

Streaming

Manhunt: The Night Stalker (season premiere) — Acorn TV

Tough Love with Hilary Farr (series debut) — Discovery+

*times are ET and subject to change