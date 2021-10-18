What to Watch on Monday: Below Deck Mediterranean docks as season 6 comes to an end
Plus, SXSW hit Women Is Losers, featuring Simu Liu, comes to HBO Max.
Below Deck Mediterranean
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo
Season Finale
This season filled with choppy waters and crew drama ends on a hectic final charter — and a picnic at an old Croatian fortress. If the crew can pull it off and Mathew can pull himself together. And if the problems below deck weren't enough, a problem below the surface complicates matters, as Sandy, Malia, and the deck crew has to contend with a dangerous anchor drag and Katie only has two stews to help complete this last trip. See how — and if — they pull it off, and then tune in for the Below Deck Mediterranean reunion right after the finale, on a special episode of Watch What Happens Life With Andy Cohen. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
Women Is Losers
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
Named for a Janis Joplin anthem, Women Is Losers follows Celina (Lorenza Izzo), a Latina fighting to create a better future for herself and her young son in 1960s San Francisco. Unfortunately, to do so, she must battle prejudice against women and people of color, unwelcome advances from her boss (Simu Liu), and the stigma of single motherhood, among other obstacles. The debut feature from director Lissette Feliciano, Women Is Losers pairs its urgent message with a playful spirit and inventive approach, bringing a new spin to an all-too-familiar story — and pointing toward a bright future for its creators. —Tyler Aquilina
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what G-Eazy is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Hoarders (season premiere) — A&E
Howie Mandel & Friends: Don't Sneeze on Me (special) — The CW
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
Halloween Baking Championship — Food Network
The Big Leap — Fox
Wakefield (U.S. debut) — Showtime
10 p.m.
Intervention (new episodes begin) — A&E
The Real Queens of Hip-Hop: The Women Who Changed the Game (special) — ABC
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (Below Deck Mediterranean reunion) — Bravo
NCIS: Hawai'i — CBS
Ordinary Joe — NBC
Back to Life (season finale) — Showtime
Streaming
Manhunt: The Night Stalker (season premiere) — Acorn TV
Tough Love with Hilary Farr (series debut) — Discovery+
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments