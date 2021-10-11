What to Watch on Monday: We're Here for season 2 of HBO's drag makeover series
Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela continue their journey through small-town America in the reality series' second season.
We're Here
Season Premiere
Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka, and Shangela are hitting the road again, recruiting residents of small towns across America to participate in one-night-only drags shows. It's not all just for fun and wigs, though — the queens are there to help spread love and support to people who are trying to express their genuine selves to their family, friends, and community. This season will take the trio to Temecula, Calif.; Del Rio, Tex.; and, in the season premiere, Spartansburg, S.C. They'll also go to Selma, Ala., where Shangela stands on the Edmund Pettis Bridge, where, 60 years ago, civil rights activists marched and were beaten. "Especially as Black people [and] as LGBTQIA+ people, we're still fighting for equality, we're fighting discrimination, we're fighting for acceptance and equal treatment for all people," Shangela told EW's Joey Nolfi recently. "Standing on that bridge as a Black gay person raised in the South, as someone who'd come to that town to help amplify the voices and find a community of support for the gays there, but also as a person that understood the significance of the moment, it was very powerful." —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Cured (Independent Lens doc) — PBS
8 p.m.
Roswell, New Mexico (back-to-back eps/season finale) — The CW
Love It or List It (new episodes begin) — HGTV
The Family Chantel (season premiere) — TLC
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo
Halloween Baking Championship — Food Network
The Big Leap — Fox
The L Word: Generation Q (season finale) — Showtime
10 p.m.
NCIS: Hawai'i — CBS
Ordinary Joe — NBC
Back to Life — Showtime
Streaming
The Baby-Sitters Club (season premiere) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments