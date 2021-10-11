What to Watch on Monday: We're Here for season 2 of HBO's drag makeover series

Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela continue their journey through small-town America in the reality series' second season.

By EW Staff
October 11, 2021 at 08:10 AM EDT
We're Here

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m./Streaming on HBO/HBO Max

Season Premiere
Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka, and Shangela are hitting the road again, recruiting residents of small towns across America to participate in one-night-only drags shows. It's not all just for fun and wigs, though — the queens are there to help spread love and support to people who are trying to express their genuine selves to their family, friends, and community. This season will take the trio to Temecula, Calif.; Del Rio, Tex.; and, in the season premiere, Spartansburg, S.C. They'll also go to Selma, Ala., where Shangela stands on the Edmund Pettis Bridge, where, 60 years ago, civil rights activists marched and were beaten. "Especially as Black people [and] as LGBTQIA+ people, we're still fighting for equality, we're fighting discrimination, we're fighting for acceptance and equal treatment for all people," Shangela told EW's Joey Nolfi recently. "Standing on that bridge as a Black gay person raised in the South, as someone who'd come to that town to help amplify the voices and find a community of support for the gays there, but also as a person that understood the significance of the moment, it was very powerful." —Gerrad Hall

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Cured (Independent Lens doc) — PBS

8 p.m.

Dancing With the Stars — ABC

The Neighborhood — CBS

Roswell, New Mexico (back-to-back eps/season finale) — The CW

9-1-1 — Fox

Love It or List It (new episodes begin) — HGTV

The Voice (Battles begin) — NBC

The Family Chantel (season premiere) — TLC

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo

NCIS — CBS

Halloween Baking Championship — Food Network

The Big Leap — Fox

The L Word: Generation Q (season finale) — Showtime

10 p.m.

The Good Doctor — ABC

NCIS: Hawai'i — CBS

Ordinary Joe — NBC

Back to Life — Showtime

Streaming

The Baby-Sitters Club (season premiere) — Netflix

