What to Watch on Monday: Will Smith gets in the Best Shape of My Life on new YouTube series

Also, live rounds begin on The Voice.

By EW Staff November 08, 2021 at 08:21 AM EST
Advertisement

Best Shape of My Life

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 12 p.m. Streaming on YouTube Originals

Series Debut
Will Smith is prepared to own November. This month finds the multihyphenate superstar releasing a memoir; the film King Richard, which has catapulted him to the top of the Oscar race; and a six-part docuseries, which finds the 53-year-old action hero attempting to get back into, you guessed it, the best shape of his life. Smith seeks to improve his mind and body through everything from traditional exercise to conversations with athletes and psychologists. "Some of these techniques either don't bring him the success he's looking for, or he achieved the goal but the feeling isn't what you expect," producer Lukas Kaiser recently told EW. "It's layered but also incredibly relatable." —Derek Lawrence

Related content: 

The Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

With the Blind Auditions, Battles, and Knockouts behind us, now it's time for the live shows to begin, as the top 20 go head to hear — er, voice to voice. Team Kelly has what seems to be a frontrunner in the group Boy Named Tom, but don't count out eight-time winner Blake Shelton and new coach Ariana Grande, who's looking for a win her first time out. As the show's theme song tells us, this is The Voice — and anything can happen. —Gerrad Hall

'The Voice' season 21 coaches
| Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Related content: 

Catch more on all of today's must-see picks, plus hear what Dexter: New Blood star David Magidoff is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Dancing With the Stars — ABC

The Neighborhood — CBS

All American — The CW

9-1-1 — Fox

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Below Deck — Bravo

NCIS — CBS

The Big Leap — Fox

We're Here — HBO

Wakefield — Showtime

10 p.m.

The Good Doctor — ABC

NCIS: Hawai'i — CBS

Ordinary Joe — NBC

Check local listings

Independent Lens: Ferguson Rises (doc) — PBS

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com