What to Watch on Monday: Will Smith gets in the Best Shape of My Life on new YouTube series

Best Shape of My Life

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 12 p.m. Streaming on YouTube Originals

Series Debut

Will Smith is prepared to own November. This month finds the multihyphenate superstar releasing a memoir; the film King Richard, which has catapulted him to the top of the Oscar race; and a six-part docuseries, which finds the 53-year-old action hero attempting to get back into, you guessed it, the best shape of his life. Smith seeks to improve his mind and body through everything from traditional exercise to conversations with athletes and psychologists. "Some of these techniques either don't bring him the success he's looking for, or he achieved the goal but the feeling isn't what you expect," producer Lukas Kaiser recently told EW. "It's layered but also incredibly relatable." —Derek Lawrence

The Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

With the Blind Auditions, Battles, and Knockouts behind us, now it's time for the live shows to begin, as the top 20 go head to hear — er, voice to voice. Team Kelly has what seems to be a frontrunner in the group Boy Named Tom, but don't count out eight-time winner Blake Shelton and new coach Ariana Grande, who's looking for a win her first time out. As the show's theme song tells us, this is The Voice — and anything can happen. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

All American — The CW

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

The Big Leap — Fox

Wakefield — Showtime

10 p.m.

Ordinary Joe — NBC

Check local listings

Independent Lens: Ferguson Rises (doc) — PBS

*times are ET and subject to change