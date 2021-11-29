Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

What to Watch on Monday: Jimmy Fallon gets his game on with new show That's My Jam

That's My Jam

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC

The Housewife & The Shah Shocker

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Hot on the heels of her arrest playing out on season 2 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, this documentary special does a deep dive on Jen Shah and unpacks the bombshell allegations against the businesswoman and marketing exec. Legally speaking, she's charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering — but to put it more plainly, she's accused of stealing money from the elderly as part of a long-running telemarketing scheme. What you learn here may have you saying "holy shah-t" and second-guessing everything you thought you knew about one of the Housewives franchises' newest stars. —Gerrad Hall

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

CMA Country Christmas (special) — ABC

The Black Pack: We Three Kings (special) — The CW

Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

4400 — The CW

The Big Leap — Fox

The Hot Zone: Anthrax — National Geographic

Wakefield — Showtime

Adventures in Christmasing (movie) — VH1

10 p.m.

Streaming

Copy That! (series debut) — YouTube Originals

Movies

Burning (doc) — Amazon Prime Video

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (doc) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change