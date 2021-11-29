What to Watch on Monday: Jimmy Fallon gets his game on with new show That's My Jam
Also, ABC News explores Real Housewife Jen Shah's shocking scandal in a new Hulu special.
That's My Jam
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC
Series Sneak Peek
Jimmy Fallon is expanding his territory at NBC with the new game show That's My Jam, featuring celebrity teams competing for charity in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Those challenges will include some games drawing inspiration from Fallon's Tonight Show tenure, including "Wheel of Impossible Karaoke," "Slay It, Don't Spray It," and many more. Monday's "sneak episode" features The Voice's season 21 coaches (Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend) facing off, so tune in if Grande and Clarkson singing dueling pop diva covers sounds like the musical competition you didn't know you needed. —Tyler Aquilina
The Housewife & The Shah Shocker
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
Hot on the heels of her arrest playing out on season 2 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, this documentary special does a deep dive on Jen Shah and unpacks the bombshell allegations against the businesswoman and marketing exec. Legally speaking, she's charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering — but to put it more plainly, she's accused of stealing money from the elderly as part of a long-running telemarketing scheme. What you learn here may have you saying "holy shah-t" and second-guessing everything you thought you knew about one of the Housewives franchises' newest stars. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
CMA Country Christmas (special) — ABC
The Black Pack: We Three Kings (special) — The CW
Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
4400 — The CW
The Big Leap — Fox
We're Here (season finale) — HBO
The Hot Zone: Anthrax — National Geographic
Wakefield — Showtime
Adventures in Christmasing (movie) — VH1
10 p.m.
NCIS: Hawai'i — CBS
Streaming
Copy That! (series debut) — YouTube Originals
Movies
Burning (doc) — Amazon Prime Video
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (doc) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
