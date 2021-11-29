What to Watch on Monday: Jimmy Fallon gets his game on with new show That's My Jam

Also, ABC News explores Real Housewife Jen Shah's shocking scandal in a new Hulu special.

By EW Staff November 29, 2021 at 08:12 AM EST
That's My Jam

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC

Series Sneak Peek
Jimmy Fallon is expanding his territory at NBC with the new game show That's My Jam, featuring celebrity teams competing for charity in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Those challenges will include some games drawing inspiration from Fallon's Tonight Show tenure, including "Wheel of Impossible Karaoke," "Slay It, Don't Spray It," and many more. Monday's "sneak episode" features The Voice's season 21 coaches (Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend) facing off, so tune in if Grande and Clarkson singing dueling pop diva covers sounds like the musical competition you didn't know you needed. —Tyler Aquilina

The Housewife & The Shah Shocker

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Hot on the heels of her arrest playing out on season 2 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, this documentary special does a deep dive on Jen Shah and unpacks the bombshell allegations against the businesswoman and marketing exec. Legally speaking, she's charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering — but to put it more plainly, she's accused of stealing money from the elderly as part of a long-running telemarketing scheme. What you learn here may have you saying "holy shah-t" and second-guessing everything you thought you knew about one of the Housewives franchises' newest stars. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

CMA Country Christmas (special) — ABC

The Neighborhood — CBS

The Black Pack: We Three Kings (special) — The CW

9-1-1 — Fox

Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion (movie) — Lifetime

The Voice (Top 10) — NBC

9 p.m.

Below Deck — Bravo

NCIS — CBS

4400 — The CW

The Big Leap — Fox

We're Here (season finale) — HBO

The Hot Zone: AnthraxNational Geographic

Wakefield — Showtime

Adventures in Christmasing (movie) — VH1

10 p.m.

NCIS: Hawai'i — CBS

Streaming

Copy That! (series debut) — YouTube Originals

Movies

Burning (doc) — Amazon Prime Video

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (doc) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change

