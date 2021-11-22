What to Watch on Monday: Dancing With the Stars crowns a winner for season 30
DWTS's 30th season wraps up with a showdown between finalists JoJo Siwa, Cody Rigsby, Iman Shumpert, and Amanda Kloots.
Dancing With the Stars
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Season Finale
JoJo Siwa may seem like a slam-dunk for the mirror ball trophy, but there's no denying the extraordinary fan support for Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and the massively charismatic Iman Shumpert. Even Amanda Kloots — the fourth finalist vying for the shiny trophy — has a huge amount of sentimental support after she lost her husband Nick Cordero to the effects of COVID-19 in 2020. So could this be the most unpredictable finale ever for Dancing With the Stars? Maybe, maybe not. But this is definitely one you're not going to want to miss. —Lynette Rice
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Alex Kurtzman is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
POV: Duty Free (doc) — PBS
Stories From the Stage (series debut) — WORLD Channel/PBS app platforms
7 p.m.
JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass (doc) — Showtime
8 p.m.
All American — The CW
Behind the Holiday: Thanksgiving (special) — Smithsonian Channel
9 p.m.
4400 — The CW
Wakefield — Showtime
10 p.m.
Ordinary Joe (fall finale) — NBC
Streaming
Chasing Ghislaine (series debut) — Discovery+
Solar Opposites (Christmas special) — Hulu
*times are ET and subject to change
