What to Watch on Monday: 6 couples remain as Dancing With the Stars waltzes into semi-finals

Dancing With the Stars

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

It's down to Melora Hardin, Suni Lee, Cody Rigsby, Amanda Kloots, Iman Shumpert, and JoJo Siwa on Dancing With the Stars. Common sense would have you believe it's JoJo's to lose, since she has no less than 5 trillion followers on Instagram and TikTok combined who can vote between swigs of their juice boxes. But common sense doesn't always make its way to the ballroom, and besides — who doesn't like an underdog? In other words, Iman you big lug — we are rooting for you! —Lynette Rice

DANCING WITH THE STARS Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

What ELSE to Watch

Independent Lens: Storm Lake (doc) — PBS

8 p.m.

All American — The CW

9 p.m.

4400 — The CW

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (series debut) — Food Network

The Big Leap — Fox

Wakefield — Showtime

10 p.m.

A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks (doc) — HBO

Ordinary Joe — NBC

1000-lb Sisters (season premiere) — TLC

Streaming

The Madame Blanc Mysteries (series debut) — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change