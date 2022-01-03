What to Watch on Monday: Clayton Echard begins his journey on The Bachelor
Also, Daredevil's Élodie Yung is The Cleaning Lady in a new Fox drama.
The Bachelor
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Season Premiere
A virgin, a spray tanner, a bar mitzvah dancer, and 27 other women walk into a mansion… No, it's not a dirty joke — it's the new season of The Bachelor! Fans may not be that excited for new Bachelor Clayton Echard, but the ladies arriving in limos on tonight's season premiere sure think he's a hunk of grade A man meat. Come for the gimmicky entrances (lingerie! a giant snake! sausage!), stay for Clayton's look of utter confusion when a woman named Tessa tells him her name is "asset" spelled backwards. (He's not the sharpest knife in the drawer, folks.) —Kristen Baldwin
Related content:
The Cleaning Lady
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox
Series Debut
Daredevil's Élodie Yung leads this new drama as Thony, a Cambodian doctor who arrives in the U.S. from the Philippines in search of a medical treatment for her son, who's been diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening disorder. Stuck with her sister-in-law in Las Vegas, Thony struggles to make ends meet as an undocumented worker — until she witnesses a murder and must clean up the crime scene to stay alive. Soon, she's living a double life as a cleaner for the local mob, using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the underworld while using her life of crime to provide for her son. That can only end well, right? —Tyler Aquilina
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus our tribute to Betty White, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
The Neighborhood (winter premiere) — CBS
9-1-1: Lone Star (season premiere) — Fox
Kenan (season premiere) — NBC
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola (winter premiere) — CBS
9 p.m.
The '80s — National Geographic
That's My Jam (series debut) — NBC
The Big Leap — Fox
10 p.m.
NCIS: Hawai'i (winter premiere) — CBS
Ugliest House in America (series debut) — HGTV
Ordinary Joe (winter premiere) — NBC
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments