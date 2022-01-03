The Bachelor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere

A virgin, a spray tanner, a bar mitzvah dancer, and 27 other women walk into a mansion… No, it's not a dirty joke — it's the new season of The Bachelor! Fans may not be that excited for new Bachelor Clayton Echard, but the ladies arriving in limos on tonight's season premiere sure think he's a hunk of grade A man meat. Come for the gimmicky entrances (lingerie! a giant snake! sausage!), stay for Clayton's look of utter confusion when a woman named Tessa tells him her name is "asset" spelled backwards. (He's not the sharpest knife in the drawer, folks.) —Kristen Baldwin

The Cleaning Lady

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Series Debut

Daredevil's Élodie Yung leads this new drama as Thony, a Cambodian doctor who arrives in the U.S. from the Philippines in search of a medical treatment for her son, who's been diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening disorder. Stuck with her sister-in-law in Las Vegas, Thony struggles to make ends meet as an undocumented worker — until she witnesses a murder and must clean up the crime scene to stay alive. Soon, she's living a double life as a cleaner for the local mob, using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the underworld while using her life of crime to provide for her son. That can only end well, right? —Tyler Aquilina

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

9-1-1: Lone Star (season premiere) — Fox

Kenan (season premiere) — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola (winter premiere) — CBS

9 p.m.

The '80s — National Geographic

That's My Jam (series debut) — NBC

The Big Leap — Fox

10 p.m.

Ugliest House in America (series debut) — HGTV

Ordinary Joe (winter premiere) — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change