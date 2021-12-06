What to Watch on Monday: Michael Bublé celebrates Christmas in the City with new NBC special

Series Debut Terrific Olivia Colman performances are much like buses. Miss one and another will be along in a minute. One difference? You really don't want to miss any of them. In the inspired-by-real-events Landscapers, the Oscar winner and David Thewlis play a couple investigated by the police after a pair of bodies are found in the back garden of a house in the British city of Nottingham. The gripping four-episode limited series is directed by Will Sharpe, who previously worked with Colman on the catch-it-if-you-did-miss it sitcom Flowers. —Clark Collis

Mariah Carey might be the Queen of Christmas, but you could call Michael Bublé the King. The four-time Grammy winner is celebrating the holidays — and the 10th anniversary of his Grammy-nominated album, Christmas — with this new special. Joining him are guests Jimmy Fallon, Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Hannah Waddingham, and Kermit the Frog. "A lot of people that are a lot more talented than me," Bublé jokes to EW. But he's not kidding when he explains why he insisted that Waddingham — who he met 16 years ago when she starred in Spamalot in London — perform with him. "I just thought she was the greatest human being ever and I couldn't understand why people didn't see what I saw," he recalls of when they first met. "And all those years we would talk about the struggle and I would say to her, 'They're going to find out.' And you know what? They found out, and when Ted Lasso hit, I was more than pumped — it's an understatement. When she won the Emmy, I cried like a little baby because I felt like I won the Emmy.... She is the essence of what this holiday is — she's goodness and kindness and proof that when you put beautiful things out into the universe, they will come back to you." Truly, the ultimate gift. —Gerrad Hall