What to Watch on Monday: Netflix declares Death to 2021 with new star-studded special
The follow-up to last year's Death to 2020 features Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu, William Jackson Harper, and more.
Death to 2021
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Sometimes, all you can do in the face of adversity is laugh. 2021 seemed to try to one-up everything about 2020, and in a holiday season overshadowed by the omicron variant, it feels like it succeeded. Say goodbye to the second year of the pandemic with this mockumentary from the creators of Black Mirror. — Ashley Boucher
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
POV: Unapologetic (doc) — PBS
8 p.m.
Kids Baking Championship (season premiere) — Food Network
9 p.m.
The Year: 2021 (special) — ABC
Landscapers (season finale) — HBO
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments