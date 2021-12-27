The follow-up to last year's Death to 2020 features Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu, William Jackson Harper, and more.

What to Watch on Monday: Netflix declares Death to 2021 with new star-studded special

Death to 2021

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Sometimes, all you can do in the face of adversity is laugh. 2021 seemed to try to one-up everything about 2020, and in a holiday season overshadowed by the omicron variant, it feels like it succeeded. Say goodbye to the second year of the pandemic with this mockumentary from the creators of Black Mirror. — Ashley Boucher

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

POV: Unapologetic (doc) — PBS

8 p.m.

Kids Baking Championship (season premiere) — Food Network

9 p.m.

The Year: 2021 (special) — ABC

Landscapers (season finale) — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change