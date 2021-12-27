What to Watch on Monday: Netflix declares Death to 2021 with new star-studded special

The follow-up to last year's Death to 2020 features Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu, William Jackson Harper, and more.

By EW Staff December 27, 2021 at 09:07 AM EST
Advertisement

Death to 2021

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Sometimes, all you can do in the face of adversity is laugh. 2021 seemed to try to one-up everything about 2020, and in a holiday season overshadowed by the omicron variant, it feels like it succeeded. Say goodbye to the second year of the pandemic with this mockumentary from the creators of Black Mirror. — Ashley Boucher 

Related content: 

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

POV: Unapologetic (doc) — PBS

8 p.m.

Kids Baking Championship (season premiere) — Food Network

9 p.m.

The Year: 2021 (special) — ABC

Below Deck — Bravo

Landscapers (season finale) — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com