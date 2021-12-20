What to Watch on Monday: Dynasty gets into the holiday spirit in season 5 premiere

Dynasty

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on the CW

Season Premiere

What says "Christmas" more than two feuding billionaire families? Get your fill of the drama with Dynasty's two-hour season 5 premiere. In the episodes, Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) continue to game his political future, while Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) still seems locked behind bars for a crime she insists she didn't commit. Plus, see Carrington Manor all decked out for the holidays. —Ashley Boucher

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Secrets of Christmas: Revealed (special) — Fox

Tough Love with Hilary Farr (series debut) — HGTV

Candy Cane Candidate (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Landscapers — HBO

Miracles Across 125th Street (movie) — VH1

10 p.m.

Reopening Night (doc) — HBO/HBO Max

Streaming

The Mezzotint (movie) — BritBox

*times are ET and subject to change