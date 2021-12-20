What to Watch on Monday: Dynasty gets into the holiday spirit in season 5 premiere
The CW soap returns with a two-hour season premiere.
Dynasty
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on the CW
Season Premiere
What says "Christmas" more than two feuding billionaire families? Get your fill of the drama with Dynasty's two-hour season 5 premiere. In the episodes, Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) continue to game his political future, while Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) still seems locked behind bars for a crime she insists she didn't commit. Plus, see Carrington Manor all decked out for the holidays. —Ashley Boucher
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what HGTV's Hilary Farr is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
The Secrets of Christmas: Revealed (special) — Fox
Tough Love with Hilary Farr (series debut) — HGTV
Candy Cane Candidate (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
Landscapers — HBO
Miracles Across 125th Street (movie) — VH1
10 p.m.
Streaming
The Mezzotint (movie) — BritBox
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments