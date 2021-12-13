What to Watch on Monday: Superstore creator's new comedy American Auto rolls onto NBC
Also, HBO's new documentary Street Gang explores how we got to Sesame Street.
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street
What if children's television was educational, inclusive, and even loving? That's what the creators of Sesame Street asked themselves back in the 1960s. What Joan Ganz Cooney, Lloyd Morrissett, Jim Henson, and Frank Oz came up with — a show that saw friendly monsters happily coexisting with people of all backgrounds on bustling city streets — changed television and children's programming forever. HBO's documentary, Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, tells the story of Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, and the rest of the beloved gang and the brilliant minds that brought them to our screens. —Ashley Boucher
Related content:
American Auto
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC
Series Debut
Superstore creator Justin Spitzer delivers another hilarious workplace comedy, this one starring Ana Gasteyer and taking place in the world of corporate America — specifically, at a major automobile company in Detroit. (It's funnier than it sounds.) —Samantha Highfill
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
All American (fall finale) — The CW
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: European Vacation (special) — Fox
Maps and Mistletoe (movie) — Lifetime
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (season premiere) — VH1
9 p.m.
4400 (fall finale) — The CW
Landscapers — HBO
Let's Get Married (movie) — VH1
10 p.m.
House Hunters Ho Ho Home (holiday series debut) — HGTV
Streaming
The Larkins (U.S. series debut) — Acorn TV
The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe (doc) — Discovery+
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments