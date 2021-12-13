Also, HBO's new documentary Street Gang explores how we got to Sesame Street.

What to Watch on Monday: Superstore creator's new comedy American Auto rolls onto NBC

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO/HBO Max

What if children's television was educational, inclusive, and even loving? That's what the creators of Sesame Street asked themselves back in the 1960s. What Joan Ganz Cooney, Lloyd Morrissett, Jim Henson, and Frank Oz came up with — a show that saw friendly monsters happily coexisting with people of all backgrounds on bustling city streets — changed television and children's programming forever. HBO's documentary, Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, tells the story of Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, and the rest of the beloved gang and the brilliant minds that brought them to our screens. —Ashley Boucher

American Auto

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC

Series Debut

Superstore creator Justin Spitzer delivers another hilarious workplace comedy, this one starring Ana Gasteyer and taking place in the world of corporate America — specifically, at a major automobile company in Detroit. (It's funnier than it sounds.) —Samantha Highfill

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

All American (fall finale) — The CW

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: European Vacation (special) — Fox

Maps and Mistletoe (movie) — Lifetime

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (season premiere) — VH1

9 p.m.

4400 (fall finale) — The CW

Landscapers — HBO

Let's Get Married (movie) — VH1

10 p.m.

House Hunters Ho Ho Home (holiday series debut) — HGTV

Streaming

The Larkins (U.S. series debut) — Acorn TV

The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe (doc) — Discovery+

*times are ET and subject to change