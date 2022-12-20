What to Watch: Mariah Carey says Merry Christmas to All! on new holiday special
The Queen of Christmas is delivering the goods with her new special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!. Filmed in Madison Square Garden, the two-hour special features a sleighful of the Grammy winner's holiday hits, including the chart-topping classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," "Silent Night," and her rendition of "Joy to the World," as heard in the clip above.
There's more holiday cheer on Hulu, on Dear Santa, The Series, telling the story of kids all across America who send their letters to Santa each year before Christmas, asking for presents and making heartfelt wishes. Now some kind "elves" at the U.S. Postal Service and beyond are helping to give those kids the best Christmas yet by delivering presents straight from Santa himself.
And Tom Welling and Brendan Fraser's Professionals wraps up its first season on The CW — and they're going out with a bang.
What to Watch on Tuesday, December 20
Streaming
Welcome to Chippendales - Hulu
Dear Santa, The Series - Hulu
8 p.m.
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! - CBS (and streaming on Paramount+)
Bering Sea Gold - Discovery
Black Ink Crew (season finale) - VH1
Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular - Fox
9 p.m.
Beat Bobby Flay - Food Network/Discovery+
Professionals (season finale) - The CW
Fixer to Fabulous - HGTV
The Curse of Oak Island - History
10 p.m.
I Am Shauna Rae - TLC
Ice Cold Catch (series debut) - Discovery
The Wheel - NBC
10:30 p.m.
Christmas Wars (season finale) - A&E
*times are ET and subject to change
