What to Watch: Mariah Carey says Merry Christmas to All! on new holiday special

The Queen of Christmas is delivering the goods with her new special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!. Filmed in Madison Square Garden, the two-hour special features a sleighful of the Grammy winner's holiday hits, including the chart-topping classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," "Silent Night," and her rendition of "Joy to the World," as heard in the clip above.

There's more holiday cheer on Hulu, on Dear Santa, The Series, telling the story of kids all across America who send their letters to Santa each year before Christmas, asking for presents and making heartfelt wishes. Now some kind "elves" at the U.S. Postal Service and beyond are helping to give those kids the best Christmas yet by delivering presents straight from Santa himself.

And Tom Welling and Brendan Fraser's Professionals wraps up its first season on The CW — and they're going out with a bang.

What to Watch on Tuesday, December 20

Streaming

Welcome to Chippendales - Hulu

Dear Santa, The Series - Hulu

8 p.m.

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! - CBS (and streaming on Paramount+)

Bering Sea Gold - Discovery

Black Ink Crew (season finale) - VH1

Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular - Fox

9 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay - Food Network/Discovery+

Professionals (season finale) - The CW

Fixer to Fabulous - HGTV

The Curse of Oak Island - History

10 p.m.

I Am Shauna Rae - TLC

Ice Cold Catch (series debut) - Discovery

The Wheel - NBC

10:30 p.m.

Christmas Wars (season finale) - A&E

*times are ET and subject to change

