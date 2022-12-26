What to watch this week (Dec. 26-Jan. 1): Turn up the music for the premiere of Lizzo: Live in Concert, a new singles-only season of The Circle, and more.

This final week of the year means one thing: New Year's Eve — and there are plenty of wants to celebrate. Miley's New Year's Eve Party will feature Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton from Miami (with, Dolly tells EW, a mash-up of Wrecking Ball and I Will Always Love You); Ryan Seacrest & Co. will be in Times Square for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest; Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen won't be drinking on CNN; and CBS is taking over Nashville for its special.

If you couldn't make to one of her tour dates, no worries because now you can watch Lizzo: Live In Concert on HBO Max starting Dec. 31. Also this week, The Circle is back for a new season and this time all of the players are single — could one of them win $100,000 and fall in love? Chelsea Handler is leading a Revolution with her new Netflix comedy special. Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig star in White Noise, Noah Baumbach's adaptation of Don DeLillo's classic 1985 novel. George Clooney, Gladys Knight, and Amy Grant are among those receiving Kennedy Center Honors on CBS.

Monday, December 26

Streaming

Letterkenny (season premiere) - Hulu

Vir Das: Landing (comedy special) - Netflix

Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair (doc) - Peacock

The Madame Blanc Mysteries (holiday special) - Acorn TV

Baking It - Peacock

Midsomer Murders - Acorn TV

Doc Martin (series finale) - Acorn TV

Farewell Doc Martin (special) - Acorn TV

8 p.m.

Kids Baking Championship (season premiere) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition - VH1

The Wheel - NBC

9 p.m.

Bake It 'Til You Make It (series debut) - Food Network

Celebrity IOU - HGTV

His Dark Materials - HBO

Below Deck Galley Talk - Bravo

The Year: 2022 (special) - ABC

10 p.m.

His Dark Materials (series finale) - HBO

11 p.m.

Barmageddon - USA

Tuesday, December 27

Check Local Listings

American Masters: Groucho & Cavett (doc) - PBS

Streaming

José Andrés and Family in Spain (series debut) - Discovery+

Chelsea Handler: Revolution (comedy special) - Netflix

Love Island: Australia - Hulu

Welcome to Chippendales - Hulu

7 p.m.

Teen Mom: Girls' Night In (season finale) - MTV

8 p.m.

Bering Sea Gold - Discovery

The Wheel - NBC

9 p.m.

Chef Dynasty: House of Fang (docuseries debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Beat Bobby Flay - Food Network/Discovery+

The Curse of Oak Island - Discovery

Below Deck Adventure - Bravo

Fixer to Fabulous - HGTV

10 p.m.

I Am Shauna Rae- TLC

Wednesday, December 28

Streaming

The Circle (season premiere) - Netflix

The Control Rooom (series debut) - BritBox

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl (special) - Disney+

Willow - Disney+

National Treasure: Edge of History - Disney+

Leverage: Redemption - Amazon Freevee

8 p.m.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies - MTV

Pawn Stars Do America - History Channel

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors - CBS

The Wheel - NBC

9 p.m.

Property Brothers: Forever Home - HGTV

10 p.m.

The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral With Steve Hartman (special) - CBS

Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Money Court (season finale) - CNBC

Thursday, December 29

Streaming

Coach Prime (docuseries debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Snap - ALLBLK

South Side (season finale) - HBO Max

The Real Housewives of Miami - Peacock

Doom Patrol - HBO Max

Hush - ALLBLK

Wicked City - ALLBLK

Doc Martin (series finale) - Acorn TV

Gossip Girl - HBO Max

Fleishman Is in Trouble (season finale) - Hulu

Gangs of London (season finale) - AMC+

Star Trek: Prodigy (season finale) - Paramount+

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

8 p.m.

Restaurant: Impossible (season premiere) - Food Network

Siesta Key: Miami Moves - MTV

Christina on the Coast - HGTV

The Wheel - NBC

9 p.m.

Cribs - MTV

Friday, December 30

Streaming

White Noise (movie) - Netflix

This Place Rules (doc) - HBO

Wildcat (doc) - Amazon Prime Video

America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation - Amazon Freevee

Slow Horses (season finale) - Apple TV+

Mythic Quest - Apple TV+

Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee

The Mosquito Coast - Apple TV+

8 p.m.

The Wheel (season finale) - NBC

9 p.m.

20/20 - ABC

10 p.m.

We're Here (season finale) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Saturday, December 31

Check Local Listings

United in Song 2022: Ringing in the New Year - PBS

Streaming

Lizzo: Live in Concert (special) - HBO Max

Live to Lead (docuseries debut) - Netflix

8 p.m.

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash - CBS

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest - ABC

CNN's New Year's Eve Live - CNN

NBC News Special: A Toast to 2022 - NBC

10:30 p.m.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party - NBC/E!

Sunday, January 1

Streaming

Paul T. Goldman (series debut) - Peacock

Kaleidoscope (series debut) - Netflix

1923 - Paramount+

Tulsa King - Paramount+

7 p.m.

Manifesto of a Serial Killer (special) - Oxygen

7:30 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.

Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations (season premiere) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Ugliest Houses in America (season premiere) - HGTV

Yellowstone (midseason finale) - Paramount

The Simpsons (midseason premiere) - Fox

90 Day Fiancé: Happily After Ever? - TLC

Catfish Killer (movie) - Lifetime

8:30 p.m.

The Great North (midseason premiere) - Fox

9 p.m.

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (season premiere) - National Geographic

Sewer Divers (series debut) - Discovery

Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over (doc) - CNN

George & Tammy - Showtime

10 p.m.

Sister Wives - TLC

The L Word: Generation Q - Showtime