What to Watch this week: Chelsea Handler starts a Revolution, Miley & Dolly, Ryan Seacrest ring in the New Year
This final week of the year means one thing: New Year's Eve — and there are plenty of wants to celebrate. Miley's New Year's Eve Party will feature Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton from Miami (with, Dolly tells EW, a mash-up of Wrecking Ball and I Will Always Love You); Ryan Seacrest & Co. will be in Times Square for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest; Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen won't be drinking on CNN; and CBS is taking over Nashville for its special.
If you couldn't make to one of her tour dates, no worries because now you can watch Lizzo: Live In Concert on HBO Max starting Dec. 31. Also this week, The Circle is back for a new season and this time all of the players are single — could one of them win $100,000 and fall in love? Chelsea Handler is leading a Revolution with her new Netflix comedy special. Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig star in White Noise, Noah Baumbach's adaptation of Don DeLillo's classic 1985 novel. George Clooney, Gladys Knight, and Amy Grant are among those receiving Kennedy Center Honors on CBS.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
What to watch this week
Monday, December 26
Streaming
Letterkenny (season premiere) - Hulu
Vir Das: Landing (comedy special) - Netflix
Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair (doc) - Peacock
The Madame Blanc Mysteries (holiday special) - Acorn TV
Baking It - Peacock
Midsomer Murders - Acorn TV
Doc Martin (series finale) - Acorn TV
Farewell Doc Martin (special) - Acorn TV
8 p.m.
Kids Baking Championship (season premiere) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition - VH1
The Wheel - NBC
9 p.m.
Bake It 'Til You Make It (series debut) - Food Network
Celebrity IOU - HGTV
His Dark Materials - HBO
Below Deck Galley Talk - Bravo
The Year: 2022 (special) - ABC
10 p.m.
His Dark Materials (series finale) - HBO
11 p.m.
Barmageddon - USA
Tuesday, December 27
Check Local Listings
American Masters: Groucho & Cavett (doc) - PBS
Streaming
José Andrés and Family in Spain (series debut) - Discovery+
Chelsea Handler: Revolution (comedy special) - Netflix
Love Island: Australia - Hulu
Welcome to Chippendales - Hulu
7 p.m.
Teen Mom: Girls' Night In (season finale) - MTV
8 p.m.
Bering Sea Gold - Discovery
The Wheel - NBC
9 p.m.
Chef Dynasty: House of Fang (docuseries debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Beat Bobby Flay - Food Network/Discovery+
The Curse of Oak Island - Discovery
Below Deck Adventure - Bravo
Fixer to Fabulous - HGTV
10 p.m.
I Am Shauna Rae- TLC
Wednesday, December 28
Streaming
The Circle (season premiere) - Netflix
The Control Rooom (series debut) - BritBox
Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl (special) - Disney+
Willow - Disney+
National Treasure: Edge of History - Disney+
Leverage: Redemption - Amazon Freevee
8 p.m.
The Challenge: Ride or Dies - MTV
Pawn Stars Do America - History Channel
The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors - CBS
The Wheel - NBC
9 p.m.
Property Brothers: Forever Home - HGTV
10 p.m.
The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral With Steve Hartman (special) - CBS
Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Money Court (season finale) - CNBC
Thursday, December 29
Streaming
Coach Prime (docuseries debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Snap - ALLBLK
South Side (season finale) - HBO Max
The Real Housewives of Miami - Peacock
Doom Patrol - HBO Max
Hush - ALLBLK
Wicked City - ALLBLK
Doc Martin (series finale) - Acorn TV
Gossip Girl - HBO Max
Fleishman Is in Trouble (season finale) - Hulu
Gangs of London (season finale) - AMC+
Star Trek: Prodigy (season finale) - Paramount+
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
8 p.m.
Restaurant: Impossible (season premiere) - Food Network
Siesta Key: Miami Moves - MTV
Christina on the Coast - HGTV
The Wheel - NBC
9 p.m.
Cribs - MTV
Friday, December 30
Streaming
White Noise (movie) - Netflix
This Place Rules (doc) - HBO
Wildcat (doc) - Amazon Prime Video
America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation - Amazon Freevee
Slow Horses (season finale) - Apple TV+
Mythic Quest - Apple TV+
Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee
The Mosquito Coast - Apple TV+
8 p.m.
The Wheel (season finale) - NBC
9 p.m.
20/20 - ABC
10 p.m.
We're Here (season finale) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Saturday, December 31
Check Local Listings
United in Song 2022: Ringing in the New Year - PBS
Streaming
Lizzo: Live in Concert (special) - HBO Max
Live to Lead (docuseries debut) - Netflix
8 p.m.
New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash - CBS
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest - ABC
CNN's New Year's Eve Live - CNN
NBC News Special: A Toast to 2022 - NBC
10:30 p.m.
Miley's New Year's Eve Party - NBC/E!
Sunday, January 1
Streaming
Paul T. Goldman (series debut) - Peacock
Kaleidoscope (series debut) - Netflix
1923 - Paramount+
Tulsa King - Paramount+
7 p.m.
Manifesto of a Serial Killer (special) - Oxygen
7:30 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations (season premiere) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Ugliest Houses in America (season premiere) - HGTV
Yellowstone (midseason finale) - Paramount
The Simpsons (midseason premiere) - Fox
90 Day Fiancé: Happily After Ever? - TLC
Catfish Killer (movie) - Lifetime
8:30 p.m.
The Great North (midseason premiere) - Fox
9 p.m.
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (season premiere) - National Geographic
Sewer Divers (series debut) - Discovery
Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over (doc) - CNN
George & Tammy - Showtime
10 p.m.
Sister Wives - TLC
The L Word: Generation Q - Showtime
*times are ET and subject to change
