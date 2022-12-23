What to Watch: Get ready to peel back the layers of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
It's a big weekend for movies, including Oscar contenders Women Talking, Babylon, and Living. Plus, Daniel Craig is back as detective Benoit Blanc in the highly anticipated sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. And Naomi Ackie portrays Whitney Houston in the biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody.
On the small screen, Three Pines wraps up its first season, and a new winner is crowned on CMT's The Last Cowboy. There are new episodes of 1923, Tulsa King, George & Tammy, The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest, and Slow Horses.
On Netflix, the Witcher universe goes back in time for the four-part limited series The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will chronicle not the events leading up to the Conjunction of the Spheres and the creation of the first prototype Witcher during the Elven golden era.
What to Watch this weekend
Friday, December 23
Streaming
2022 Back That Year Up (special) - Peacock
Tini Tour 2022: Farewell of the Year - Disney+
Three Pines (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video
America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation - Amazon Freevee
Slow Horses - Apple TV+
Mythic Quest - Apple TV+
Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee
The Mosquito Coast - Apple TV+
Movies
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Netflix
The Pale Blue Eye - In theaters
Babylon - In theaters
Women Talking - In theaters (limited release)
Living - In theaters (limited release)
I Wanna Dance With Somebody - In theaters
8 p.m.
24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove - CBS
9 p.m.
Love After Lockup - WEtv
Gold Rush - Discovery
The Show: California Love, Behind the Scenes of the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show (doc) - Showtime
10 p.m.
The Wheel - NBC
We're Here - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
The Proof Is Out There - History Channel
The Last Cowboy (season finale) - CMT
11 p.m.
Battle of the Bling - HGTV
Saturday, December 24
Streaming
Tracking Santa - Hulu
9 p.m.
Making the Disney Wish (special) - National Geographic
10 p.m.
The Recipe: Holiday Edition - BET
Deadline to Disaster - The Weather Channel
Sunday, December 25
Streaming
The Witcher: Blood Origin (series debut) - Netflix
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse (movie) - Apple TV+
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (movie) - Netflix
1923 - Paramount+
Tulsa King - Paramount+
Check local listings
Call the Midwife: Holiday Special - PBS
10 a.m.
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (7 a.m. PT) - ABC
8 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
90 Day Fiancé: Happily After Ever? - TLC
9 p.m.
George & Tammy - Showtime
10 p.m.
The L Word: Generation Q - Showtime
11 p.m.
Ziwe (season finale) - Showtime
*times are ET and subject to change
