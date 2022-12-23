Plus, Babylon and I Wanna Dance With Somebody hit theaters, The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres on Netflix, and more weekend picks.

What to Watch: Get ready to peel back the layers of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

On the small screen, Three Pines wraps up its first season, and a new winner is crowned on CMT's The Last Cowboy. There are new episodes of 1923, Tulsa King, George & Tammy, The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest, and Slow Horses.

On Netflix, the Witcher universe goes back in time for the four-part limited series The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will chronicle not the events leading up to the Conjunction of the Spheres and the creation of the first prototype Witcher during the Elven golden era.

What to Watch this weekend

Friday, December 23

Streaming

2022 Back That Year Up (special) - Peacock

Tini Tour 2022: Farewell of the Year - Disney+

Three Pines (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video

America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation - Amazon Freevee

Slow Horses - Apple TV+

Mythic Quest - Apple TV+

Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee

The Mosquito Coast - Apple TV+

Movies

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Netflix

The Pale Blue Eye - In theaters

Babylon - In theaters

Women Talking - In theaters (limited release)

Living - In theaters (limited release)

I Wanna Dance With Somebody - In theaters

8 p.m.

24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove - CBS

9 p.m.

Love After Lockup - WEtv

Gold Rush - Discovery

The Show: California Love, Behind the Scenes of the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show (doc) - Showtime

10 p.m.

The Wheel - NBC

We're Here - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

The Proof Is Out There - History Channel

The Last Cowboy (season finale) - CMT

11 p.m.

Battle of the Bling - HGTV

Saturday, December 24

Streaming

Tracking Santa - Hulu

9 p.m.

Making the Disney Wish (special) - National Geographic

10 p.m.

The Recipe: Holiday Edition - BET

Deadline to Disaster - The Weather Channel

Sunday, December 25

Streaming

The Witcher: Blood Origin (series debut) - Netflix

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse (movie) - Apple TV+

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (movie) - Netflix

1923 - Paramount+

Tulsa King - Paramount+

Check local listings

Call the Midwife: Holiday Special - PBS

10 a.m.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (7 a.m. PT) - ABC

8 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

90 Day Fiancé: Happily After Ever? - TLC

9 p.m.

George & Tammy - Showtime

10 p.m.

The L Word: Generation Q - Showtime

11 p.m.

Ziwe (season finale) - Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change