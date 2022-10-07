What to Watch this month: The White Lotus, The Challenge, and our other top fall TV picks
Fall is officially here, and with it plenty of television, from new series to returning favorites. Hopefully you got a good taste of those with our 2022 Fall TV Preview, which kicked off last month with a look at the final batch of episodes of The Walking Dead — a moment 11 seasons in the making.
In the latest episode of our What to Watch video series, we highlight that show plus three others that we are excited about this fall: the second season of the Emmy-winning series The White Lotus, featuring the return of Jennifer Coolidge along with series newcomers Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, and many more; season 38 (!) of MTV's The Challenge, where competitors were able to choose their own partners for the first time ever, while also seeing the return of some fan-favorite veterans of the game; and the latest series from The Haunting of Hill House, Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass creator Mike Flanagan, The Midnight Club, based on Christopher Pike's classic works.
Watch the video above for more on some of our most anticipated fall TV picks.
