What to Watch on Monday: Ariana Grande starts her new position on The Voice season premiere
Plus, Dancing With the Stars, 9-1-1, and NCIS return, and new dramas The Big Leap and Ordinary Joe make their debuts as the fall TV season gets underway.
What to Watch this Weekend: The Morning Show rises and shines for a second season
Plus, Emmys night is finally here, Sex Education returns for a sexy yet educational season 3, Amazon serves the queer musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and more.
What to Watch on Thursday: The Squad says goodbye on Brooklyn Nine-Nine series finale
Plus, B.J. Novak's anthology series The Premise arrives, and Robert Langdon comes to the small screen in Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol.
What to Watch on Wednesday: Nailed It! returns with fresh challenges (and Jack McBrayer)
Plus, America's Got Talent crowns season 16's winner.
What to Watch on Tuesday: You decide if Bear Grylls freezes or not in You vs. Wild: Out Cold
Netflix's latest interactive movie finds the survivalist stranded in the icy mountains, with amnesia to boot.
What to Watch on Monday: FX's long-delayed Y: The Last Man adaptation finally arrives
Much-delayed even before COVID, the series takes place in a world where an even worse pandemic has wiped out almost all creatures with Y chromosomes.
What to Watch this Weekend: RHOSLC returns for a drama-filled season 2
Plus, Lucifer comes to an end (for real this time), Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain bring serious chemistry to HBO's Scenes From a Marriage, and more.
What to Watch on Thursday: Top Chef Family Style serves up a multi-generational competition
Plus, two new documentaries follow Jon Stewart's fight for 9/11 first responders and explore Muhammad Ali's friendship and falling out with Malcolm X.
What to Watch on Wednesday: The Circle logs back on and brings new twists for season 3
What to Watch on Tuesday: Impeachment: American Crime Story inaugurates its run
What to Watch on Monday: Days of Our Lives goes Beyond Salem with new Peacock spin-off
What to Watch this Weekend: The end is near for Money Heist as final season premieres

What to Watch on Thursday: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 finale crowns a new Hall of Famer

Plus, What We Do in the Shadows is back for a fang-tastic third season, and Sean Hayes leads an LGBTQ crew of superspies in Netflix's Q-Force.

What to Watch on Wednesday: American Horror Story finally returns with a Double Feature
What to Watch on Tuesday: Supergirl returns to kick off final run of episodes
What to Watch on Monday: The Witcher gets animated with prequel movie Nightmare of the Wolf
What to Watch: Nine Perfect Strangers scene stealers, Macaulay Culkin in American Horror Story: Double Feature
What to Watch this Weekend: It's the (very) beginning of the end for The Walking Dead
What to Watch on Thursday: Time at last for the 'game within a game' on Drag Race All Stars
What to Watch on Wednesday: Nicole Kidman welcomes you to Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers
What to Watch on Tuesday: Smallville is under attack on Superman & Lois season finale
What to Watch on Monday: 23 singles are ready to mingle on Bachelor in Paradise season premiere
What to Watch: Jennifer Hudson has soul as Aretha Franklin in Respect and Ryan Reynolds plays nice in Free Guy
What to Watch this Weekend: Check out of The White Lotus (for now) with season 1 finale
What to Watch on Thursday: Brooklyn Nine-Nine finally returns to kick off one last season
What to Watch on Wednesday: The Challenge kicks off a new season of Spies, Lies and Allies
What to Watch on Tuesday: Return to Fantasy Island with Fox's latest reboot
What to Watch on Monday: Katie Thurston's wild Bachelorette journey comes to an end
What to Watch: The Pogues are back in Outer Banks season 2, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Mr. Corman, and more
What to Watch This Weekend: James Gunn and The Suicide Squad storm theaters and HBO Max
What to Watch on Thursday: Drag Race All Stars serves one of the best Snatch Games in herstory
What to Watch on Wednesday: Paris Hilton proves 'any bitch can cook' on Cooking With Paris
What to Watch on Tuesday: HBO explores the Obama presidency in new docuseries
What to Watch on Monday: Hometown dates go sideways on The Bachelorette
What to Watch: All aboard the Jungle Cruise, and check out Matt Damon's latest mission in Stillwater
What to Watch this Weekend: The Pogues are back in town in Outer Banks season 2
What to Watch on Thursday: Journey to FBoy Island with HBO Max's wild dating series
What to Watch on Wednesday: Love Is Blind: After the Altar brings the pod squad back together
