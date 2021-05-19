What to Watch on Monday: Ariana Grande starts her new position on The Voice season premiere
Plus, Dancing With the Stars, 9-1-1, and NCIS return, and new dramas The Big Leap and Ordinary Joe make their debuts as the fall TV season gets underway.
What to Watch this Weekend: The Morning Show rises and shines for a second season
Plus, Emmys night is finally here, Sex Education returns for a sexy yet educational season 3, Amazon serves the queer musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and more.
What to Watch on Thursday: The Squad says goodbye on Brooklyn Nine-Nine series finale
Plus, B.J. Novak's anthology series The Premise arrives, and Robert Langdon comes to the small screen in Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol.
What to Watch on Wednesday: Nailed It! returns with fresh challenges (and Jack McBrayer)
Plus, America's Got Talent crowns season 16's winner.
What to Watch on Tuesday: You decide if Bear Grylls freezes or not in You vs. Wild: Out Cold
Netflix's latest interactive movie finds the survivalist stranded in the icy mountains, with amnesia to boot.
What to Watch on Monday: FX's long-delayed Y: The Last Man adaptation finally arrives
Much-delayed even before COVID, the series takes place in a world where an even worse pandemic has wiped out almost all creatures with Y chromosomes.