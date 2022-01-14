What to Watch podcast: Buzzing about the Yellowjackets finale and the end(?) of The Expanse
The intense action comes to a head on the season finale of Yellowjackets, when the women go to their 25th high school reunion and try to heal after last week's twists and turns. Ray Donovan: The Movie star Kerris Dorsey previews the action, as the series officially concludes with this finale after the series was canceled in 2020. And The Expanse ends its six-season run...maybe. There are more books in the series, after all, but someone will have to save the show...again.
In movies, the fourth and final Hotel Transylvania movie, Tranformania, debuts on streaming — plus trivia about the first movie's director Genndy Tartakovsky; and Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen's take on Shakespeare with The Tragedy of Macbeth.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including news about a potential Quantum Leap revival and a new Degrassi series in the works. In our Soundbite of the Week, Jimmy Kimmel's emotional tribute to Bob Saget, who died Jan. 9.
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch this Weekend, Jan. 14-16
FRIDAY
Streaming
The Expanse (series finale) — Amazon Prime Video
King of the Con (docuseries debut) — Discovery+
Scream: The True Story (special) — Discovery+
After Life (season premiere) — Netflix
Archive 81 (series debut) — Netflix
Movies
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania — Amazon Prime Video
Sex Appeal — Hulu
The House (animated anthology film) — Netflix
Use of Force: The Policing of Black America (doc) — Peacock
Stoker Hills — VOD
Italian Studies — VOD
Shattered — VOD
The Surprise Visit — VOD
8 p.m.
Undercover Boss — CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW
Secrets of Sulphur Springs (season premiere) — Disney Channel
9 p.m.
20/20 — ABC
Magnum P.I. — CBS
Nancy Drew — The CW
10 p.m.
10:30 p.m.
Chillin Island (back-to-back eps/season finale) — HBO
SATURDAY
Streaming
Remix My Space With Marsai Martin (series debut) — Discovery+
8 p.m.
The Perfect Pairing (movie) — Hallmark
Safe Room (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
World's Funniest Animals — The CW
11:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Live (Ariana DeBose + Bleachers) — NBC
SUNDAY
Streaming
7 p.m.
Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins (series debut) — Oxygen
8 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters — Bravo
Legends of the Hidden Temple — The CW
The Real Murders of Atlanta (series debut) — Oxygen
9 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo
Reframed: Marilyn Monroe (docuseries debut) — CNN
Two Sentence Horror Stories (season premiere) — The CW
Britannia (season premiere) — Epix
10 p.m.
The Righteous Gemstones — HBO
Yellowjackets (season finale) — Showtime
10:30 p.m.
Somebody Somewhere (series debut) — HBO
*times are ET and subject to change
