What to Watch podcast: Buzzing about the Yellowjackets finale and the end(?) of The Expanse

This weekend's podcast also dives into Ray Donovan: The Movie, The Tragedy of Macbeth, and more.
By EW Staff January 14, 2022 at 08:27 AM EST
Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.
Advertisement

The intense action comes to a head on the season finale of Yellowjackets, when the women go to their 25th high school reunion and try to heal after last week's twists and turns. Ray Donovan: The Movie star Kerris Dorsey previews the action, as the series officially concludes with this finale after the series was canceled in 2020. And The Expanse ends its six-season run...maybe. There are more books in the series, after all, but someone will have to save the show...again.

In movies, the fourth and final Hotel Transylvania movie, Tranformania, debuts on streaming — plus trivia about the first movie's director Genndy Tartakovsky; and Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen's take on Shakespeare with The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including news about a potential Quantum Leap revival and a new Degrassi series in the works. In our Soundbite of the Week, Jimmy Kimmel's emotional tribute to Bob Saget, who died Jan. 9.

Related content:

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch this Weekend, Jan. 14-16

FRIDAY

Streaming

The Expanse (series finale) — Amazon Prime Video

King of the Con (docuseries debut) — Discovery+

Scream: The True Story (special) — Discovery+

After Life (season premiere) — Netflix

Archive 81 (series debut) — Netflix

Movies

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania — Amazon Prime Video

The Tragedy of Macbeth — Apple TV+

Sex Appeal — Hulu

The House (animated anthology film) — Netflix

Use of Force: The Policing of Black America (doc) — Peacock

Stoker Hills — VOD

Italian Studies — VOD

Shattered — VOD

The Surprise Visit — VOD

8 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC

Undercover Boss — CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (season premiere) — Disney Channel

RuPaul's Drag Race — VH1

9 p.m.

20/20 — ABC

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Nancy Drew — The CW

Dateline — NBC

Ray Donovan: The Movie — Showtime

10 p.m.

Blue Bloods — CBS

10:30 p.m.

Chillin Island (back-to-back eps/season finale) — HBO

SATURDAY

Streaming

Remix My Space With Marsai Martin (series debut) — Discovery+

8 p.m.

The Perfect Pairing (movie) — Hallmark

Safe Room (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

World's Funniest Animals — The CW

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live (Ariana DeBose + Bleachers) — NBC

SUNDAY

Streaming

SEAL Team — Paramount+

1883 — Paramount+

7 p.m.

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins (series debut) — Oxygen

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters — Bravo

Legends of the Hidden Temple — The CW

The Real Murders of Atlanta (series debut) — Oxygen

Power Book II: Ghost — Starz

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo

Reframed: Marilyn Monroe (docuseries debut) — CNN

Two Sentence Horror Stories (season premiere) — The CW

Britannia (season premiere) — Epix

Claws — TNT

10 p.m.

The Righteous Gemstones — HBO

Yellowjackets (season finale) — Showtime

10:30 p.m.

Somebody Somewhere (series debut) — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com