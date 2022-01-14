Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

This weekend's podcast also dives into Ray Donovan: The Movie, The Tragedy of Macbeth, and more.

What to Watch podcast: Buzzing about the Yellowjackets finale and the end(?) of The Expanse

The intense action comes to a head on the season finale of Yellowjackets, when the women go to their 25th high school reunion and try to heal after last week's twists and turns. Ray Donovan: The Movie star Kerris Dorsey previews the action, as the series officially concludes with this finale after the series was canceled in 2020. And The Expanse ends its six-season run...maybe. There are more books in the series, after all, but someone will have to save the show...again.

In movies, the fourth and final Hotel Transylvania movie, Tranformania, debuts on streaming — plus trivia about the first movie's director Genndy Tartakovsky; and Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen's take on Shakespeare with The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch this Weekend, Jan. 14-16

FRIDAY

Streaming

King of the Con (docuseries debut) — Discovery+

Scream: The True Story (special) — Discovery+

After Life (season premiere) — Netflix

Archive 81 (series debut) — Netflix

Movies

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania — Amazon Prime Video

Sex Appeal — Hulu

The House (animated anthology film) — Netflix

Use of Force: The Policing of Black America (doc) — Peacock

Stoker Hills — VOD

Italian Studies — VOD

Shattered — VOD

The Surprise Visit — VOD

8 p.m.

Undercover Boss — CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (season premiere) — Disney Channel

9 p.m.

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Nancy Drew — The CW

10 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

Chillin Island (back-to-back eps/season finale) — HBO

SATURDAY

Streaming

Remix My Space With Marsai Martin (series debut) — Discovery+

8 p.m.

The Perfect Pairing (movie) — Hallmark

Safe Room (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

World's Funniest Animals — The CW

11:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Streaming

7 p.m.

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins (series debut) — Oxygen

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters — Bravo

Legends of the Hidden Temple — The CW

The Real Murders of Atlanta (series debut) — Oxygen

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo

Two Sentence Horror Stories (season premiere) — The CW

Britannia (season premiere) — Epix

10 p.m.

The Righteous Gemstones — HBO

10:30 p.m.

Somebody Somewhere (series debut) — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change