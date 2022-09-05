What to Watch podcast: Our favorite workplace comedies to watch on Labor Day
On our What to Watch podcast we're taking a break from our regularly scheduled programming breaking down the latest content to hit your screens and instead celebrating series that are all about the workplace.
Give the podcast a listen below to find out which series made our list, and hear some entertainment headlines from over the weekend, including Jeremy Strong's response to his controversial 2021 New Yorker profile, Ismael Cruz Cordóva detailing the "vicious hate speech" he received after being cast on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and composer John Williams giving concertgoers a surprise preview of the fifth Indiana Jones film.
What to watch on Monday, Sept. 5
Streaming
Edge of the Unknown With Jimmy Chin (docuseries debut) - National Geographic
The Murders Before the Marathon (docuseries debut) - Hulu
Recipes for Love and Murder (series debut) - Acorn TV
8 p.m.
Out of Office (movie) - Comedy Central
The Bad Seed Returns (movie) - Lifetime
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1
The Bachelorette - ABC
Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo
Roswell, New Mexico (season finale) - The CW
9 p.m.
Bobby and Sophie on the Coast - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Shock Docs: The Visitors (doc) - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)
Kevin Can F**k Himself - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)
SMOTHERED - TLC
Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1
9:15 p.m.
Real Girlfriends in Paris (series debut) - Bravo
10 p.m.
My True Crime Story (season premiere) - VH1
Claim to Fame - ABC
No Ordinary Life (doc) - CNN
*times are ET and subject to change
