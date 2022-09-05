What to Watch podcast: Our favorite workplace comedies to watch on Labor Day

From Loot to Ted Lasso, these are the best of the best TV shows to watch on the holiday weekend.
By EW Staff September 05, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
On our What to Watch podcast we're taking a break from our regularly scheduled programming breaking down the latest content to hit your screens and instead celebrating series that are all about the workplace.

Give the podcast a listen below to find out which series made our list, and hear some entertainment headlines from over the weekend, including Jeremy Strong's response to his controversial 2021 New Yorker profile, Ismael Cruz Cordóva detailing the "vicious hate speech" he received after being cast on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and composer John Williams giving concertgoers a surprise preview of the fifth Indiana Jones film.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Monday, Sept. 5

Streaming

Edge of the Unknown With Jimmy Chin (docuseries debut) - National Geographic

The Murders Before the Marathon (docuseries debut) - Hulu

Recipes for Love and Murder (series debut) - Acorn TV

8 p.m.

Out of Office (movie) - Comedy Central

The Bad Seed Returns (movie) - Lifetime

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1

The Bachelorette - ABC

Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo

Roswell, New Mexico (season finale) - The CW

9 p.m.

Bobby and Sophie on the Coast - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Shock Docs: The Visitors (doc) - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)

Kevin Can F**k Himself - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)

SMOTHERED - TLC

Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1

9:15 p.m.

Real Girlfriends in Paris (series debut) - Bravo

10 p.m.

My True Crime Story (season premiere) - VH1

Claim to Fame - ABC

No Ordinary Life (doc) - CNN

*times are ET and subject to change

