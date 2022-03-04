What to Watch podcast: It's showtime for HBO's Lakers dynasty series Winning Time

Plus, the long Droughtlander ends as Outlander finally kicks off season 6, Courteney Cox returns to TV in Shining Vale, and more.
By EW Staff March 04, 2022 at 09:16 AM EST
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement

This weekend, Don't Look Up writer-director and Succession EP Adam McKay transports audiences back to the 1980s for HBO's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, about the Los Angeles Lakers' Showtime era that changed the NBA.

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are in the spotlight in director Amy Poehler's documentary, which includes personal recordings made by the couple as well as interviews with their family and other stars who help chronicle the legends' lives and careers.

Also, after nearly two years off the air, Outlander is back for its sixth season, picking up not long after the brutal events of the season 5 finale. Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar Jones star in the new movie Fresh, in which she tries to escape his gory and maniacal game. And Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear headline the horror-comedy series Shining Vale, in which Cox's character Pat can't figure out if she's depressed or possessed.

Plus: Ryan Reynolds delivers our Sound Bite of the Week in the latest trailer for his upcoming movie The Adam Project. Tamron Hall, who hosts the new Court TV series Someone They Knew, tells us what she's watching. And entertainment headlines — including Jack Harlow's big-screen debut in a White Men Can't Jump remake, Skylar Astin's new role on Grey's Anatomy, and the first batch of Oscar presenters — and trivia.

Related content:

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Tamron Hall is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch this Weekend, March 4-6

FRIDAY

Streaming

Dear… (season premiere) — Apple TV+

Central Park (midseason premiere) — Apple TV+

The Afterparty (season finale) — Apple TV+

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (animated series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — Amazon Prime Video

Art in the Bloom With Helen Dealtry (season premiere) — Discovery+

Bug Out (docuseries debut) — IMDb TV

Pieces of Her (series debut) — Netflix

Making Fun (series debut) — Netflix

Love Is Blind season 2 Reunion (special) — Netflix

This Joka (series debut) — The Roku Channel

Movies

Lucy and Desi (doc) — Amazon Prime Video

FreshHulu

8 p.m.

Undercover Boss — CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season finale) — The CW

The Blacklist — NBC

RuPaul's Drag Race — VH1

9 p.m.

20/20 — ABC

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Dateline — NBC

After Yang (movie) — Showtime

Love After Lockup (season premiere) — WE tv

10 p.m.

Blue Bloods — CBS

11 p.m.

Painting With John — HBO

SATURDAY

Streaming

Profiled: The Black Man (season finale) — Discovery+

8 p.m.

Great Chocolate Showdown — The CW

Stolen By Their Father (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

World's Funniest Animals — The CW

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live (Oscar Isaac + Charli XCX) — NBC

SUNDAY

8 p.m.

American Idol — ABC

Killing Eve — BBC America

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (reunion, part 2) — Bravo

The Equalizer — CBS

Tournament of Champions III Food Network

The Simpsons — Fox

When Calls the Heart (season premiere) — Hallmark Channel

The Courtship (series debut) — NBC

The Circus (season premiere) — Showtime

Power Book IV: ForceStarz

8:30 p.m.

The Great North — Fox

9 p.m.

The Walking Dead — AMC

Kandi & the Gang (series debut) — Bravo

NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (cable debut) — CNN

Someone They Knew... With Tamron Hall (series debut) — Court TV

MarchThe CW

From — Epix

Bob's Burgers Fox

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (series debut) — HBO

Billions — Showtime

Outlander (season premiere) — Starz

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy — Fox

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC

S.W.A.T. — CBS

Britannia (season finale) — Epix

Transplant (season premiere) — NBC

Super Pumped: The Battle for UberShowtime

Unexpected (season premiere) — TLC

10:20 p.m.

Shining Vale (series debut) — Starz

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com