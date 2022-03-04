What to Watch podcast: It's showtime for HBO's Lakers dynasty series Winning Time
This weekend, Don't Look Up writer-director and Succession EP Adam McKay transports audiences back to the 1980s for HBO's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, about the Los Angeles Lakers' Showtime era that changed the NBA.
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are in the spotlight in director Amy Poehler's documentary, which includes personal recordings made by the couple as well as interviews with their family and other stars who help chronicle the legends' lives and careers.
Also, after nearly two years off the air, Outlander is back for its sixth season, picking up not long after the brutal events of the season 5 finale. Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar Jones star in the new movie Fresh, in which she tries to escape his gory and maniacal game. And Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear headline the horror-comedy series Shining Vale, in which Cox's character Pat can't figure out if she's depressed or possessed.
Plus: Ryan Reynolds delivers our Sound Bite of the Week in the latest trailer for his upcoming movie The Adam Project. Tamron Hall, who hosts the new Court TV series Someone They Knew, tells us what she's watching. And entertainment headlines — including Jack Harlow's big-screen debut in a White Men Can't Jump remake, Skylar Astin's new role on Grey's Anatomy, and the first batch of Oscar presenters — and trivia.
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Tamron Hall is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch this Weekend, March 4-6
FRIDAY
Streaming
Dear… (season premiere) — Apple TV+
Central Park (midseason premiere) — Apple TV+
The Afterparty (season finale) — Apple TV+
The Boys Presents: Diabolical (animated series debut) — Amazon Prime Video
Art in the Bloom With Helen Dealtry (season premiere) — Discovery+
Bug Out (docuseries debut) — IMDb TV
Pieces of Her (series debut) — Netflix
Making Fun (series debut) — Netflix
Love Is Blind season 2 Reunion (special) — Netflix
This Joka (series debut) — The Roku Channel
Movies
Lucy and Desi (doc) — Amazon Prime Video
8 p.m.
Undercover Boss — CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season finale) — The CW
9 p.m.
20/20 — ABC
Magnum P.I. — CBS
After Yang (movie) — Showtime
Love After Lockup (season premiere) — WE tv
10 p.m.
11 p.m.
Painting With John — HBO
SATURDAY
Streaming
Profiled: The Black Man (season finale) — Discovery+
8 p.m.
Great Chocolate Showdown — The CW
Stolen By Their Father (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
World's Funniest Animals — The CW
10 p.m.
48 Hours — CBS
11:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
8 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (reunion, part 2) — Bravo
The Equalizer — CBS
Tournament of Champions III — Food Network
When Calls the Heart (season premiere) — Hallmark Channel
The Courtship (series debut) — NBC
The Circus (season premiere) — Showtime
Power Book IV: Force — Starz
8:30 p.m.
The Great North — Fox
9 p.m.
Kandi & the Gang (series debut) — Bravo
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (cable debut) — CNN
Someone They Knew... With Tamron Hall (series debut) — Court TV
March — The CW
From — Epix
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (series debut) — HBO
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
Britannia (season finale) — Epix
Transplant (season premiere) — NBC
Unexpected (season premiere) — TLC
10:20 p.m.
Shining Vale (series debut) — Starz
*times are ET and subject to change
