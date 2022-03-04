Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Plus, the long Droughtlander ends as Outlander finally kicks off season 6, Courteney Cox returns to TV in Shining Vale, and more.

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are in the spotlight in director Amy Poehler's documentary, which includes personal recordings made by the couple as well as interviews with their family and other stars who help chronicle the legends' lives and careers.

Also, after nearly two years off the air, Outlander is back for its sixth season, picking up not long after the brutal events of the season 5 finale. Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar Jones star in the new movie Fresh, in which she tries to escape his gory and maniacal game. And Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear headline the horror-comedy series Shining Vale, in which Cox's character Pat can't figure out if she's depressed or possessed.

What to Watch this Weekend, March 4-6

FRIDAY

Streaming

Central Park (midseason premiere) — Apple TV+

Art in the Bloom With Helen Dealtry (season premiere) — Discovery+

Bug Out (docuseries debut) — IMDb TV

Pieces of Her (series debut) — Netflix

Making Fun (series debut) — Netflix

Love Is Blind season 2 Reunion (special) — Netflix

This Joka (series debut) — The Roku Channel

Movies

Lucy and Desi (doc) — Amazon Prime Video

8 p.m.

Undercover Boss — CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season finale) — The CW

9 p.m.

Magnum P.I. — CBS

After Yang (movie) — Showtime

Love After Lockup (season premiere) — WE tv

10 p.m.

11 p.m.

Painting With John — HBO

SATURDAY

Streaming

Profiled: The Black Man (season finale) — Discovery+

8 p.m.

Great Chocolate Showdown — The CW

Stolen By Their Father (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

World's Funniest Animals — The CW

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

11:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (reunion, part 2) — Bravo

The Equalizer — CBS

Tournament of Champions III — Food Network

The Courtship (series debut) — NBC

The Circus (season premiere) — Showtime

Power Book IV: Force — Starz

8:30 p.m.

The Great North — Fox

9 p.m.

Kandi & the Gang (series debut) — Bravo

Someone They Knew... With Tamron Hall (series debut) — Court TV

March — The CW

From — Epix

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (series debut) — HBO

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

Britannia (season finale) — Epix

Transplant (season premiere) — NBC

Unexpected (season premiere) — TLC

10:20 p.m.

*times are ET and subject to change