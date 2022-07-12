What to Watch podcast: Humans rejoice! What We Do in the Shadows is back
Laszlo, Nandor, Nadja, Guillermo, and Colin are back for season 4 of the vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows, where the undead roommates are faced with a new challenge: raising the tiny toddler version of Colin, who died and was reborn as a baby in the season 3 finale. Deadliest Catch celebrates its 300th episode, but the icy waters aren't much to be happy about. New York Times best-selling author Michael Pollan explores the potential medical benefits of psychedelics in the docuseries How to Change Your Mind.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah changing her plea to guilty in her federal wire fraud case, whether Jeffrey Dean Morgan could appear in the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters, news about an Amy Winehouse biopic, and TBS canceling Chad the day of its season premiere — and trivia
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Tuesday, July 12
Streaming
The Only (doc) - Paramount+
How to Change Your Mind (series debut) - Netflix
The Bob's Burgers Movie (streaming debut) - HBO Max, Hulu
Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks (comedy special) - Netflix
Love Island UK - Hulu
Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
Check Local Listings
The Great Muslim American Road Trip - PBS
Movies
Take the Night - VOD
8 p.m.
Holey Moley: FORE-EVER (season finale) - ABC
All Rise - OWN
Catfish - MTV
Deadliest Catch (300th episode) - Discovery
9 p.m.
Bobby Brown: Every Little Step (season finale) - A&E
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant - MTV
Edge of the Earth (docuseries debut) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Origins of Hip-Hop - A&E
UFO Witness - Travel Channel
Dancing with Myself - NBC
Motherland: Fort Salem - Freeform
What We Do in the Shadows (season premiere) - FX
Kitchen Crash (series debut) - Food Network
*times are ET and subject to change
