Plus, Deadliest Catch hits its 300th episode, and How to Change Your Mind premieres on Netflix.

What to Watch podcast: Humans rejoice! What We Do in the Shadows is back

Laszlo, Nandor, Nadja, Guillermo, and Colin are back for season 4 of the vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows, where the undead roommates are faced with a new challenge: raising the tiny toddler version of Colin, who died and was reborn as a baby in the season 3 finale. Deadliest Catch celebrates its 300th episode, but the icy waters aren't much to be happy about. New York Times best-selling author Michael Pollan explores the potential medical benefits of psychedelics in the docuseries How to Change Your Mind.

What to watch on Tuesday, July 12

Streaming

The Only (doc) - Paramount+

How to Change Your Mind (series debut) - Netflix

The Bob's Burgers Movie (streaming debut) - HBO Max, Hulu

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks (comedy special) - Netflix

Love Island UK - Hulu

Only Murders in the Building - Hulu

Check Local Listings

The Great Muslim American Road Trip - PBS

Movies

Take the Night - VOD

8 p.m.

Holey Moley: FORE-EVER (season finale) - ABC

All Rise - OWN

Catfish - MTV

Deadliest Catch (300th episode) - Discovery

9 p.m.

Bobby Brown: Every Little Step (season finale) - A&E

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant - MTV

Edge of the Earth (docuseries debut) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Origins of Hip-Hop - A&E

UFO Witness - Travel Channel

Dancing with Myself - NBC

Motherland: Fort Salem - Freeform

What We Do in the Shadows (season premiere) - FX

Kitchen Crash (series debut) - Food Network

*times are ET and subject to change