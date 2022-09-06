What to Watch podcast: It's Baby Colin vs. puberty on the What We Do in the Shadows season finale

Plus, the guessing game comes to an end on Claim to Fame and Queen Sugar's final season premieres.
By EW Staff September 06, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
Advertisement

On today's podcast, we discuss Claim to Fame's upcoming finale, Queen Sugar's final season premiere, and how What We Do in the Shadows will put a steak in season 4 tonight. Also, Buy My House host Nina Parker gets candid about the surprise cancellation of E!'s Nightly Pop, plus trivia and your entertainment headlines — including NCIS star Pauley Perrette's stroke revelation, Lea Michele preparing to step into Funny Girl tonight, and Chadwick Boseman's posthumous Emmy win.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Tuesday, Sept. 6

Streaming

Destination Paris (doc) - Paramount+

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (comedy special) - Netflix

The Patient - Hulu

8 p.m.

Black Ink Crew Chicago - VH1

Queen Sugar (season premiere) - OWN

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (series debut) - MTV

TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson (special) - Fox

9 p.m.

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant - MTV

Dark Side of Comedy - VICE TV

10 p.m.

Big Bad Budget Battle - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC

Reasonable Doubt - ID

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions (season finale) - HBO

Claim to Fame - ABC

What We Do in the Shadows (season finale) - FX

Celebrity Beef - E!

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com