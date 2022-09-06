What to Watch podcast: It's Baby Colin vs. puberty on the What We Do in the Shadows season finale
On today's podcast, we discuss Claim to Fame's upcoming finale, Queen Sugar's final season premiere, and how What We Do in the Shadows will put a steak in season 4 tonight. Also, Buy My House host Nina Parker gets candid about the surprise cancellation of E!'s Nightly Pop, plus trivia and your entertainment headlines — including NCIS star Pauley Perrette's stroke revelation, Lea Michele preparing to step into Funny Girl tonight, and Chadwick Boseman's posthumous Emmy win.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Tuesday, Sept. 6
Streaming
Destination Paris (doc) - Paramount+
Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (comedy special) - Netflix
The Patient - Hulu
8 p.m.
Black Ink Crew Chicago - VH1
Queen Sugar (season premiere) - OWN
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (series debut) - MTV
TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson (special) - Fox
9 p.m.
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant - MTV
Dark Side of Comedy - VICE TV
10 p.m.
Big Bad Budget Battle - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC
Reasonable Doubt - ID
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions (season finale) - HBO
Claim to Fame - ABC
What We Do in the Shadows (season finale) - FX
Celebrity Beef - E!
*times are ET and subject to change
