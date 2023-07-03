What to watch this week (July 3-July 9): Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is back as The Lincoln Lawyer, The Out-Laws are in on Netflix, and more picks.

What to Watch this week: Take a Joy Ride and walk through Insidious: The Red Door

Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola, and and Sabrina Wu are heading on the trip of a lifetime when Joy Ride hits theaters on July 7. But if you're looking for something a little more Insidious... Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, and Andrew Astor are returning for horror flick Insidious: The Red Door.

If you're more interested in staying home this holiday week, there's plenty new to check out on the small screen, including the hilariously dark Average Joe on BET+ on July 3, and The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix and Shaun White's Max docuseries The Last Run on July 6.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to watch this week

Monday, July 3

Streaming

Average Joe - BET+

Cannes Confidential - Acorn TV

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (docuseries debut) - Netflix

Check Local Listings

The Great American Recipe - PBS

12:15 a.m.

The Eric Andre Show (season finale) - Adult Swim

8 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo

America's Hidden Stories - Smithsonian

The Rising - The CW

Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days - Discovery

Claim to Fame - ABC

Love in Paradise (season finale) - TLC

9 p.m.

You, Me & My Ex - TLC

Celebrity IOU - HGTV

Hoarders (season finale) - A&E

Crime Scene Kitchen - Fox

Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo

The Bachelorette - ABC

10 p.m.

Cruel Summer - Freeform

Street Outlaws: After Hours - Discovery

Tuesday, July 4

Streaming

How I Met Your Father - Hulu

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (comedy special) - Netflix

Movies

Sound of Freedom - In theaters

7 p.m.

The Fourth in America (special) - CNN

8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (special) - NBC

Wednesday, July 5

Check Local Listings

Human Footprint (series debut) - PBS

Streaming

Platonic - Apple TV+

Secret Invasion - Disney+

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Hijack - Apple TV+

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair (doc) - Hulu

WHAM! (doc) - Netflix

8 p.m.

Nancy Drew - The CW

The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo

Judge Steve Harvey - ABC

L.A. Fire & Rescue - NBC

9 p.m.

Sistas - BET

The Wonder Years - ABC

Temptation Island - USA / E!

Holmes Family Rescue - HGTV

Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC

Riverdale - The CW

10 p.m.

Mayans M.C. - FX

Ghost Adventures - Discovery

I Survived a Crime - A&E

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - FX

The Big D - USA / E!

Grown-ish - Freeform

Thursday, July 6

Streaming

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

The Kardashians - Hulu

iCarly - Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Paramount+

And Just Like That - Max

Downey's Dream Cars (season finale) - Max

Clean Sweep - Sundance Now, AMC+

My Adventures With Superman (animated series debut) - Max

The Lincoln Lawyer (season premiere, part 1) - Netflix

Shaun White: The Last Run (docuseries debut) - Netflix

Kevin Hart: Reality Check (comedy special) - Peacock

Hart to Heart (season premiere) - Peacock

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Warrior - Max

Secret Chef - Hulu

Lace - AllBlk



8 p.m.

The Blacklist - NBC

Generation Gap - ABC

9 p.m.

The Dead Files - Travel Channel

Alone - History Channel

60 Days In - A&E

Project Runway All-Stars - Bravo

Celebrity Game Face (season finale) - E!

The Chase - ABC

9:30 p.m.

Outchef'd - Food Network / Max

10 p.m.

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of Exorcists - Travel Channel / Max

Booked: First Day In - A&E

Trippin' with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris - E!

I Survived Bear Grylls - TBS

Friday, July 7

Streaming

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked - Paramount+

Love Allways - Paramount+

The Crowded Room - Apple TV+

Tribunal Justice - Amazon Freevee

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Swagger - Apple TV+

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan - Amazon Prime Video

The Horror of Dolores Roach (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Salute to Summer (concert special headlined by Nick Jonas) - Peacock

Hack My Home (series debut) - Netflix

The Ashley Madison Affair (docuseries debut) - Hulu

Big Nate (season premiere) - Paramount+

Movies

Joy Ride - In theaters

Biosphere - In theaters, VOD

The Lesson - In theaters

The Out-Laws - streaming Netflix

Insidious: The Red Door - In theaters

Earth Mama - In theaters

Tiger Within - In select theaters, VOD, Digital

The Crusades - In theaters, VOD, Digital

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Digital

8 p.m.

Outlander - Starz

Villains of Valley View - Disney / Disney+

Ready to Love (season premiere) - OWN

9 p.m.

100 Day Dream Home - HGTV

Run the World - Starz

Hoffman Family Gold - Discovery

10 p.m.

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue With Freddy and Juan - Discovery

11 p.m.

Painting With John (season finale) - HBO

Saturday, July 8

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN

Buried in the Backyard - Oxygen

9 p.m.

Vacation House Rules - HGTV

New York Homicide - Oxygen

Love & Marriage: Detroit - OWN

10 p.m.

Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper - National Geographic

Sunday, July 9

Streaming

Joe Pickett - Paramount+

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins - Oxygen

8 p.m.

Air Disasters - Smithsonian Channel

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing - Discovery

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max

The Great Food Truck Race: David and Goliath - Food Network / Max

Tough as Nails - CBS

9 p.m.

The Walking Dead: Dead City - AMC

The Cube - TBS

The Lazarus Project - TNT

Battle on the Beach (season finale) - HGTV

The Great Food Truck Race: David and Goliath - Food Network / Max

10 p.m.

Match Me Abroad - TLC

The Righteous Gemstones - HBO / Max

Beachside Brawl - Food Network / Max