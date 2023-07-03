What to Watch this week: Take a Joy Ride and walk through Insidious: The Red Door
Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola, and and Sabrina Wu are heading on the trip of a lifetime when Joy Ride hits theaters on July 7. But if you're looking for something a little more Insidious... Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, and Andrew Astor are returning for horror flick Insidious: The Red Door.
If you're more interested in staying home this holiday week, there's plenty new to check out on the small screen, including the hilariously dark Average Joe on BET+ on July 3, and The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix and Shaun White's Max docuseries The Last Run on July 6.
What to watch this week
Monday, July 3
Streaming
Average Joe - BET+
Cannes Confidential - Acorn TV
Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (docuseries debut) - Netflix
Check Local Listings
The Great American Recipe - PBS
12:15 a.m.
The Eric Andre Show (season finale) - Adult Swim
8 p.m.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo
America's Hidden Stories - Smithsonian
The Rising - The CW
Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days - Discovery
Claim to Fame - ABC
Love in Paradise (season finale) - TLC
9 p.m.
You, Me & My Ex - TLC
Celebrity IOU - HGTV
Hoarders (season finale) - A&E
Crime Scene Kitchen - Fox
Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo
The Bachelorette - ABC
10 p.m.
Cruel Summer - Freeform
Street Outlaws: After Hours - Discovery
Tuesday, July 4
Streaming
How I Met Your Father - Hulu
Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (comedy special) - Netflix
Movies
Sound of Freedom - In theaters
7 p.m.
The Fourth in America (special) - CNN
8 p.m.
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (special) - NBC
Wednesday, July 5
Check Local Listings
Human Footprint (series debut) - PBS
Streaming
Platonic - Apple TV+
Secret Invasion - Disney+
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
Hijack - Apple TV+
CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair (doc) - Hulu
WHAM! (doc) - Netflix
8 p.m.
Nancy Drew - The CW
The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo
Judge Steve Harvey - ABC
L.A. Fire & Rescue - NBC
9 p.m.
Sistas - BET
The Wonder Years - ABC
Temptation Island - USA / E!
Holmes Family Rescue - HGTV
Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC
Riverdale - The CW
10 p.m.
Mayans M.C. - FX
Ghost Adventures - Discovery
I Survived a Crime - A&E
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - FX
The Big D - USA / E!
Grown-ish - Freeform
Thursday, July 6
Streaming
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
The Kardashians - Hulu
iCarly - Paramount+
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Paramount+
And Just Like That - Max
Downey's Dream Cars (season finale) - Max
Clean Sweep - Sundance Now, AMC+
My Adventures With Superman (animated series debut) - Max
The Lincoln Lawyer (season premiere, part 1) - Netflix
Shaun White: The Last Run (docuseries debut) - Netflix
Kevin Hart: Reality Check (comedy special) - Peacock
Hart to Heart (season premiere) - Peacock
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
Warrior - Max
Secret Chef - Hulu
Lace - AllBlk
8 p.m.
The Blacklist - NBC
Generation Gap - ABC
9 p.m.
The Dead Files - Travel Channel
Alone - History Channel
60 Days In - A&E
Project Runway All-Stars - Bravo
Celebrity Game Face (season finale) - E!
The Chase - ABC
9:30 p.m.
Outchef'd - Food Network / Max
10 p.m.
Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of Exorcists - Travel Channel / Max
Booked: First Day In - A&E
Trippin' with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris - E!
I Survived Bear Grylls - TBS
Friday, July 7
Streaming
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked - Paramount+
Love Allways - Paramount+
The Crowded Room - Apple TV+
Tribunal Justice - Amazon Freevee
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
Swagger - Apple TV+
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan - Amazon Prime Video
The Horror of Dolores Roach (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Salute to Summer (concert special headlined by Nick Jonas) - Peacock
Hack My Home (series debut) - Netflix
The Ashley Madison Affair (docuseries debut) - Hulu
Big Nate (season premiere) - Paramount+
Movies
Joy Ride - In theaters
Biosphere - In theaters, VOD
The Lesson - In theaters
The Out-Laws - streaming Netflix
Insidious: The Red Door - In theaters
Earth Mama - In theaters
Tiger Within - In select theaters, VOD, Digital
The Crusades - In theaters, VOD, Digital
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Digital
8 p.m.
Outlander - Starz
Villains of Valley View - Disney / Disney+
Ready to Love (season premiere) - OWN
9 p.m.
100 Day Dream Home - HGTV
Run the World - Starz
Hoffman Family Gold - Discovery
10 p.m.
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue With Freddy and Juan - Discovery
11 p.m.
Painting With John (season finale) - HBO
Saturday, July 8
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN
Buried in the Backyard - Oxygen
9 p.m.
Vacation House Rules - HGTV
New York Homicide - Oxygen
Love & Marriage: Detroit - OWN
10 p.m.
Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper - National Geographic
Sunday, July 9
Streaming
Joe Pickett - Paramount+
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins - Oxygen
8 p.m.
Air Disasters - Smithsonian Channel
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing - Discovery
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max
The Great Food Truck Race: David and Goliath - Food Network / Max
Tough as Nails - CBS
9 p.m.
The Walking Dead: Dead City - AMC
The Cube - TBS
The Lazarus Project - TNT
Battle on the Beach (season finale) - HGTV
The Great Food Truck Race: David and Goliath - Food Network / Max
10 p.m.
Match Me Abroad - TLC
The Righteous Gemstones - HBO / Max
Beachside Brawl - Food Network / Max
