What to watch this week (March 13-March 19): The buzzy premieres of Swarm, Shadow and Bone, and more.

What to Watch this week: We believe in Ted Lasso season 3 and Shazam sequel hit theaters

Two-time Best Comedy Emmy-winner Ted Lasso and star Jason Sudeikis are finally back for its third (and final?) season, which finds AFC Richmond facing off against a new foe, their old assistant coach Nate, who betrayed the team and went to rival West Ham United, owned by Rebecca's ex-husband. And Ted is trying to find more balance between work and seeing his son, which was causing him a lot of anxiety in season 2.

What to Watch this week

Monday, March 13

Movies

A Man Called Otto (movie) - Digital

8 p.m.

Below Deck - Bravo

The Bachelor - ABC

Basketball Wives - VH1

Spring Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Voice - NBC

9-1-1 - Fox

All American - The CW

The Neighborhood - CBS

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

Darcey & Stacey - TLC

History's Greatest Mysteries - History Channel

Summer House - Bravo

Perry Mason - HBO

Rock the Block - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

Mean Girl Murders (docuseries debut) - ID

All American: Homecoming - The CW

NCIS - CBS

10 p.m.

History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning - History Channel

The Watchful Eye - Freeform

Quantum Leap - NBC

The Good Doctor (The Good Lawyer special episode)- ABC

Rain Dogs - HBO

Killer Cheer (docuseries debut) - ID

NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS

11 p.m.

The Daily Show (guest host Kal Penn) - Comedy Central

Tuesday, March 14

Streaming

How I Met Your Father - Hulu

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle (comedy special) - Netflix

8 p.m.

Night Court - NBC

Homestead Rescue - Discovery

Catfish: The TV Show - MTV

9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox

Superman & Lois (season premiere) - The CW

The Bachelor: Women Tell All - ABC

FBI - CBS

8:30 p.m.

American Auto - NBC

9 p.m.

1000-lb Sisters - TLC

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship - MTV

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo

Superchef Grudge Match - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Voice - NBC

Accused - Fox

Gotham Knights (series debut) - The CW

FBI: International - CBS

10 p.m.

History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan - History Channel

That's My Jam - NBC

Super Maximum Retro Show - VICE TV

Blood & Money - CNBC

Return to Amish (season premiere) - TLC

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

Wednesday, March 15

Streaming

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+

Are You the One? - Paramount+

Wu-Tang: An American Saga - Hulu

The Mandalorian - Disney+

Ted Lasso (season premiere) - Apple TV+

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (doc) - Netflix

Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts (season premiere) - Disney+

The Challenge: World Championship - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Survivor - CBS

My 600-lb Life - TLC

The Flash - The CW

The Conners - ABC

The Masked Singer - Fox

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs - ABC

9 p.m.

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller - National Geographic

Sistas (season finale) - BET

Vanderpump Rules - Bravo

Abbott Elementary - ABC

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project - HGTV

Farmer Wants a Wife - Fox

Lingo - CBS

9:30 p.m.

Not Dead Yet - ABC

10 p.m.

The Ark - Syfy

A Million Little Things - ABC

Snowfall - FX

True Lies - CBS

10:30 p.m.

Grown-ish (season finale) - Freeform

Thursday, March 16

Streaming

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

Wolf Pack (season finale) - Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard - Paramount+

Bel-Air - Peacock

Black Snow - Sundance Now, AMC+

School Spirits - Paramount+

Shadow and Bone (season premiere) - Netflix

Queen's Court (series debut) - Peacock

Embezzlement (docuseries debut) - Topic

Zatima (season premiere) - BET+

The Real Housewives of Miami (reunion, part 2) - Peacock

8 p.m.

Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

Station 19 - ABC

Next Level Chef - Fox

The Flipping El Moussas - HGTV

9 p.m.

Married to Real Estate - HGTV

Grey's Anatomy - ABC

Animal Control - Fox

Ex On The Beach Couples - MTV

Top Chef - Bravo

Grown & Gospel (docuseries debut) - WE tv

Butchers of the Bayou (two-part series debut) - A&E

9:30 p.m.

Call Me Kat - Fox

10 p.m.

Alaska Daily - ABC

Good Trouble (season premiere) - Freeform

Friday, March 17

Streaming

Servant (season finale) - Apple TV+

Truth Be Told - Apple TV+

Shrinking - Apple TV+

Dear Edward - Apple TV+

Carnival Row (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video

Hello Tomorrow! - Apple TV+

Liaison - Apple TV+

Daisy Jones & the Six - Amazon Prime Video

The Problem With Jon Stewart - Apple TV+

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman (docu-special) - Disney+

Extrapolations (series debut) - Apple TV+

Monster Factory (docuseries debut) - Apple TV+

Swarm (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Dance 100 (series debut) - Netflix

Agent Elvis (series debut) - Netflix

Class of '07 (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Movies

Boston Strangler - Hulu

Inside - In theaters

Moving On - In theaters

A Snowy Day in Oakland - In theaters

Shazam! Fury of the Gods - In theaters

The Magician's Elephant - streaming Netflix

Supercell - In theaters, Digital (Apple TV)

Wildflower - In theaters (Digital/VOD on March 21)

All the World Is Sleeping - In theaters, Digital

8 p.m.

BMF (season finale) - Starz

Ready to Love - OWN

RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC

Shark Tank - ABC

8:30 p.m.

Grand Crew - NBC

9 p.m.

Kindred Spirits - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)

20/20 - ABC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Dateline - NBC

Put a Ring On It (season premiere) - OWN

Power Book II: Ghost (season premiere) - Starz

9:30 p.m.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV

10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO

The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist - MTV

Party Down - Starz

11 p.m.

Game Theory With Bomani Jones - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Saturday, March 18

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN

Cold Justice - Oxygen

Act Your Age - Bounce

Say Yes to the Dress - TLC

The Hillsdale Adoption Scam (movie) - Lifetime

9 p.m.

Unexplained: Caught on Camera - Travel Channel

10 p.m.

48 Hours - CBS

Sunday, March 19

Check Local Listings

Call the Midwife (season premiere) - PBS

Sanditon (season premiere) - PBS

Marie Antoinette (series debut) - PBS

Streaming

Kitchen Commando - Tubi

Mayor of Kingstown - Paramount+

11:30 a.m.

Be My Guest With Ina Garten - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.

Biography: WWE Legends - A&E

Tournament of Champions IV - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Equalizer - CBS

Naked & Afraid - Discovery

The Simpsons - Fox

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

American Idol - ABC

8:30 p.m.

The Great North - Fox

9 p.m.

Your Honor (season finale) - Showtime

Magnum P.I. - NBC

The Food That Built America - History Channel

Bob's Burgers - Fox

East New York - CBS

Godfather of Harlem - MGM+

The Way Home - Hallmark

Lucky Hank (series debut) - AMC (also BBCA, IFC, Sundance, AMC+)

10 p.m.

WWE Rivals - A&E

The Blacklist - NBC

Bar Rescue - Paramount Network

MILF Manor (season finale) - TLC

Naked and Afraid: Solo - Discovery

A Spy Among Friends - MGM+

The Company You Keep - ABC

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

