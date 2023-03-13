What to Watch this week: We believe in Ted Lasso season 3 and Shazam sequel hit theaters
Two-time Best Comedy Emmy-winner Ted Lasso and star Jason Sudeikis are finally back for its third (and final?) season, which finds AFC Richmond facing off against a new foe, their old assistant coach Nate, who betrayed the team and went to rival West Ham United, owned by Rebecca's ex-husband. And Ted is trying to find more balance between work and seeing his son, which was causing him a lot of anxiety in season 2.
On the big screen, Zachary Levi & Co. are back for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Billy/Shazam and his family and friends are taking on the Daughters of Atlas, played by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu.
Among the other new series this week: Swarm, produced by Donald Glover and starring Dominique Fishback; season 2 of Shadow and Bone; Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk in the dark comedy Lucky Hank; and a group of young heroes is trying to save the city in Gotham Knights.
What to Watch this week
Monday, March 13
Movies
A Man Called Otto (movie) - Digital
8 p.m.
Below Deck - Bravo
The Bachelor - ABC
Basketball Wives - VH1
Spring Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Voice - NBC
9-1-1 - Fox
All American - The CW
The Neighborhood - CBS
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
Darcey & Stacey - TLC
History's Greatest Mysteries - History Channel
Summer House - Bravo
Perry Mason - HBO
Rock the Block - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
Mean Girl Murders (docuseries debut) - ID
All American: Homecoming - The CW
NCIS - CBS
10 p.m.
History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning - History Channel
The Watchful Eye - Freeform
Quantum Leap - NBC
The Good Doctor (The Good Lawyer special episode)- ABC
Rain Dogs - HBO
Killer Cheer (docuseries debut) - ID
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
11 p.m.
The Daily Show (guest host Kal Penn) - Comedy Central
Tuesday, March 14
Streaming
How I Met Your Father - Hulu
Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle (comedy special) - Netflix
8 p.m.
Night Court - NBC
Homestead Rescue - Discovery
Catfish: The TV Show - MTV
9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox
Superman & Lois (season premiere) - The CW
The Bachelor: Women Tell All - ABC
FBI - CBS
8:30 p.m.
American Auto - NBC
9 p.m.
1000-lb Sisters - TLC
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship - MTV
The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo
Superchef Grudge Match - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Voice - NBC
Accused - Fox
Gotham Knights (series debut) - The CW
FBI: International - CBS
10 p.m.
History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan - History Channel
That's My Jam - NBC
Super Maximum Retro Show - VICE TV
Blood & Money - CNBC
Return to Amish (season premiere) - TLC
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
Wednesday, March 15
Streaming
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+
Are You the One? - Paramount+
Wu-Tang: An American Saga - Hulu
The Mandalorian - Disney+
Ted Lasso (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (doc) - Netflix
Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts (season premiere) - Disney+
The Challenge: World Championship - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Survivor - CBS
My 600-lb Life - TLC
The Flash - The CW
The Conners - ABC
The Masked Singer - Fox
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs - ABC
9 p.m.
Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller - National Geographic
Sistas (season finale) - BET
Vanderpump Rules - Bravo
Abbott Elementary - ABC
The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project - HGTV
Farmer Wants a Wife - Fox
Lingo - CBS
9:30 p.m.
Not Dead Yet - ABC
10 p.m.
The Ark - Syfy
A Million Little Things - ABC
Snowfall - FX
True Lies - CBS
10:30 p.m.
Grown-ish (season finale) - Freeform
Thursday, March 16
Streaming
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
Wolf Pack (season finale) - Paramount+
Star Trek: Picard - Paramount+
Bel-Air - Peacock
Black Snow - Sundance Now, AMC+
School Spirits - Paramount+
Shadow and Bone (season premiere) - Netflix
Queen's Court (series debut) - Peacock
Embezzlement (docuseries debut) - Topic
Zatima (season premiere) - BET+
The Real Housewives of Miami (reunion, part 2) - Peacock
8 p.m.
Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
Station 19 - ABC
Next Level Chef - Fox
The Flipping El Moussas - HGTV
9 p.m.
Married to Real Estate - HGTV
Grey's Anatomy - ABC
Animal Control - Fox
Ex On The Beach Couples - MTV
Top Chef - Bravo
Grown & Gospel (docuseries debut) - WE tv
Butchers of the Bayou (two-part series debut) - A&E
9:30 p.m.
Call Me Kat - Fox
10 p.m.
Alaska Daily - ABC
Good Trouble (season premiere) - Freeform
Friday, March 17
Streaming
Servant (season finale) - Apple TV+
Truth Be Told - Apple TV+
Shrinking - Apple TV+
Dear Edward - Apple TV+
Carnival Row (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video
Hello Tomorrow! - Apple TV+
Liaison - Apple TV+
Daisy Jones & the Six - Amazon Prime Video
The Problem With Jon Stewart - Apple TV+
Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman (docu-special) - Disney+
Extrapolations (series debut) - Apple TV+
Monster Factory (docuseries debut) - Apple TV+
Swarm (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Dance 100 (series debut) - Netflix
Agent Elvis (series debut) - Netflix
Class of '07 (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Movies
Boston Strangler - Hulu
Inside - In theaters
Moving On - In theaters
A Snowy Day in Oakland - In theaters
Shazam! Fury of the Gods - In theaters
The Magician's Elephant - streaming Netflix
Supercell - In theaters, Digital (Apple TV)
Wildflower - In theaters (Digital/VOD on March 21)
All the World Is Sleeping - In theaters, Digital
8 p.m.
BMF (season finale) - Starz
Ready to Love - OWN
RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC
Shark Tank - ABC
8:30 p.m.
Grand Crew - NBC
9 p.m.
Kindred Spirits - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)
20/20 - ABC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Dateline - NBC
Put a Ring On It (season premiere) - OWN
Power Book II: Ghost (season premiere) - Starz
9:30 p.m.
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV
10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO
The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist - MTV
Party Down - Starz
11 p.m.
Game Theory With Bomani Jones - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Saturday, March 18
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN
Cold Justice - Oxygen
Act Your Age - Bounce
Say Yes to the Dress - TLC
The Hillsdale Adoption Scam (movie) - Lifetime
9 p.m.
Unexplained: Caught on Camera - Travel Channel
10 p.m.
48 Hours - CBS
Sunday, March 19
Check Local Listings
Call the Midwife (season premiere) - PBS
Sanditon (season premiere) - PBS
Marie Antoinette (series debut) - PBS
Streaming
Kitchen Commando - Tubi
Mayor of Kingstown - Paramount+
11:30 a.m.
Be My Guest With Ina Garten - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
Biography: WWE Legends - A&E
Tournament of Champions IV - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Equalizer - CBS
Naked & Afraid - Discovery
The Simpsons - Fox
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
American Idol - ABC
8:30 p.m.
The Great North - Fox
9 p.m.
Your Honor (season finale) - Showtime
Magnum P.I. - NBC
The Food That Built America - History Channel
Bob's Burgers - Fox
East New York - CBS
Godfather of Harlem - MGM+
The Way Home - Hallmark
Lucky Hank (series debut) - AMC (also BBCA, IFC, Sundance, AMC+)
10 p.m.
WWE Rivals - A&E
The Blacklist - NBC
Bar Rescue - Paramount Network
MILF Manor (season finale) - TLC
Naked and Afraid: Solo - Discovery
A Spy Among Friends - MGM+
The Company You Keep - ABC
NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS
*times are ET and subject to change
