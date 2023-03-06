What to Watch this week: It's time to Scream again, The Last of Us wraps up its first season
Joel and Ellie have trekked across a virus-stricken country, ravaged by people infected by a fatal fungus, and now their arduous journey is wrapping up on the season finale of The Last of Us. See if they survive and make it to their destination.
Courteney Cox's battle against Ghostface continues in Scream VI, which finds the survivors of last year's Scream in New York City and fending off another masked killer. Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown are joined by Dermot Mulroney and returning franchise star Hayden Panettiere.
You returns for the second half of season 4, where Joe Swanberg is now going by Jonathan Moore and is a professor in London. Competitors from around the globe come together for The Challenge: World Championship, while a guy is looking for love on the dating reality series Farmer Wants a Wife. Plus, Top Chef returns for a new season from the U.K.
Awards season comes to an end (for now) with the 95th Oscars, where it's a toss-up in the Actor, Actress, and Supporting Actress race — you won't want to miss the exciting action from the Dolby Theatre.
Awards season comes to an end (for now) with the 95th Oscars, where it's a toss-up in the Actor, Actress, and Supporting Actress race — you won't want to miss the exciting action from the Dolby Theatre.
What to Watch this week
Monday, March 6
Streaming
History of the World, Part II (series debut) - Hulu
8 p.m.
Below Deck - Bravo
The Bachelor - ABC
Basketball Wives - VH1
Spring Baking Championship (season premiere) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Voice (season premiere) - NBC
9-1-1 - Fox
9 p.m.
Darcey & Stacey - TLC
History's Greatest Mysteries - History Channel
Summer House - Bravo
Fantasy Island - Fox
Perry Mason (season premiere) - HBO
Rock the Block (season premiere) - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster (three-episode docuseries debut) - ID
10 p.m.
History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning - History Channel
The Watchful Eye - Freeform
Quantum Leap - NBC
The Good Doctor - ABC
Spring Baking Championship: Easter (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Rain Dogs (series debut) - HBO
11 p.m.
The Daily Show (guest host Marlon Wayans) - Comedy Central
Tuesday, March 7
Check Local Listings
Finding Your Roots (season finale) - PBS
Streaming
How I Met Your Father - Hulu
Who Killed Robert Wone? (two-part doc debut) streaming Peacock
History of the World, Part II - Hulu
8 p.m.
Night Court - NBC
Homestead Rescue - Discovery
Catfish: The TV Show - MTV
9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox
The Winchesters (season finale) - The CW
8:30 p.m.
American Auto - NBC
9 p.m.
1000-lb Sisters - TLC
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship - MTV
The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo
Superchef Grudge Match - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Love Trip: Paris - Freeform
The Voice - NBC
Accused - Fox
10 p.m.
History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan - History Channel
Love Trip: Paris (season finale) - Freeform
That's My Jam (season premiere) - NBC
Houses of History (season premiere) - HGTV
Super Maximum Retro Show (series debut) - VICE TV
ArtNation (series debut) - Smithsonian Channel
Wednesday, March 8
Streaming
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+
Are You the One? - Paramount+
Wu-Tang: An American Saga - Hulu
The Mandalorian - Disney+
The Confession of Frannie Langton (series debut) - BritBox
MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (docuseries debut) - Netflix
History of the World, Part II - Hulu
8 p.m.
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Survivor - CBS
American Pickers - History Channel
My 600-lb Life - TLC
The Flash - The CW
The Conners - ABC
The Masked Singer - Fox
The Challenge: World Championship (series debut) - MTV / Paramount+
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs - ABC
9 p.m.
American Pickers (season finale) - History Channel
Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller - National Geographic
Sistas - BET
Kung Fu (season finale) - The CW
Vanderpump Rules - Bravo
Abbott Elementary - ABC
The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project - HGTV
Farmer Wants a Wife (series debut) - Fox
Lingo - CBS
9:30 p.m.
Not Dead Yet - ABC
10 p.m.
1000-lb Best Friends (season finale) - TLC
The Ark - Syfy
A Million Little Things - ABC
Snowfall - FX
True Lies - CBS
South Park - Comedy Central
10:30 p.m.
Grown-ish - Freeform
Thursday, March 9
Streaming
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
Poker Face (season finale) - Peacock
Wolf Pack - Paramount+
Star Trek: Picard - Paramount+
Bel-Air - Peacock
Black Snow - Sundance Now, AMC+
History of the World: Part II (season finale) - Hulu
School Spirits (series debut) - Paramount+
Blackport (series finale) - Topic
You (season 4, part 2) - Netflix
8 p.m.
Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network
BattleBots - Discovery
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
Station 19 - ABC
Next Level Chef - Fox
The Flipping El Moussas - HGTV
Young Sheldon - CBS
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts - CBS
9 p.m.
Married to Real Estate - HGTV
Grey's Anatomy - ABC
Animal Control - Fox
Ex On The Beach Couples - MTV
So Help Me Todd - CBS
Top Chef (season premiere) - Bravo
The Torso Killer Confessions (two-part series debut) - A&E
Growing Up Hip Hop (season finale) - VH1
9:30 p.m.
Call Me Kat - Fox
10 p.m.
Impractical Jokers - TBS, tru TV
Alaska Daily - ABC
CSI: Vegas - CBS
Friday, March 10
Streaming
Servant - Apple TV+
Truth Be Told - Apple TV+
Shrinking - Apple TV+
Dear Edward - Apple TV+
Carnival Row - Amazon Prime Video
Hello Tomorrow! - Apple TV+
Liaison - Apple TV+
Daisy Jones & The Six - Amazon Prime Video
The Problem With Jon Stewart - Apple TV+
UnPrisoned (series debut) - Hulu
Outlast (series debut) - Netflix
Most Dangerous Game: New York (season premiere) - The Roku Channel
Real Madrid: Until the End (docuseries debut) - Apple TV+
Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) - Disney+
Movies
Book Club: The Next Chapter - In theaters
Scream VI - In theaters
Chang Can Dunk - Disney+
The Magic Flute - In theaters
Luther: The Fallen Sun - Netflix
The Ritualkiller - In theaters, VOD
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (streaming debut) — Peacock
8 p.m.
BMF - Starz
Ready to Love - OWN
RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
The 12th Victim (season finale) - Showtime
Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC
Shark Tank - ABC
8:30 p.m.
Grand Crew - NBC
9 p.m.
Kindred Spirits - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)
20/20 - ABC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Dateline - NBC
Party Down - Starz
Fire Country - CBS
9:30 p.m.
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV
10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO
Blue Bloods - CBS
The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist - MTV
The New York Times Presents: Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano (two-part special) - FX / Hulu
11 p.m.
Game Theory With Bomani Jones - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Saturday, March 11
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN
Cold Justice - Oxygen
Act Your Age - Bounce
Say Yes to the Dress - TLC
Girl in the Closet (movie) - Lifetime
Game of Love (movie) - Hallmark
9 p.m.
Unexplained: Caught on Camera - Travel Channel
Blood & Money (series debut) - Oxygen
10 p.m.
Help! My House Is Haunted - Travel Channel
48 Hours - CBS
11:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Live (Jenna Ortega/The 1975) - NBC
Sunday, March 12
Streaming
Kitchen Commando - Tubi
A Spy Among Friends (series debut) - MGM+
Mayor of Kingstown - Paramount+
11:30 a.m.
Be My Guest With Ina Garten - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
Biography: WWE Legends - A&E
Tournament of Champions IV - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Equalizer - CBS
Naked & Afraid - Discovery
The Simpsons - Fox
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
95th Oscars - ABC
Jenny Zigrino: Jen-Z (comedy special) - Comedy Central
8:30 p.m.
The Great North - Fox
9 p.m.
Your Honor - Showtime
The Last of Us (season finale) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Magnum P.I. - NBC
The Food That Built America - History Channel
Bob's Burgers - Fox
East New York - CBS
Godfather of Harlem - MGM+
Alien Abduction: Travis Walton (special) - Travel Channel
The Way Home - Hallmark
9:30 p.m.
Family Guy - Fox
10 p.m.
WWE Rivals - A&E
The Blacklist - NBC
Bar Rescue - Paramount Network
MILF Manor - TLC
Naked and Afraid: Solo (series debut) - Discovery
The Idaho College Murders (special) - ID / Discovery+
11:35 p.m.
American Idol (post-Oscars episode) - ABC
*times are ET and subject to change
