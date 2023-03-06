What to watch this week (March 6-March 12): You returns for the second half of its fourth season, Top Chef is back, the Oscars, and more.

What to Watch this week: It's time to Scream again, The Last of Us wraps up its first season

Joel and Ellie have trekked across a virus-stricken country, ravaged by people infected by a fatal fungus, and now their arduous journey is wrapping up on the season finale of The Last of Us. See if they survive and make it to their destination.

Courteney Cox's battle against Ghostface continues in Scream VI, which finds the survivors of last year's Scream in New York City and fending off another masked killer. Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown are joined by Dermot Mulroney and returning franchise star Hayden Panettiere.

You returns for the second half of season 4, where Joe Swanberg is now going by Jonathan Moore and is a professor in London. Competitors from around the globe come together for The Challenge: World Championship, while a guy is looking for love on the dating reality series Farmer Wants a Wife. Plus, Top Chef returns for a new season from the U.K.

Awards season comes to an end (for now) with the 95th Oscars, where it's a toss-up in the Actor, Actress, and Supporting Actress race — you won't want to miss the exciting action from the Dolby Theatre.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to Watch this week

Monday, March 6

Streaming

History of the World, Part II (series debut) - Hulu

8 p.m.

Below Deck - Bravo

The Bachelor - ABC

Basketball Wives - VH1

Spring Baking Championship (season premiere) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Voice (season premiere) - NBC

9-1-1 - Fox

9 p.m.

Darcey & Stacey - TLC

History's Greatest Mysteries - History Channel

Summer House - Bravo

Fantasy Island - Fox

Perry Mason (season premiere) - HBO

Rock the Block (season premiere) - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster (three-episode docuseries debut) - ID

10 p.m.

History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning - History Channel

The Watchful Eye - Freeform

Quantum Leap - NBC

The Good Doctor - ABC

Spring Baking Championship: Easter (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Rain Dogs (series debut) - HBO

11 p.m.

The Daily Show (guest host Marlon Wayans) - Comedy Central

Tuesday, March 7

Check Local Listings

Finding Your Roots (season finale) - PBS

Streaming

How I Met Your Father - Hulu

Who Killed Robert Wone? (two-part doc debut) streaming Peacock

History of the World, Part II - Hulu

8 p.m.

Night Court - NBC

Homestead Rescue - Discovery

Catfish: The TV Show - MTV

9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox

The Winchesters (season finale) - The CW

8:30 p.m.

American Auto - NBC

9 p.m.

1000-lb Sisters - TLC

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship - MTV

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo

Superchef Grudge Match - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Love Trip: Paris - Freeform

The Voice - NBC

Accused - Fox

10 p.m.

History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan - History Channel

Love Trip: Paris (season finale) - Freeform

That's My Jam (season premiere) - NBC

Houses of History (season premiere) - HGTV

Super Maximum Retro Show (series debut) - VICE TV

ArtNation (series debut) - Smithsonian Channel

Wednesday, March 8

Streaming

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+

Are You the One? - Paramount+

Wu-Tang: An American Saga - Hulu

The Mandalorian - Disney+

The Confession of Frannie Langton (series debut) - BritBox

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (docuseries debut) - Netflix

History of the World, Part II - Hulu

8 p.m.

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Survivor - CBS

American Pickers - History Channel

My 600-lb Life - TLC

The Flash - The CW

The Conners - ABC

The Masked Singer - Fox

The Challenge: World Championship (series debut) - MTV / Paramount+

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs - ABC

9 p.m.

American Pickers (season finale) - History Channel

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller - National Geographic

Sistas - BET

Kung Fu (season finale) - The CW

Vanderpump Rules - Bravo

Abbott Elementary - ABC

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project - HGTV

Farmer Wants a Wife (series debut) - Fox

Lingo - CBS

9:30 p.m.

Not Dead Yet - ABC

10 p.m.

1000-lb Best Friends (season finale) - TLC

The Ark - Syfy

A Million Little Things - ABC

Snowfall - FX

True Lies - CBS

South Park - Comedy Central

10:30 p.m.

Grown-ish - Freeform

Thursday, March 9

Streaming

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

Poker Face (season finale) - Peacock

Wolf Pack - Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard - Paramount+

Bel-Air - Peacock

Black Snow - Sundance Now, AMC+

History of the World: Part II (season finale) - Hulu

School Spirits (series debut) - Paramount+

Blackport (series finale) - Topic

You (season 4, part 2) - Netflix

8 p.m.

Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network

BattleBots - Discovery

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

Station 19 - ABC

Next Level Chef - Fox

The Flipping El Moussas - HGTV

Young Sheldon - CBS

8:30 p.m.

Ghosts - CBS

9 p.m.

Married to Real Estate - HGTV

Grey's Anatomy - ABC

Animal Control - Fox

Ex On The Beach Couples - MTV

So Help Me Todd - CBS

Top Chef (season premiere) - Bravo

The Torso Killer Confessions (two-part series debut) - A&E

Growing Up Hip Hop (season finale) - VH1

9:30 p.m.

Call Me Kat - Fox

10 p.m.

Impractical Jokers - TBS, tru TV

Alaska Daily - ABC

CSI: Vegas - CBS

Friday, March 10

Streaming

Servant - Apple TV+

Truth Be Told - Apple TV+

Shrinking - Apple TV+

Dear Edward - Apple TV+

Carnival Row - Amazon Prime Video

Hello Tomorrow! - Apple TV+

Liaison - Apple TV+

Daisy Jones & The Six - Amazon Prime Video

The Problem With Jon Stewart - Apple TV+

UnPrisoned (series debut) - Hulu

Outlast (series debut) - Netflix

Most Dangerous Game: New York (season premiere) - The Roku Channel

Real Madrid: Until the End (docuseries debut) - Apple TV+

Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) - Disney+

Movies

Book Club: The Next Chapter - In theaters

Scream VI - In theaters

Chang Can Dunk - Disney+

The Magic Flute - In theaters

Luther: The Fallen Sun - Netflix

The Ritualkiller - In theaters, VOD

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (streaming debut) — Peacock

8 p.m.

BMF - Starz

Ready to Love - OWN

RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

The 12th Victim (season finale) - Showtime

Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC

Shark Tank - ABC

8:30 p.m.

Grand Crew - NBC

9 p.m.

Kindred Spirits - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)

20/20 - ABC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Dateline - NBC

Party Down - Starz

Fire Country - CBS

9:30 p.m.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV

10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO

Blue Bloods - CBS

The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist - MTV

The New York Times Presents: Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano (two-part special) - FX / Hulu

11 p.m.

Game Theory With Bomani Jones - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Saturday, March 11

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN

Cold Justice - Oxygen

Act Your Age - Bounce

Say Yes to the Dress - TLC

Girl in the Closet (movie) - Lifetime

Game of Love (movie) - Hallmark

9 p.m.

Unexplained: Caught on Camera - Travel Channel

Blood & Money (series debut) - Oxygen

10 p.m.

Help! My House Is Haunted - Travel Channel

48 Hours - CBS

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live (Jenna Ortega/The 1975) - NBC

Sunday, March 12

Streaming

Kitchen Commando - Tubi

A Spy Among Friends (series debut) - MGM+

Mayor of Kingstown - Paramount+

11:30 a.m.

Be My Guest With Ina Garten - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.

Biography: WWE Legends - A&E

Tournament of Champions IV - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Equalizer - CBS

Naked & Afraid - Discovery

The Simpsons - Fox

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

95th Oscars - ABC

Jenny Zigrino: Jen-Z (comedy special) - Comedy Central

8:30 p.m.

The Great North - Fox

9 p.m.

Your Honor - Showtime

The Last of Us (season finale) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Magnum P.I. - NBC

The Food That Built America - History Channel

Bob's Burgers - Fox

East New York - CBS

Godfather of Harlem - MGM+

Alien Abduction: Travis Walton (special) - Travel Channel

The Way Home - Hallmark

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy - Fox

10 p.m.

WWE Rivals - A&E

The Blacklist - NBC

Bar Rescue - Paramount Network

MILF Manor - TLC

Naked and Afraid: Solo (series debut) - Discovery

The Idaho College Murders (special) - ID / Discovery+

11:35 p.m.

American Idol (post-Oscars episode) - ABC

*times are ET and subject to change