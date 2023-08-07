What to Watch this week: A new mystery on Only Murders, a secret affair in Red, White & Royal Blue
Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are in the middle of another mystery in season 3 of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, which welcomes Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd into the comedic action.
Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick are at odds as a federal agent and Purdue Pharma's Richard Sackler, respectively, in Painkiller, about the drug company's alleged role in the opioid epidemic thanks to its addictive medication, OxyContin.
Billions and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series return for their final seasons, plus Outlander has its midseason finale, and the star of that show, Sam Heughan, hits the road with Graham McTavish for another new season of Men in Kilts.
The movie adaptation Red, White & Royal Blue, based on the popular novel, debuts on Amazon Prime Video, starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine as the son of the U.S. president and the Prince of England, who start a secret affair. Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan star in Netflix's action-thriller Heart of Stone, and Orlando Bloom and David Harbour star in Gran Turismo, based on a true story about a racing simulation player who's recruited to be a real driver.
What to watch this week
Monday, August 7
Streaming
Futurama - Hulu
Check Local Listings
The Great American Recipe (season finale) - PBS
8 p.m.
Below Deck Down Under - Bravo
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
American Ninja Warrior - NBC
Stars on Mars - Fox
Son of a Critch - The CW
The Bachelorette - ABC
Ugliest House in America (season premiere) - HGTV
9 p.m.
Crime Scene Kitchen - Fox
BBQ Brawl - Food Network
Secrets of Playboy - A&E
People Magazine Investigates - ID / Max
Below Deck Down Under - Bravo
Rewind the 90s - NatGeo
10 p.m.
Miracle Workers: End Times - TBS
BBQ USA - Food Network
Claim to Fame - ABC
Breeders - FX (next day on Hulu)
Mother, May I Murder? - ID
Rewind the 90s - NatGeo
Secrets of Playboy - A&E
Tuesday, August 8
Streaming
Only Murders in the Building (season premiere) - Hulu
Untold: Johnny Football (doc) - Netflix
8 p.m.
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV
America's Got Talent - NBC
Chopped: All American Showdown (season finale) - Food Network
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
9 p.m.
OutDaughtered - TLC
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful - MTV
Windy City Rehab: Alison's Dream Home - HGTV
Love Island USA - Peacock
Don't Forget the Lyrics - Fox
10 p.m.
Doubling Down With the Derricos (season finale) - TLC
Dark Side of the Ring (season finale) - Vice
Justified: City Primeval - FX
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets (season premiere) - HBO / Max
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge (season finale) - NBC
Wednesday, August 9
Streaming
The Afterparty - Apple TV+
Reservation Dogs - Hulu
Physical - Apple TV+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (final season premiere) - Disney+
Strange Planet (animated series debut) - Apple TV+
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop (docuseries debut) - Netflix
Moving (series debut) - Hulu
Check Local Listings
Human Footprint (season finale) - PBS
8 p.m.
Nancy Drew - The CW
The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo
L.A. Fire & Rescue (season finale) - NBC
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV
Big Brother - CBS
MasterChef - Fox
9 p.m.
Sistas - BET
Temptation Island - USA / E!
Holmes Family Rescue - HGTV
Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC
Riverdale - The CW
The Wonder Years - ABC
Superfan: LL Cool J - CBS
Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars - Fox
10 p.m.
The Big D - USA / E!
Grown-ish - Freeform
Ghost Adventures - Discovery
Thursday, August 10
Streaming
And Just Like That - Max
Lace - AllBlk
Average Joe (season finale) - BET+
All the Queen's Men - BET+
Harley Quinn - Max
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (season finale) - Paramount+
Painkiller (series debut) - Netflix
The Ex-Wife (U.S. streaming debut) - BritBox
Movies
Love in Taipei - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Generation Gap - ABC
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
9 p.m.
Alone - History Channel
60 Days In - A&E
Project Runway All-Stars - Bravo
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life - Travel
Love Island USA - Peacock
Big Brother - CBS
9:30 p.m.
Outchef'd - Food Network / Max
10 p.m.
Help! My House Is Haunted - Travel Channel
Booked: First Day In - A&E
What We Do in the Shadows - FX
Tacoma FD - TruTV
Botched - E!
The Challenge: USA (season premiere) - MTV
Friday, August 11
Streaming
Swagger (season finale) - Apple TV+
Foundation - Apple TV+
The Summer I Turned Pretty - Amazon Prime Video
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart - Amazon Prime Video
Movies
Heart of Stone - Netflix
The Last Voyage of the Detemer - In theaters
Gran Turismo - In theaters
Jules - In theaters
Aporia - In theaters
Red, White & Royal Blue - Amazon Prime Video
Born in Chicago (music doc) - Digital, Shout! Factory TV
King on Screen (doc) - In theaters
All Up in the Biz (doc) - Showtime
The Pod Generation - In theaters
Sound of the Police (ABC News Studios doc) - Hulu
Asteroid City - Peacock
8 p.m.
Outlander (midseason finale) - Starz
Villains of Valley View - Disney / Disney+
Ready to Love - OWN
Family Law - The CW
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Secret Celebrity Renovation - CBS
9 p.m.
Dateline - NBC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Love During Lockup - WE tv
Minx - Starz
My Lottery Dream Home - HGTV
Love Island - Peacock
9:30 p.m.
Men in Kilts: A Road Trip with Sam and Graham (season premiere) - Starz
10 p.m.
Praise Petey - Freeform
Heels - Starz
10:30 p.m.
Praise Petey - Freeform
11 p.m.
How to With John Wilson - HBO / Max
Saturday, August 12
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Detroit - OWN
Buried in the Backyard - Oxygen
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Great Chocolate Showdown - The CW
Abducted by My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story (movie) - Lifetime
Johnson - Bounce TV
9 p.m.
Vacation House Rules - HGTV
New York Homicide - Oxygen
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Love Island - Peacock
10 p.m.
Hip Hop Treasures (series debut) - A&E
Sunday, August 13
Streaming
Special Opps: Lioness - Paramount+
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins - Oxygen
8 p.m.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo
Naked and Afraid Castaways - Discovery
Celebrity Family Feud - ABC
Billions (final season premiere) - Showtime
Big Brother - CBS
9 p.m.
The Real Housewives of New York City - Bravo
The $100,000 Pyramid - ABC
Dark Winds - AMC
When Calls the Heart - Hallmark
Survive the Raft - Discovery
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty - HBO / Max
The Challenge: USA - CBS
The Chi - Showtime
Running With Bear Grylls: The Challenge - NatGeo
10 p.m.
Telemarketers (season finale) - HBO / Max
90 Day: The Last Resort - TLC
Domina (season finale) - MGM+
*times are ET and subject to change