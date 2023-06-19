What to Watch this week: No Hard Feelings here, The Bear is back for season 2
Sure, Jennifer Lawrence is a drama queen and has an Oscar to her credit, but she's stretching her comedy muscles in the new movie No Hard Feelings, where she plays a woman tasked by a young man's parents with taking his virginity in exchange for a used car.
Last summer's TV obsession is back for its second season: Jeremy Allen White & Co. return to the kitchen, only to tear it down for a remodel on The Bear. Plus, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte return for season 2 of And Just Like That.
Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury is heading up the new Disney+ series Secret Invasion, and Kim Cattrall and Miss Benny star in the Netflix series Glamorous.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
What to watch this week
Monday, June 19
Streaming
Take Care of Maya (doc) - Netflix
Check Local Listings
The Great American Recipe (season premiere) - PBS
12 a.m.
The Eric Andre Show - Adult Swim
7 p.m.
You Are Here (series debut) - AMC
8 p.m.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo
America's Hidden Stories - Smithsonian
The Rising - The CW
American Ninja Warrior - NBC
Stars on Mars - Fox
Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture (two-night special event debut) - E!
Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days (season premiere) - Discovery
Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom (special) - CNN
9 p.m.
You, Me & My Ex - TLC
Summer Baking Championship - Food Network
Celebrity IOU - HGTV
Hoarders - A&E
Barons - The CW
America's National Parks (season finale) - National Geographic / Disney+
Crime Scene Kitchen - Fox
Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo
Xernona Clayton: A Life in Black and White (doc) - Bounce TV
Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture - E!
The Wall - NBC
10 p.m.
Cruel Summer- Freeform
Street Outlaws: After Hours (docuseries debut) - Discovery
Weakest Link - NBC
Soul of a Nation: Hip-Hop at 50 — Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections (special) - ABC
11 p.m.
Happy Valley - BBC America / AMC+ / Acorn TV
Tuesday, June 20
Check Local Listings
Independent Lens: Mama Bears (doc) - PBS
Streaming
How I Met Your Father - Hulu
Breakthrough: Women Changing the Game (docuseries debut) - Amazon Prime Video
85 South: Ghetto Legends (comedy special) - Netflix
8 p.m.
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
Beat Shazam - Fox
America's Got Talent - NBC
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV
Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture - E!
Superman & Lois - MTV
9 p.m.
Couples Retreat - MTV
7 Little Johnstons (season finale) - TLC
Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network / Discovery+
Dancing Queens - Bravo
Don't Forget the Lyrics! - Fox
Windy City Rehab - HGTV
Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture (season finale) - E!
Gotham Knights - The CW
10 p.m.
Doubling Down With the Derricos - TLC
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge - NBC
Dark Side of the Ring - VICE
Beyond Skinwalker Ranch - History Channel
Late Night Lockup - ID
Wednesday, June 21
Check Local Listings
Below the Belt: The Last Health Taboo (doc) - PBS
Streaming
Class of '09 (season finale) - Hulu
High Desert (season finale) - Apple TV+
The Family Stallone - Paramount+
Platonic - Apple TV+
Secret Invasion (series debut) - Disney+
Break Point (season finale) - Netflix
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
8 p.m.
MasterChef: United Tastes of America - Fox
Nancy Drew - The CW
The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo
Judge Steve Harvey - ABC
L.A. Fire & Rescue (docuseries debut) - NBC
9 p.m.
Sistas - BET
Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars - Fox
The Wonder Years - ABC
Temptation Island - USA, E!
The Stroll (doc) - HBO / Max
Holmes Family Rescue (season premiere) - HGTV
Dr. Pimple Popper (season premiere) - TLC
Riverdale - The CW
10 p.m.
Mayans M.C. - FX
Ghost Adventures - Discovery
I Survived a Crime - A&E
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - FX
The Big D - USA, E!
Thursday, June 22
Streaming
Clone High (season finale) - Max
Sesame Street - Max
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
The Kardashians - Hulu
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (season finale) - Max
iCarly - Paramount+
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Paramount+
Swiping America - Max
The Other Two - Max
Liv Ullmann — A Road Less Travelled (docuseries) - Viaplay
The Bear (season premiere) - Hulu
And Just Like That (season premiere) - Max
Downey's Dream Cars (series debut) - Max
Clean Sweep (series debut) - Sundance Now, AMC+
Glamorous (series debut) - Netflix
Skull Island (animated series debut) - Netflix
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
8 p.m.
The Blacklist - NBC
9 p.m.
Brat Loves Judy - WE tv
Fix My Flip (season finale) - HGTV
The Dead Files - Travel Channel
Alone - History Channel
60 Days In - A&E
Project Runway All-Stars - Bravo
9:30 p.m.
Outchef'd - Food Network / Max
10 p.m.
Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of Exorcists - Travel Channel / Max
Booked: First Day In - A&E
Trippin' with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris (two-episode series debut) - E!
I Survived Bear Grylls - TBS
Friday, June 23
Streaming
Silo - Apple TV+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked - Paramount+
Queen of the Universe - Paramount+
Love Allways - Paramount+
The Crowded Room - Apple TV+
Tribunal Justice - Amazon Freevee
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
I'm a Virgo (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Carpool Karaoke: The Series (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Swagger (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Movies
The Perfect Find - Netflix
Sheroes - In theaters, VOD
The Last Rider (doc) - In theaters
World's Best - Disney+
Loren & Rose - In theaters
Wildflower - Hulu
Revoir Paris - In NY theaters (expands to L.A. June 30)
The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster - Digital, VOD
Love Gets a Room - In select theaters (VOD on June 30)
I'll Show You Mine - In theaters, VOD
Evil Dead Rise (streaming debut) - Max
8 p.m.
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Outlander - Starz
Villains of Valley View - Disney / Disney+
9 p.m.
100 Day Dream Home - HGTV
Guy's All-American Road Trip (season finale) - Food Network
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Run the World - Starz
Hoffman Family Gold - Discovery
Dateline - NBC
10 p.m.
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue With Freddy and Juan (season premiere) - Discovery
11 p.m.
Painting With John - HBO
Saturday, June 24
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Act Your Age - Bounce TV
9 p.m.
Vacation House Rules - HGTV
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
New York Homicide - Oxygen
Love & Marriage: Detroit (series debut) - OWN
10 p.m.
Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper - National Geographic
Sunday, June 25
Streaming
Joe Pickett - Paramount+
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
Check Local Listings
Masterpiece: Endeavor - PBS
Masterpiece: Ridley - PBS
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins - Oxygen
8 p.m.
Air Disasters - Smithsonian Channel
Vice (season finale) - Showtime
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing - Discovery
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max
The Great Food Truck Race: David and Goliath - Food Network / Max
BET Awards - BET / VH1
9 p.m.
From (season finale) - MGM+
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard - Bravo
The 2010s (season finale) - CNN
The Walking Dead: Dead City - AMC
The Cube - TBS
The Idol - HBO / Max
The Lazarus Project - TNT
Battle on the Beach - HGTV
10 p.m.
Match Me Abroad - TLC
The Righteous Gemstones - HBO / Max
Beachside Brawl - Food Network / Max
*times are ET and subject to change