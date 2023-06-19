What to watch this week (June 19-June 25): Plus, Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury is back for new Disney+ series Secret Invasion, And Just Like That season 2 debuts, and more.

What to Watch this week: No Hard Feelings here, The Bear is back for season 2

Sure, Jennifer Lawrence is a drama queen and has an Oscar to her credit, but she's stretching her comedy muscles in the new movie No Hard Feelings, where she plays a woman tasked by a young man's parents with taking his virginity in exchange for a used car.

Last summer's TV obsession is back for its second season: Jeremy Allen White & Co. return to the kitchen, only to tear it down for a remodel on The Bear. Plus, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte return for season 2 of And Just Like That.

Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury is heading up the new Disney+ series Secret Invasion, and Kim Cattrall and Miss Benny star in the Netflix series Glamorous.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to watch this week

Monday, June 19

Streaming

Take Care of Maya (doc) - Netflix

Check Local Listings

The Great American Recipe (season premiere) - PBS

12 a.m.

The Eric Andre Show - Adult Swim

7 p.m.

You Are Here (series debut) - AMC

8 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo

America's Hidden Stories - Smithsonian

The Rising - The CW

American Ninja Warrior - NBC

Stars on Mars - Fox

Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture (two-night special event debut) - E!

Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days (season premiere) - Discovery

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom (special) - CNN

9 p.m.

You, Me & My Ex - TLC

Summer Baking Championship - Food Network

Celebrity IOU - HGTV

Hoarders - A&E

Barons - The CW

America's National Parks (season finale) - National Geographic / Disney+

Crime Scene Kitchen - Fox

Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo

Xernona Clayton: A Life in Black and White (doc) - Bounce TV

Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture - E!

The Wall - NBC

10 p.m.

Cruel Summer- Freeform

Street Outlaws: After Hours (docuseries debut) - Discovery

Weakest Link - NBC

Soul of a Nation: Hip-Hop at 50 — Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections (special) - ABC

11 p.m.

Happy Valley - BBC America / AMC+ / Acorn TV

Tuesday, June 20

Check Local Listings

Independent Lens: Mama Bears (doc) - PBS

Streaming

How I Met Your Father - Hulu

Breakthrough: Women Changing the Game (docuseries debut) - Amazon Prime Video

85 South: Ghetto Legends (comedy special) - Netflix

8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

Beat Shazam - Fox

America's Got Talent - NBC

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV

Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture - E!

Superman & Lois - MTV

9 p.m.

Couples Retreat - MTV

7 Little Johnstons (season finale) - TLC

Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network / Discovery+

Dancing Queens - Bravo

Don't Forget the Lyrics! - Fox

Windy City Rehab - HGTV

Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture (season finale) - E!

Gotham Knights - The CW

10 p.m.

Doubling Down With the Derricos - TLC

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge - NBC

Dark Side of the Ring - VICE

Beyond Skinwalker Ranch - History Channel

Late Night Lockup - ID

Wednesday, June 21

Check Local Listings

Below the Belt: The Last Health Taboo (doc) - PBS

Streaming

Class of '09 (season finale) - Hulu

High Desert (season finale) - Apple TV+

The Family Stallone - Paramount+

Platonic - Apple TV+

Secret Invasion (series debut) - Disney+

Break Point (season finale) - Netflix

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

8 p.m.

MasterChef: United Tastes of America - Fox

Nancy Drew - The CW

The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo

Judge Steve Harvey - ABC

L.A. Fire & Rescue (docuseries debut) - NBC

9 p.m.

Sistas - BET

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars - Fox

The Wonder Years - ABC

Temptation Island - USA, E!

The Stroll (doc) - HBO / Max

Holmes Family Rescue (season premiere) - HGTV

Dr. Pimple Popper (season premiere) - TLC

Riverdale - The CW

10 p.m.

Mayans M.C. - FX

Ghost Adventures - Discovery

I Survived a Crime - A&E

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - FX

The Big D - USA, E!

Thursday, June 22

Streaming

Clone High (season finale) - Max

Sesame Street - Max

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

The Kardashians - Hulu

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (season finale) - Max

iCarly - Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Paramount+

Swiping America - Max

The Other Two - Max

Liv Ullmann — A Road Less Travelled (docuseries) - Viaplay

The Bear (season premiere) - Hulu

And Just Like That (season premiere) - Max

Downey's Dream Cars (series debut) - Max

Clean Sweep (series debut) - Sundance Now, AMC+

Glamorous (series debut) - Netflix

Skull Island (animated series debut) - Netflix

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

8 p.m.

The Blacklist - NBC

9 p.m.

Brat Loves Judy - WE tv

Fix My Flip (season finale) - HGTV

The Dead Files - Travel Channel

Alone - History Channel

60 Days In - A&E

Project Runway All-Stars - Bravo

9:30 p.m.

Outchef'd - Food Network / Max

10 p.m.

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of Exorcists - Travel Channel / Max

Booked: First Day In - A&E

Trippin' with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris (two-episode series debut) - E!

I Survived Bear Grylls - TBS

Friday, June 23

Streaming

Silo - Apple TV+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked - Paramount+

Queen of the Universe - Paramount+

Love Allways - Paramount+

The Crowded Room - Apple TV+

Tribunal Justice - Amazon Freevee

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

I'm a Virgo (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (season premiere) - Apple TV+

Swagger (season premiere) - Apple TV+

Movies

The Perfect Find - Netflix

Sheroes - In theaters, VOD

The Last Rider (doc) - In theaters

World's Best - Disney+

Loren & Rose - In theaters

Wildflower - Hulu

Revoir Paris - In NY theaters (expands to L.A. June 30)

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster - Digital, VOD

Love Gets a Room - In select theaters (VOD on June 30)

I'll Show You Mine - In theaters, VOD

Evil Dead Rise (streaming debut) - Max

8 p.m.

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Outlander - Starz

Villains of Valley View - Disney / Disney+

9 p.m.

100 Day Dream Home - HGTV

Guy's All-American Road Trip (season finale) - Food Network

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Run the World - Starz

Hoffman Family Gold - Discovery

Dateline - NBC

10 p.m.

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue With Freddy and Juan (season premiere) - Discovery

11 p.m.

Painting With John - HBO

Saturday, June 24

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Act Your Age - Bounce TV

9 p.m.

Vacation House Rules - HGTV

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

New York Homicide - Oxygen

Love & Marriage: Detroit (series debut) - OWN

10 p.m.

Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper - National Geographic

Sunday, June 25

Streaming

Joe Pickett - Paramount+

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Check Local Listings

Masterpiece: Endeavor - PBS

Masterpiece: Ridley - PBS

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins - Oxygen

8 p.m.

Air Disasters - Smithsonian Channel

Vice (season finale) - Showtime

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing - Discovery

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max

The Great Food Truck Race: David and Goliath - Food Network / Max

BET Awards - BET / VH1

9 p.m.

From (season finale) - MGM+

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard - Bravo

The 2010s (season finale) - CNN

The Walking Dead: Dead City - AMC

The Cube - TBS

The Idol - HBO / Max

The Lazarus Project - TNT

Battle on the Beach - HGTV

10 p.m.

Match Me Abroad - TLC

The Righteous Gemstones - HBO / Max

Beachside Brawl - Food Network / Max

*times are ET and subject to change











