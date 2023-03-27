What to watch this week (March 27-April 2): Avatar: The Way of Water swims onto digital, Neil Patrick Harris on the How I Met Your Father midseason finale, and more.

What to Watch this week: Bachelor Zach gives out his final rose, Aniston and Sandler return for Murder Mystery 2

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are back for Murder Mystery 2, taking the action to Paris for more action and more laughs. If you are one of the few who didn't catch it in theaters, or want to watch again, Avatar: The Way of Water makes its way onto digital platforms.

Taron Egerton stars in the movie Tetris as Henk Rogers, who joins forces with Tetris inventor Alexey Pajintnov to launch the game to the world. In theaters, Teyana Taylor stars in A Thousand and One as a mother who kidnaps her young son from the foster care system.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to Watch this week

Monday, March 27

Check local listings

Independent Lens: Hidden Letters (doc) - PBS

8 p.m.

The Bachelor (two-hour season finale) - ABC

Basketball Wives - VH1

Spring Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Voice - NBC

All American - The CW

2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Fox

The Young and the Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration (special) - CBS

9 p.m.

Darcey & Stacey - TLC

History's Greatest Mysteries - History Channel

Summer House - Bravo

Perry Mason - HBO

Rock the Block - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

Mean Girl Murders - ID

All American: Homecoming (season finale) - The CW

10 p.m.

History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (season finale) - History Channel

The Watchful Eye (season finale) - Freeform

Quantum Leap - NBC

Rain Dogs - HBO

Killer Cheer - ID

American Dad (season premiere) - TBS

11 p.m.

The Daily Show (guest host John Leguizamo) - Comedy Central

Tuesday, March 28

Check Local Listings

The Movement and the Madmen (doc) - PBS

Streaming

How I Met Your Father (two-episode midseason finale) - Hulu

Mae Martin: SAP (comedy special) - Netflix

Avatar: The Way of Water (streaming debut) - Digital

8 p.m.

Homestead Rescue - Discovery

Catfish: The TV Show - MTV

9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox

Superman & Lois - The CW

The Rookie - ABC

Night Court - NBC

8:30 p.m.

American Auto - NBC

9 p.m.

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship - MTV

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo

Superchef Grudge Match - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Voice - NBC

Accused - Fox

Gotham Knights - The CW

The Rookie: Feds - ABC

Renovation 911 (series debut) - HGTV / Discovery+

10 p.m.

Restaurants at the End of the World - NatGeo (streaming next day on Disney+)

History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan (season finale) - History Channel

That's My Jam - NBC

Super Maximum Retro Show - VICE TV

Blood & Money - CNBC

Return to Amish - TLC

Will Trent - ABC

Wednesday, March 29

Streaming

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (season finale) - Disney+

Wu-Tang: An American Saga - Hulu

The Mandalorian - Disney+

Ted Lasso - Apple TV+

The Challenge: World Championship - Paramount+

The Big Door Prize (series debut) - Apple TV+

Emergency NYC (docuseries debut) - Netflix

Abominable and the Invisible City (season premiere) - Hulu, Peacock

8 p.m.

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Survivor - CBS

The Masked Singer - Fox

Chicago Med - NBC

The Flash — The CW

9 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules - Bravo

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project - HGTV

Farmer Wants a Wife - Fox

Chicago Fire - NBC

House of Payne - BET

Riverdale (final season premiere) - The CW

10 p.m.

The Ark - Syfy

A Million Little Things - ABC

Snowfall - FX

True Lies - CBS

Chicago P.D. - NBC

South Park (season finale) - Comedy Central

10:30 p.m.

Digman! - Comedy Central

Thursday, March 30

Streaming

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - Peacock

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

Star Trek: Picard - Paramount+

Bel-Air - Peacock

School Spirits - Paramount+

Embezzlement - Topic

Zatima - BET+

Unstable (series debut) - Netflix

Silent Road (series debut) - Topic

RapCaviar Presents (series debut) - Hulu

The Dreamer — Becoming Karen Blixen (series debut) - Viaplay

Struggle Meals (season premiere) - Tastemade

The Croods: Family Tree (season premiere) - Hulu, Peacock

8 p.m.

Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

Station 19 - ABC

Next Level Chef - Fox

Law & Order - NBC

Walker - The CW

Prom Pact - (movie) Disney Channel (and streaming on Disney+ the next day)

BattleBots - Discovery

Young Sheldon - CBS

8:30 p.m.

Ghosts - CBS

9 p.m.

The Flipping El Moussas - HGTV

Grey's Anatomy - ABC

Animal Control - Fox

Ex On The Beach Couples - MTV

Top Chef - Bravo

Grown & Gospel - WE tv

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

9:30 p.m.

Call Me Kat - Fox

10 p.m.

Alaska Daily (season finale) - ABC

Good Trouble - Freeform

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

CSI: Vegas - CBS

Friday, March 31

Streaming

Love Is Blind - Netflix

Hello Tomorrow! - Apple TV+

Liaison (season finale) - Apple TV+

The Problem With Jon Stewart - Apple TV+

Extrapolations - Apple TV+

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (season premiere) - Disney+

Die Hart: Die Harter 2 (season premiere) - The Roku Channel

The Power (series debut)- Amazon Prime Video

Monumental: Ellie Goulding (Artists Den Experience debut) - Amazon Freevee

Movies

Tetris - Apple TV+

Rye Lane - Hulu

A Thousand and One - In theaters

Murder Mystery 2 - Netflix

A Good Person - In theaters

In Viaggo - In theaters, VOD

Smoking Causes Coughing - In theaters

Acidman - In theaters, VOD

Spinning Gold - In theaters

Space Oddity - In theaters

Chrissy Judy - In limited theaters (Digital, VOD on 4/11)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - In theaters

Assassin - Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

Ready to Love - OWN

RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC

Power Book II: Ghost - Starz

S.W.A.T. - CBS

Shark Tank - ABC

8:30 p.m.

Grand Crew - NBC

9 p.m.

Saturdays - Disney Channel

20/20 - ABC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Dateline - NBC

Put a Ring On It - OWN

Party Down (season finale) - Starz

Fire Country - CBS

9:30 p.m.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV

10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO

The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist - MTV

Blue Bloods - CBS

11 p.m.

Game Theory With Bomani Jones (season finale) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Saturday, April 1

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (100th episode) - OWN

Cold Justice - Oxygen

Act Your Age - Bounce

Say Yes to the Dress (season finale) - TLC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

9 p.m.

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Sunday, April 2

Check Local Listings

Call the Midwife - PBS

Sanditon - PBS

Marie Antoinette - PBS

Streaming

Great Expectations - Hulu

Rabbit Hole - Paramount+

Kitchen Commando - Tubi

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC

Violent Minds: Killers on Tape (docuseries debut) - Oxygen (streaming on Peacock)

8 p.m.

Combat Ships - Smithsonian Channel

Tournament of Champions IV - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Naked & Afraid - Discovery

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

American Idol - ABC

CMT Music Awards - CBS

A Kind of Spark (series debut) - BYUtv

9 p.m.

Succession - HBO

Yellowjackets - Showtime

Ride - Hallmark (and streaming on Peacock)

Magnum P.I. - NBC

The Food That Built America - History Channel

Lucky Hank - AMC (also BBCA, IFC, Sundance, AMC+)

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico - CNN

A Spy Among Friends - MGM+

Naked and Afraid: Solo - Discovery

9:30 p.m.

Housebroken - FOX

10 p.m.

Seeking Brother Husband - TLC

The Blacklist - NBC

Bar Rescue - Paramount Network

The Company You Keep - ABC