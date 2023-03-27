What to Watch this week: Bachelor Zach gives out his final rose, Aniston and Sandler return for Murder Mystery 2
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are back for Murder Mystery 2, taking the action to Paris for more action and more laughs. If you are one of the few who didn't catch it in theaters, or want to watch again, Avatar: The Way of Water makes its way onto digital platforms.
Taron Egerton stars in the movie Tetris as Henk Rogers, who joins forces with Tetris inventor Alexey Pajintnov to launch the game to the world. In theaters, Teyana Taylor stars in A Thousand and One as a mother who kidnaps her young son from the foster care system.
On the small screen, Zach Shallcross has a big decision to make on the season finale of The Bachelor — will he propose to Gabi or Kaity, or neither? Plus, Neil Patrick Harris guest stars on the midseason finale of How I Met Your Father; Chris O'Dowd stars in the new series The Big Door Prize; Rob Lowe and his son John Owen star in the comedy Unstable; and Toni Collette leads the series The Power.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
What to Watch this week
Monday, March 27
Check local listings
Independent Lens: Hidden Letters (doc) - PBS
8 p.m.
The Bachelor (two-hour season finale) - ABC
Basketball Wives - VH1
Spring Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Voice - NBC
All American - The CW
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Fox
The Young and the Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration (special) - CBS
9 p.m.
Darcey & Stacey - TLC
History's Greatest Mysteries - History Channel
Summer House - Bravo
Perry Mason - HBO
Rock the Block - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
Mean Girl Murders - ID
All American: Homecoming (season finale) - The CW
10 p.m.
History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (season finale) - History Channel
The Watchful Eye (season finale) - Freeform
Quantum Leap - NBC
Rain Dogs - HBO
Killer Cheer - ID
American Dad (season premiere) - TBS
11 p.m.
The Daily Show (guest host John Leguizamo) - Comedy Central
Tuesday, March 28
Check Local Listings
The Movement and the Madmen (doc) - PBS
Streaming
How I Met Your Father (two-episode midseason finale) - Hulu
Mae Martin: SAP (comedy special) - Netflix
Avatar: The Way of Water (streaming debut) - Digital
8 p.m.
Homestead Rescue - Discovery
Catfish: The TV Show - MTV
9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox
Superman & Lois - The CW
The Rookie - ABC
Night Court - NBC
8:30 p.m.
American Auto - NBC
9 p.m.
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship - MTV
The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo
Superchef Grudge Match - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Voice - NBC
Accused - Fox
Gotham Knights - The CW
The Rookie: Feds - ABC
Renovation 911 (series debut) - HGTV / Discovery+
10 p.m.
Restaurants at the End of the World - NatGeo (streaming next day on Disney+)
History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan (season finale) - History Channel
That's My Jam - NBC
Super Maximum Retro Show - VICE TV
Blood & Money - CNBC
Return to Amish - TLC
Will Trent - ABC
Wednesday, March 29
Streaming
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (season finale) - Disney+
Wu-Tang: An American Saga - Hulu
The Mandalorian - Disney+
Ted Lasso - Apple TV+
The Challenge: World Championship - Paramount+
The Big Door Prize (series debut) - Apple TV+
Emergency NYC (docuseries debut) - Netflix
Abominable and the Invisible City (season premiere) - Hulu, Peacock
8 p.m.
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Survivor - CBS
The Masked Singer - Fox
Chicago Med - NBC
The Flash — The CW
9 p.m.
Vanderpump Rules - Bravo
The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project - HGTV
Farmer Wants a Wife - Fox
Chicago Fire - NBC
House of Payne - BET
Riverdale (final season premiere) - The CW
10 p.m.
The Ark - Syfy
A Million Little Things - ABC
Snowfall - FX
True Lies - CBS
Chicago P.D. - NBC
South Park (season finale) - Comedy Central
10:30 p.m.
Digman! - Comedy Central
Thursday, March 30
Streaming
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - Peacock
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
Star Trek: Picard - Paramount+
Bel-Air - Peacock
School Spirits - Paramount+
Embezzlement - Topic
Zatima - BET+
Unstable (series debut) - Netflix
Silent Road (series debut) - Topic
RapCaviar Presents (series debut) - Hulu
The Dreamer — Becoming Karen Blixen (series debut) - Viaplay
Struggle Meals (season premiere) - Tastemade
The Croods: Family Tree (season premiere) - Hulu, Peacock
8 p.m.
Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
Station 19 - ABC
Next Level Chef - Fox
Law & Order - NBC
Walker - The CW
Prom Pact - (movie) Disney Channel (and streaming on Disney+ the next day)
BattleBots - Discovery
Young Sheldon - CBS
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts - CBS
9 p.m.
The Flipping El Moussas - HGTV
Grey's Anatomy - ABC
Animal Control - Fox
Ex On The Beach Couples - MTV
Top Chef - Bravo
Grown & Gospel - WE tv
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
9:30 p.m.
Call Me Kat - Fox
10 p.m.
Alaska Daily (season finale) - ABC
Good Trouble - Freeform
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
CSI: Vegas - CBS
Friday, March 31
Streaming
Love Is Blind - Netflix
Hello Tomorrow! - Apple TV+
Liaison (season finale) - Apple TV+
The Problem With Jon Stewart - Apple TV+
Extrapolations - Apple TV+
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (season premiere) - Disney+
Die Hart: Die Harter 2 (season premiere) - The Roku Channel
The Power (series debut)- Amazon Prime Video
Monumental: Ellie Goulding (Artists Den Experience debut) - Amazon Freevee
Movies
Tetris - Apple TV+
Rye Lane - Hulu
A Thousand and One - In theaters
Murder Mystery 2 - Netflix
A Good Person - In theaters
In Viaggo - In theaters, VOD
Smoking Causes Coughing - In theaters
Acidman - In theaters, VOD
Spinning Gold - In theaters
Space Oddity - In theaters
Chrissy Judy - In limited theaters (Digital, VOD on 4/11)
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - In theaters
Assassin - Digital/VOD
8 p.m.
Ready to Love - OWN
RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC
Power Book II: Ghost - Starz
S.W.A.T. - CBS
Shark Tank - ABC
8:30 p.m.
Grand Crew - NBC
9 p.m.
Saturdays - Disney Channel
20/20 - ABC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Dateline - NBC
Put a Ring On It - OWN
Party Down (season finale) - Starz
Fire Country - CBS
9:30 p.m.
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV
10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO
The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist - MTV
Blue Bloods - CBS
11 p.m.
Game Theory With Bomani Jones (season finale) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Saturday, April 1
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville (100th episode) - OWN
Cold Justice - Oxygen
Act Your Age - Bounce
Say Yes to the Dress (season finale) - TLC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
9 p.m.
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Sunday, April 2
Check Local Listings
Call the Midwife - PBS
Sanditon - PBS
Marie Antoinette - PBS
Streaming
Great Expectations - Hulu
Rabbit Hole - Paramount+
Kitchen Commando - Tubi
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC
Violent Minds: Killers on Tape (docuseries debut) - Oxygen (streaming on Peacock)
8 p.m.
Combat Ships - Smithsonian Channel
Tournament of Champions IV - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Naked & Afraid - Discovery
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
American Idol - ABC
CMT Music Awards - CBS
A Kind of Spark (series debut) - BYUtv
9 p.m.
Succession - HBO
Yellowjackets - Showtime
Ride - Hallmark (and streaming on Peacock)
Magnum P.I. - NBC
The Food That Built America - History Channel
Lucky Hank - AMC (also BBCA, IFC, Sundance, AMC+)
Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico - CNN
A Spy Among Friends - MGM+
Naked and Afraid: Solo - Discovery
9:30 p.m.
Housebroken - FOX
10 p.m.
Seeking Brother Husband - TLC
The Blacklist - NBC
Bar Rescue - Paramount Network
The Company You Keep - ABC
*times are ET and subject to change
