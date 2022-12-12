What to watch this week (Dec. 12-Dec. 18): National Treasure: Edge of History, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration debut, The Voice and Survivor season finales, and more.

What to Watch this week: Avatar sequel The Way of Water, and Yellowstone prequel 1923

After a 13-year wait, one of the most anticipated sequels finally makes its debut: James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water. Almost as much time has passed for the movie's main characters, Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), who now live in the jungles of Pandora with their growing family.

It's a big week for the Yellowstone franchise: the OG series has its midseason finale, and the new prequel series 1923 makes its debut. Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the series centers on an earlier generation of the Dutton family as they fight to protect their ranch.

Also this week: The Voice and Survivor both crown new winners; Maya Rudolph is joined by new cohost Amy Poehler for a new season of Baking It!; and ABC celebrates the 30th anniversary of Beauty & the Beast with a special starring H.E.R., Josh Groban, and more.

What to Watch this week

Monday, December 12

Streaming

Baking It (season premiere) - Peacock

Midsomer Murders (season prem) - Acorn TV

Whitstable Pearl (season finale) - Acorn TV

Judy Justice - Amazon Freevee

The Checkup With Dr. David Agus (season finale) - Paramount+

Doc Martin - Acorn TV

8 p.m.

A Nashville Country Christmas (special) - CMT

The Great Christmas Light Fight (season finale) - ABC

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition - VH1

Below Deck - Bravo

Holiday Baking Championship - Food Network/Discovery+

The Neighborhood (fall season finale)- CBS

The Voice - NBC

90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

Celebrity IOU - HGTV

Southern Hospitality - Bravo

His Dark Materials - HBO

Love It or List It - HGTV

The Culpo Sisters - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Surreal Life - VH1

Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1

The Cleaning Lady (season finale) - FOX

10 p.m.

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown - Food Network/Discovery+

Quantum Leap - NBC

The Good Doctor (season finale) - ABC

11 p.m.

Barmageddon - USA

11:30 p.m.

E! News - E!

Tuesday, December 13

Streaming

Kindred (series debut) - Hulu

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Tom Papa: What a Day! (comedy special) - Netflix

Last Chance U: Basketball (season premiere) - Netflix

Sampled (docuseries debut) - Paramount+

The Battle for Justina Pelletier (docuseries debut) - Peacock

Welcome to Chippendales - Hulu

Movies

The Banshees of Inisherin - Digital

Boy Scout's Honor - VOD

8 p.m.

FBI (fall season finale) - CBS

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (fall season finale) - ABC

Bering Sea Gold - Discovery

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (season finale) - MTV

The Renovator - HGTV

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

9 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay - Food Network/Discovery+

Professionals - The CW

Below Deck Adventure - Bravo

FBI: International (fall season finale) - CBS

Pelosi in the House (doc) - HBO

Good Bones - HGTV

Fixer to Fabulous - HGTV

The Voice (season finale) - NBC

La Reina del Sur - Telemundo

10 p.m.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC

VICE TV's Tales From The Territories - VICE TV

FBI: Most Wanted (fall season finale) - CBS

Wednesday, December 14

Check Local Listings

NOVA: Rebuilding Notre Dame - PBS

Streaming

Back in the Groove - Hulu

Too Hot to Handle (season finale) - Netflix

Willow - Disney+

The Santa Clauses (season finale) - Disney+

Leverage: Redemption - Amazon Freevee

Tell Me Lies - Hulu

8 p.m.

The Challenge - MTV

Pawn Stars Do America - History Channel

Survivor (season finale) - CBS

9 p.m.

The Real Love Boat - CBS

Chucky - SYFY

LEGO Masters (season finale) - Fox

Love Without Borders - Bravo

Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

Property Brothers: Forever Home - HGTV

9:30 p.m.

Love At First Lie - MTV

10 p.m.

Money Court - CNBC

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights - ID

Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

10:30 p.m.

Reno 911 - Comedy Central

Thursday, December 15

Streaming

The Game (season premiere) - Paramount+

The Spectular (series debut) - Topic

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (special) - Netflix

Harry & Meghan (season finale) - Netflix

Sonic Prime (series debut) - Netflix

Call Me Miss Cleo (doc) - HBO Max

South Side - HBO Max

The Real Housewives of Miami - Peacock

Doom Patrol - HBO Max

Hush - ALLBLK

Wicked City - ALLBLK

Gossip Girl - HBO Max

Criminal Minds: Evolution - Paramount+

Fleishman Is in Trouble - Hulu

Gangs of London - AMC+

The Sex Lives of College Girls (season finale) - HBO Max

First Wives Club - BET+

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel

The Family Business - BET+

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Winter House - Bravo

Siesta Key: Miami Moves - MTV

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (special) - ABC

Christina on the Coast - HGTV

Record Breaking Christmas (movie) - Lifetime

9 p.m.

Walker Independence - The CW

Luxe for Less - HGTV

Hip Hop Homicides - WEtv

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles - Bravo

So Help Me Todd (fall season finale) - CBS

Pickled - CBS

Cribs - MTV

9:30 p.m.

Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman - History Channel

Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel

10 p.m.

The Parent Test (series debut) - ABC

I Am Shauna Rae - TLC

Branson - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Race for the Championship - USA

True Crime Story: Indefensible - SundanceTV (and streaming on AMC+)

CSI: Vegas (fall season finale) - CBS

Friday, December 16

Streaming

The Recruit (series debut) - Netflix

Cook at All Costs (series debut) - Netflix

If These Walls Could Sing (doc) - Disney+

The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari (doc) - Netflix

Judy Justice (winter season finale) - Amazon Freevee

Dance Monsters (series debut) - Netflix

Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert - Paramount+ (8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT)

America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation - Amazon Freevee

Slow Horses - Apple TV+

Three Pines - Amazon Prime Video

Mythic Quest - Apple TV+

Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee

The Mosquito Coast - Apple TV+

Acapulco (season finale) - Apple TV+

Shantaram (season finale) - Apple TV+

Movies

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (movie) - Netflix

Avatar: The Way of Water (movie) - In theaters

8 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Food Us - The CW

A Christmas to Treasure (movie) - Lifetime

The L Word: Generation Q - Showtime

Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC

8:30 p.m.

Young Rock - NBC

9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: The Castle - Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+)

Fire Country - CBS

Love After Lockup (season premiere) - WEtv

20/20 - ABC

Dateline - NBC

10 p.m.

Battle of the Bling - HGTV

We're Here - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

The Proof Is Out There - History Channel

Saving the Manor - HGTV

Blue Bloods - CBS

The Last Cowboy - CMT

Saturday, December 17

Streaming

Snow Day (movie) - Paramount+

8 p.m.

The Holiday Dating Guide (movie) - Lifetime

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 (special) - The CW

10 p.m.

Deadline to Disaster - The Weather Channel

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live - NBC

Sunday, December 18

Streaming

1923 (series debut) - Paramount+

Tulsa King - Paramount+

7 p.m.

America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC

60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.

Home Town - HGTV

Christmas Cookie Challenge (season finale) - Food Network/Discovery+

Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC

Single and Ready to Jingle - Lifetime

The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo

Yellowstone (winter season finale) - Paramount Network

Wrapped Up in Love (movie) - Lifetime

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

8:30 p.m.

When Christmas Was Young (movie) - CBS

The Equalizer - CBS

The Great North - Fox

9 p.m.

Spector - Showtime

George & Tammy - Showtime

Coroner (season finale) - The CW

Family Karma - Bravo

Dangerous Liaisons - Starz

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC

9:30 p.m.

East New York - CBS

10 p.m.

Step Up - Starz

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

Sister Wives - TLC

11 p.m.

Ziwe - Showtime