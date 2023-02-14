What to Watch this week: Super-sized Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Star Trek: Picard's final season debut
The characters might be small in size, but the action will be huge in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Douglas. This kick-off to Phase 5 of the MCU sends the superhero family the Quantum Realm, eventually facing off with the MCU's most dangerous and powerful villain yet, Kang the Conquerer.
On the small screen, Star Trek: Picard is back for its final season, which will be a Star Trek: The Next Generation reunion thanks to the return of LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd.
Plus, host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke are all back as panelists on season 9 of The Masked Singer; Milo Ventimiglia stars on the new series The Company You Keep; Joel McHale stars on Animal Control; as well as new episodes of Abbott Elementary, The Last of Us, and more.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
What to watch this week
Monday, February 13
Check Local Listings
Independent Lens: Love in the Time of Fentanyl (doc) - PBS
8 p.m.
Darcey & Stacey - TLC
America's Got Talent: All-Stars - NBC
Kids Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Below Deck - Bravo
All American - The CW
The Bachelor - ABC
Fantasy Island - Fox
The Neighborhood - CBS
Basketball Wives (season premiere) - VH1
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
Extreme Sisters - TLC
Death by Fame - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)
Alert - Fox
All American: Homecoming - The CW
History's Greatest Mysteries - History Channel
NCIS - CBS
Summer House (season premiere) - Bravo
10 p.m.
The Good Doctor - ABC
The Playboy Murders - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)
History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning - History Channel
The Watchful Eye - Freeform
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
11 p.m.
The Daily Show (w/ guest host Sarah Silverman) - Comedy Central
Tuesday, February 14
Streaming
How I Met Your Father - Hulu
Perfect Match (series debut) - Netflix
Planet Sex With Cara Delevinge (series debut) - Hulu
Movies
Remember Yesterday - Digital
Significant Other - Digital
Check Local Listings
Finding Your Roots - PBS
8 p.m.
Night Court - NBC
Teen Mom: Family Reunion - MTV
9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox
FBI - CBS
The Rookie - ABC
8:30 p.m.
American Auto - NBC
9 p.m.
1000-lb Sisters - TLC
The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo
Superchef Grudge Match - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Love Trip: Paris (series debut) - Freeform
FBI: International - CBS
La Brea - NBC
Accused - Fox
10 p.m.
I Am Jazz - TLC
History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan - History Channel
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
Wednesday, February 15
Streaming
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+
Are You the One? - Paramount+
Wu-Tang: An American Saga (season premiere) - Hulu
Full Swing (docuseries debut) - Netflix
African Queens: Njinga (series debut) - Netflix
8 p.m.
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
The Challenge: Ride or Dies - MTV
American Pickers - History Channel
My 600-lb Life - TLC
The Flash - The CW
The Conners - ABC
The Masked Singer (season premiere) - Fox
The Price Is Right at Night (special) - CBS
Chicago Med - NBC
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs - ABC
9 p.m.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - Fox
Lingo - CBS
Brother vs. Brother: No Rules (season finale) - HGTV
American Pickers - History Channel
Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller - National Geographic
Sistas - BET
Kung Fu - The CW
Vanderpump Rules - Bravo
Abbott Elementary - ABC
Chicago Fire - NBC
9:30 p.m.
Not Dead Yet - ABC
10 p.m.
1000-lb Best Friends - TLC
Tough as Nails - CBS
The Ark - Syfy
A Million Little Things - ABC
South Park - Comedy Central
Chicago PD - NBC
10:30 p.m.
Grown-ish - Freeform
Thursday, February 16
Streaming
The Real Housewives of Miami - Peacock
A House Divided (season finale) - ALLBLK
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
All the Queen's Men - BET+
Poker Face - Peacock
Wolf Pack - Paramount+
Star Trek: Picard (final season premiere) - Paramount+
The Upshaws (season premiere) - Netflix
Helsinki Syndrome (series debut) - Topic
Blackport - Topic
8 p.m.
Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network
BattleBots - Discovery
Christina in the Country (season finale) - HGTV
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
Young Sheldon - CBS
The Parent Test - ABC
Law & Order - NBC
Next Level Chef - Fox
Walker - The CW
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts - CBS
9 p.m.
Married to Real Estate - HGTV
Animal Control (series debut) - Fox
Accused: Guilty or Innocent? - A&E
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles - Bravo
Nikki Bella Says I Do (season finale) - E!
The Parent Test (season finale) - ABC
Ex On The Beach Couples - MTV
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
Walker Independence - The CW
9:30 p.m.
Call Me Kat - Fox
10 p.m.
The Chase - ABC
CMT Storytellers: Kelsea Ballerini - CMT
CSI: Vegas - CBS
Impractical Jokers - TBS, tru TV
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
Friday, February 17
Streaming
Servant - Apple TV+
Truth Be Told - Apple TV+
Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee
Shrinking - Apple TV+
Harlem - Amazon Prime Video
Dear Edward - Apple TV+
Carnival Row (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video
Hello Tomorrow! (series debut) - Apple TV+
Make or Break (docuseries debut) - Apple TV+
Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself (comedy special) - Peacock
Emeril Cooks (season premiere) - The Roku Channel
Animaniacs (season finale) - Hulu
Movies
Sharper - Apple TV+
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania - In theaters
Emily - In theaters
Devil's Peak - In theaters (on VOD Feb. 24)
j-hope in the Box (doc) - Disney+
Boy From Nowhere - Amazon Prime Video
Check Local Listings
AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups Awards - PBS
8 p.m.
BMF - Starz
Ready to Love - OWN
RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC
The 12th Victim (docuseries debut) - Showtime
The Greatest #AtHome Videos (special) - CBS
Shark Tank - ABC
8:30 p.m.
Young Rock - NBC
9 p.m.
Gold, Lies & Videotape - Discovery (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Real Friends of WeHo - MTV
Kindred Spirits - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)
All the Single Ladies - OWN
Love After Lockup (season finale) - WE tv
20/20 - ABC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Dateline - NBC
10 p.m.
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV
Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO
11 p.m.
Game Theory With Bomani Jones - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Saturday, February 18
7 p.m.
Murdoch Mysteries - Ovation
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN
Frozen Planet II - BBC America (and streaming on AMC+)
Black + Iconic: Style Gods (doc) - BET, BET Her, BET+, and VH1
9 p.m.
Rico to the Rescue - HGTV
Unexplained: Caught on Camera - Travel Channel
10 p.m.
Help! My House Is Haunted - Travel Channel
Sunday, February 19
Streaming
Mayor of Kingstown - Paramount+
1923 - Paramount+
Kitchen Commando - Tubi
Check Local Listings
All Creatures Great and Small - PBS
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
America's Funniest Home Videos (midseason premiere) - ABC
8 p.m.
American Idol (season premiere) - ABC
Biography: WWE Legends (season premiere) - A&E
Tournament of Champions IV (season premiere) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Real Housewives of Potomac (three-part reunion premiere) - Bravo
The Equalizer (winter premiere) - ABC
Naked & Afraid (season premiere) - Discovery
The Simpsons - Fox
8:30 p.m.
The Great North - Fox
9 p.m.
Your Honor - Showtime
The Last of Us - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)
Shock Docs: Michigan Hell House (special) - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)
Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com? (movie) - E!
Magnum P.I. (season premiere, new network) - NBC
The Food That Built America (season premiere) - History Channel
Bob's Burgers - Fox
East New York - CBS
Family Karma - Bravo
Godfather of Harlem - MGM+
9:30 p.m.
Family Guy - Fox
10 p.m.
Murder in Big Horn (season finale) - Showtime
The Company You Keep (series debut) - ABC
WWE Rivals (season premiere) - A&E
When Truth Isn't Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story (docuseries debut) - MSNBC
America in Black - BET
MILF Manor - TLC
NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS
11 p.m.
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (season premiere) - HBO
*times are ET and subject to change
