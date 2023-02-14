What to watch this week (Feb. 13-Feb. 19): Get ready to guess again on The Masked Singer, say hello to The Company You Keep, and more.

What to Watch this week: Super-sized Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Star Trek: Picard's final season debut

On the small screen, Star Trek: Picard is back for its final season, which will be a Star Trek: The Next Generation reunion thanks to the return of LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to watch this week

Monday, February 13

Check Local Listings

Independent Lens: Love in the Time of Fentanyl (doc) - PBS

8 p.m.

Darcey & Stacey - TLC

America's Got Talent: All-Stars - NBC

Kids Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Below Deck - Bravo

All American - The CW

The Bachelor - ABC

Fantasy Island - Fox

The Neighborhood - CBS

Basketball Wives (season premiere) - VH1

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

Extreme Sisters - TLC

Death by Fame - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)

Alert - Fox

All American: Homecoming - The CW

History's Greatest Mysteries - History Channel

NCIS - CBS

Summer House (season premiere) - Bravo

10 p.m.

The Good Doctor - ABC

The Playboy Murders - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)

History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning - History Channel

The Watchful Eye - Freeform

NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS

11 p.m.

The Daily Show (w/ guest host Sarah Silverman) - Comedy Central

Tuesday, February 14

Streaming

How I Met Your Father - Hulu

Perfect Match (series debut) - Netflix

Planet Sex With Cara Delevinge (series debut) - Hulu

Movies

Remember Yesterday - Digital

Significant Other - Digital

Check Local Listings

Finding Your Roots - PBS

8 p.m.

Night Court - NBC

Teen Mom: Family Reunion - MTV

9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox

FBI - CBS

The Rookie - ABC

8:30 p.m.

American Auto - NBC

9 p.m.

1000-lb Sisters - TLC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo

Superchef Grudge Match - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Love Trip: Paris (series debut) - Freeform

FBI: International - CBS

La Brea - NBC

Accused - Fox

10 p.m.

I Am Jazz - TLC

History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan - History Channel

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

Wednesday, February 15

Streaming

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+

Are You the One? - Paramount+

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (season premiere) - Hulu

Full Swing (docuseries debut) - Netflix

African Queens: Njinga (series debut) - Netflix

8 p.m.

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

The Challenge: Ride or Dies - MTV

American Pickers - History Channel

My 600-lb Life - TLC

The Flash - The CW

The Conners - ABC

The Masked Singer (season premiere) - Fox

The Price Is Right at Night (special) - CBS

Chicago Med - NBC

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs - ABC

9 p.m.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - Fox

Lingo - CBS

Brother vs. Brother: No Rules (season finale) - HGTV

American Pickers - History Channel

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller - National Geographic

Sistas - BET

Kung Fu - The CW

Vanderpump Rules - Bravo

Abbott Elementary - ABC

Chicago Fire - NBC

9:30 p.m.

Not Dead Yet - ABC

10 p.m.

1000-lb Best Friends - TLC

Tough as Nails - CBS

The Ark - Syfy

A Million Little Things - ABC

South Park - Comedy Central

Chicago PD - NBC

10:30 p.m.

Grown-ish - Freeform

Thursday, February 16

Streaming

The Real Housewives of Miami - Peacock

A House Divided (season finale) - ALLBLK

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

All the Queen's Men - BET+

Poker Face - Peacock

Wolf Pack - Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard (final season premiere) - Paramount+

The Upshaws (season premiere) - Netflix

Helsinki Syndrome (series debut) - Topic

Blackport - Topic

8 p.m.

Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network

BattleBots - Discovery

Christina in the Country (season finale) - HGTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

Young Sheldon - CBS

The Parent Test - ABC

Law & Order - NBC

Next Level Chef - Fox

Walker - The CW

8:30 p.m.

Ghosts - CBS

9 p.m.

Married to Real Estate - HGTV

Animal Control (series debut) - Fox

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? - A&E

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles - Bravo

Nikki Bella Says I Do (season finale) - E!

The Parent Test (season finale) - ABC

Ex On The Beach Couples - MTV

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

Walker Independence - The CW

9:30 p.m.

Call Me Kat - Fox

10 p.m.

The Chase - ABC

CMT Storytellers: Kelsea Ballerini - CMT

CSI: Vegas - CBS

Impractical Jokers - TBS, tru TV

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

Friday, February 17

Streaming

Servant - Apple TV+

Truth Be Told - Apple TV+

Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee

Shrinking - Apple TV+

Harlem - Amazon Prime Video

Dear Edward - Apple TV+

Carnival Row (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video

Hello Tomorrow! (series debut) - Apple TV+

Make or Break (docuseries debut) - Apple TV+

Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself (comedy special) - Peacock

Emeril Cooks (season premiere) - The Roku Channel

Animaniacs (season finale) - Hulu

Movies

Sharper - Apple TV+

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania - In theaters

Emily - In theaters

Devil's Peak - In theaters (on VOD Feb. 24)

j-hope in the Box (doc) - Disney+

Boy From Nowhere - Amazon Prime Video

Check Local Listings

AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups Awards - PBS

8 p.m.

BMF - Starz

Ready to Love - OWN

RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC

The 12th Victim (docuseries debut) - Showtime

The Greatest #AtHome Videos (special) - CBS

Shark Tank - ABC

8:30 p.m.

Young Rock - NBC

9 p.m.

Gold, Lies & Videotape - Discovery (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Real Friends of WeHo - MTV

Kindred Spirits - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)

All the Single Ladies - OWN

Love After Lockup (season finale) - WE tv

20/20 - ABC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Dateline - NBC

10 p.m.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV

Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO

11 p.m.

Game Theory With Bomani Jones - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Saturday, February 18

7 p.m.

Murdoch Mysteries - Ovation

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN

Frozen Planet II - BBC America (and streaming on AMC+)

Black + Iconic: Style Gods (doc) - BET, BET Her, BET+, and VH1

9 p.m.

Rico to the Rescue - HGTV

Unexplained: Caught on Camera - Travel Channel

10 p.m.

Help! My House Is Haunted - Travel Channel

Sunday, February 19

Streaming

Mayor of Kingstown - Paramount+

1923 - Paramount+

Kitchen Commando - Tubi

Check Local Listings

All Creatures Great and Small - PBS

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

America's Funniest Home Videos (midseason premiere) - ABC

8 p.m.

American Idol (season premiere) - ABC

Biography: WWE Legends (season premiere) - A&E

Tournament of Champions IV (season premiere) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Real Housewives of Potomac (three-part reunion premiere) - Bravo

The Equalizer (winter premiere) - ABC

Naked & Afraid (season premiere) - Discovery

The Simpsons - Fox

8:30 p.m.

The Great North - Fox

9 p.m.

Your Honor - Showtime

The Last of Us - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)

Shock Docs: Michigan Hell House (special) - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)

Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com? (movie) - E!

Magnum P.I. (season premiere, new network) - NBC

The Food That Built America (season premiere) - History Channel

Bob's Burgers - Fox

East New York - CBS

Family Karma - Bravo

Godfather of Harlem - MGM+

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy - Fox

10 p.m.

Murder in Big Horn (season finale) - Showtime

The Company You Keep (series debut) - ABC

WWE Rivals (season premiere) - A&E

When Truth Isn't Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story (docuseries debut) - MSNBC

America in Black - BET

MILF Manor - TLC

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

11 p.m.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (season premiere) - HBO