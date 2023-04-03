What to Watch this week: Catch some Air and squash that Beef
Ben Affleck directs and stars in the movie Air, which tells the story of Nike basketball expert Sonny Vaccaro — played by Matt Damon — who pushed the company to design a show around basketball prodigy and NBA rookie Michael Jordan. Also stars Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, Chris Messina, and Marlon Wayans.
Also in theaters, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, Bowser, and more of your favorites come to life with the animated movie The Super Mario Bros., with a voice cast that includes Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jack Black.
New on TV: Ali Wong and Steven Yeun have Beef; Kathryn Hahn stars in Tiny Beautiful Things; and the prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies tracks the rise of the group who forever change Rydell High.
What to Watch this week
Monday, April 3
Streaming
Martha Cooks (season premiere) - The Roku Channel
Pretty Baby: Brook Shields (doc) - Hulu
7:30 a.m.
Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain - Cartoonito on Cartoon Network
8 p.m.
Basketball Wives - VH1
Spring Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Voice - NBC
American Idol - ABC
9 p.m.
Darcey & Stacey - TLC
Summer House - Bravo
Perry Mason - HBO
Rock the Block - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
Mean Girl Murders - ID
10 p.m.
Quantum Leap (season finale) - NBC
Rain Dogs - HBO
Killer Cheer - ID
American Dad - TBS
The Good Doctor - ABC
11 p.m.
The Daily Show (guest host Roy Wood Jr.) - Comedy Central
Race To Survive: Alaska (series debut) - USA
Tuesday, April 4
Check Local Listings
American Experience: The Sun Queen (doc) - PBS
Movies
Hunt Club - Digital/VOD
Juniper - VOD
Colorblind - Digital
80 for Brady (streaming debut) - Paramount+
Streaming
My Name is Mo'Nique - Netflix
Redefined: J.R. Smith (docuseries debut) - Amazon Prime Video
8 p.m.
Homestead Rescue - Discovery
Catfish: The TV Show - MTV
9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox
Superman & Lois - The CW
Night Court - NBC
FBI: International ("Imminent Threat" special crossover episode) - CBS
8:30 p.m.
American Auto - NBC
9 p.m.
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship - MTV
The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo
Superchef Grudge Match - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Voice - NBC
Accused - Fox
Gotham Knights - The CW
Renovation 911 - HGTV / Discovery+
FBI: International ("Imminent Threat" special crossover episode) - CBS
10 p.m.
Restaurants at the End of the World - NatGeo (streaming next day on Disney+)
That's My Jam - NBC
Super Maximum Retro Show - VICE TV
Blood & Money - CNBC
Return to Amish - TLC
FBI: Most Wanted ("Imminent Threat" special crossover episode) - CBS
Wednesday, April 5
Streaming
Wu-Tang: An American Saga (season finale) - Hulu
The Mandalorian - Disney+
Ted Lasso - Apple TV+
The Challenge: World Championship - Paramount+
The Big Door Prize - Apple TV+
The Crossover (series debut) - Disney+
Schmigadoon! (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now (doc) - Netflix
Movies
Air - In theaters
8 p.m.
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Survivor - CBS
The Masked Singer - Fox
Chicago Med - NBC
The Flash — The CW
The Conners - ABC
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs - ABC
9 p.m.
Vanderpump Rules - Bravo
The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project - HGTV
Farmer Wants a Wife - Fox
Chicago Fire - NBC
House of Payne - BET
Riverdale - The CW
Dr. Pimple Popper (season premiere) - TLC
Abbott Elementary - ABC
Growing Belushi (season premiere) - Discovery+
9:30 p.m.
Not Dead Yet - ABC
10 p.m.
The Ark - Syfy
A Million Little Things - ABC
Snowfall - FX
True Lies - CBS
Chicago P.D. - NBC
Dave (season premiere) - FXX
Digman! - Comedy Central
Thursday, April 6
Streaming
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - Peacock
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
Star Trek: Picard - Paramount+
Bel-Air - Peacock
School Spirits - Paramount+
Zatima - BET+
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (series debut) - Paramount+
Beef (series debut) - Netflix
8 p.m.
Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
Station 19 - ABC
Next Level Chef - Fox
Law & Order - NBC
BattleBots - Discovery
9 p.m.
The Flipping El Moussas - HGTV
Grey's Anatomy - ABC
Animal Control - Fox
Ex On The Beach Couples - MTV
Top Chef - Bravo
Grown & Gospel - WE tv
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
Celebrity Game Face (season premiere) - E!
Ghost Hunters (season premiere) - Travel Channel / Discovery+
9:30 p.m.
Call Me Kat - Fox
10 p.m.
Good Trouble - Freeform
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
Celebrity Prank Wars (series debut) - E!
Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph - ABC
Friday, April 7
Streaming
Love Is Blind - Netflix
Hello Tomorrow! (season finale) - Apple TV+
The Problem With Jon Stewart (season finale) - Apple TV+
Extrapolations - Apple TV+
The Power - Amazon Prime Video
Tiny Beautiful Things (series debut) - Hulu
Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker (two-part doc debut) - Apple TV+
Jury Duty (series debut) - Amazon Freevee
Transatlantic (series debut) - Netflix
Movies
Paint - In theaters
On a Wing and a Prayer - Amazon Prime Video
Chupa - Netflix
How to Blow Up a Pipeline - In theaters
Showing Up - In theaters
Of an Age (streaming debut) - Peacock
Praise This - Peacock
Sam Now (doc) - In limited theaters
LOLA - In limited theaters
Balloon Animal - VOD
8 p.m.
Ready to Love (season finale) - OWN
RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC
Power Book II: Ghost - Starz
S.W.A.T. - CBS
Shark Tank - ABC
Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (doc) - HBO / HBO Max
8:30 p.m.
Grand Crew - NBC
Saturdays - Disney Channel
9 p.m.
Saturdays - Disney Channel
20/20 - ABC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Dateline - NBC
Put a Ring On It - OWN
Fire Country - CBS
Gold Rush: Parker's Trail (season premiere) - Discovery Channel
10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO
The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist (season finale) - MTV
Blue Bloods - CBS
Saturday, April 8
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville (season premiere) - OWN
Act Your Age - Bounce
Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (movie) - Lifetime
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
9 p.m.
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Houses With History (season premiere) - HGTV / Discovery+
Sunday, April 9
Check Local Listings
Call the Midwife - PBS
Sanditon - PBS
Marie Antoinette - PBS
Streaming
Great Expectations - Hulu
Rabbit Hole - Paramount+
Kitchen Commando - Tubi
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC
Violent Minds: Killers on Tape - Oxygen (streaming on Peacock)
8 p.m.
Combat Ships - Smithsonian Channel
Tournament of Champions IV (season finale) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Naked & Afraid - Discovery
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
American Idol - ABC
A Kind of Spark - BYUtv
Giving Hope: The Ni'Cola Mitchell Story (movie) - Lifetime
Catching Lighting (docuseries debut) - Showtime
A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys - CBS
Raven's Home (season premiere) - Disney Channel, DisneyNOW
Biography: WWE Legends - A&E
9 p.m.
Succession - HBO
Yellowjackets - Showtime
Ride - Hallmark (and streaming on Peacock)
The Food That Built America - History Channel
Lucky Hank - AMC (also BBCA, IFC, Sundance, AMC+)
Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico - CNN
A Spy Among Friends - MGM+
Naked and Afraid: Solo - Discovery
10 p.m.
Seeking Brother Husband - TLC
The Blacklist - NBC
Bar Rescue - Paramount Network
The Company You Keep - ABC
*times are ET and subject to change
