What to watch this week (April 3-April 9): Jeremy Renner opens up in new Diane Sawyer Interview, the debuts of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and Tiny Beautiful Things, and more.

What to Watch this week: Catch some Air and squash that Beef

What to Watch this week

Monday, April 3

Streaming

Martha Cooks (season premiere) - The Roku Channel

Pretty Baby: Brook Shields (doc) - Hulu

7:30 a.m.

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain - Cartoonito on Cartoon Network

8 p.m.

Basketball Wives - VH1

Spring Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Voice - NBC

American Idol - ABC

9 p.m.

Darcey & Stacey - TLC

Summer House - Bravo

Perry Mason - HBO

Rock the Block - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

Mean Girl Murders - ID

10 p.m.

Quantum Leap (season finale) - NBC

Rain Dogs - HBO

Killer Cheer - ID

American Dad - TBS

The Good Doctor - ABC

11 p.m.

The Daily Show (guest host Roy Wood Jr.) - Comedy Central

Race To Survive: Alaska (series debut) - USA

Tuesday, April 4

Check Local Listings

American Experience: The Sun Queen (doc) - PBS

Movies

Hunt Club - Digital/VOD

Juniper - VOD

Colorblind - Digital

80 for Brady (streaming debut) - Paramount+

Streaming

My Name is Mo'Nique - Netflix

Redefined: J.R. Smith (docuseries debut) - Amazon Prime Video

8 p.m.

Homestead Rescue - Discovery

Catfish: The TV Show - MTV

9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox

Superman & Lois - The CW

Night Court - NBC

FBI: International ("Imminent Threat" special crossover episode) - CBS

8:30 p.m.

American Auto - NBC

9 p.m.

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship - MTV

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo

Superchef Grudge Match - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Voice - NBC

Accused - Fox

Gotham Knights - The CW

Renovation 911 - HGTV / Discovery+

FBI: International ("Imminent Threat" special crossover episode) - CBS

10 p.m.

Restaurants at the End of the World - NatGeo (streaming next day on Disney+)

That's My Jam - NBC

Super Maximum Retro Show - VICE TV

Blood & Money - CNBC

Return to Amish - TLC

FBI: Most Wanted ("Imminent Threat" special crossover episode) - CBS

Wednesday, April 5

Streaming

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (season finale) - Hulu

The Mandalorian - Disney+

Ted Lasso - Apple TV+

The Challenge: World Championship - Paramount+

The Big Door Prize - Apple TV+

The Crossover (series debut) - Disney+

Schmigadoon! (season premiere) - Apple TV+

Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now (doc) - Netflix

Movies

Air - In theaters

8 p.m.

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Survivor - CBS

The Masked Singer - Fox

Chicago Med - NBC

The Flash — The CW

The Conners - ABC

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs - ABC

9 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules - Bravo

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project - HGTV

Farmer Wants a Wife - Fox

Chicago Fire - NBC

House of Payne - BET

Riverdale - The CW

Dr. Pimple Popper (season premiere) - TLC

Abbott Elementary - ABC

Growing Belushi (season premiere) - Discovery+

9:30 p.m.

Not Dead Yet - ABC

10 p.m.

The Ark - Syfy

A Million Little Things - ABC

Snowfall - FX

True Lies - CBS

Chicago P.D. - NBC

Dave (season premiere) - FXX

Digman! - Comedy Central

Thursday, April 6

Streaming

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - Peacock

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

Star Trek: Picard - Paramount+

Bel-Air - Peacock

School Spirits - Paramount+

Zatima - BET+

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (series debut) - Paramount+

Beef (series debut) - Netflix

8 p.m.

Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

Station 19 - ABC

Next Level Chef - Fox

Law & Order - NBC

BattleBots - Discovery

9 p.m.

The Flipping El Moussas - HGTV

Grey's Anatomy - ABC

Animal Control - Fox

Ex On The Beach Couples - MTV

Top Chef - Bravo

Grown & Gospel - WE tv

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

Celebrity Game Face (season premiere) - E!

Ghost Hunters (season premiere) - Travel Channel / Discovery+

9:30 p.m.

Call Me Kat - Fox

10 p.m.

Good Trouble - Freeform

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

Celebrity Prank Wars (series debut) - E!

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph - ABC

Friday, April 7

Streaming

Love Is Blind - Netflix

Hello Tomorrow! (season finale) - Apple TV+

The Problem With Jon Stewart (season finale) - Apple TV+

Extrapolations - Apple TV+

The Power - Amazon Prime Video

Tiny Beautiful Things (series debut) - Hulu

Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker (two-part doc debut) - Apple TV+

Jury Duty (series debut) - Amazon Freevee

Transatlantic (series debut) - Netflix

Movies

Paint - In theaters

On a Wing and a Prayer - Amazon Prime Video

Chupa - Netflix

How to Blow Up a Pipeline - In theaters

Showing Up - In theaters

Of an Age (streaming debut) - Peacock

Praise This - Peacock

Sam Now (doc) - In limited theaters

LOLA - In limited theaters

Balloon Animal - VOD

8 p.m.

Ready to Love (season finale) - OWN

RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC

Power Book II: Ghost - Starz

S.W.A.T. - CBS

Shark Tank - ABC

Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (doc) - HBO / HBO Max

8:30 p.m.

Grand Crew - NBC

Saturdays - Disney Channel

9 p.m.

Saturdays - Disney Channel

20/20 - ABC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Dateline - NBC

Put a Ring On It - OWN

Fire Country - CBS

Gold Rush: Parker's Trail (season premiere) - Discovery Channel

10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO

The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist (season finale) - MTV

Blue Bloods - CBS

Saturday, April 8

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (season premiere) - OWN

Act Your Age - Bounce

Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (movie) - Lifetime

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

9 p.m.

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Houses With History (season premiere) - HGTV / Discovery+

Sunday, April 9

Check Local Listings

Call the Midwife - PBS

Sanditon - PBS

Marie Antoinette - PBS

Streaming

Great Expectations - Hulu

Rabbit Hole - Paramount+

Kitchen Commando - Tubi

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC

Violent Minds: Killers on Tape - Oxygen (streaming on Peacock)

8 p.m.

Combat Ships - Smithsonian Channel

Tournament of Champions IV (season finale) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Naked & Afraid - Discovery

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

American Idol - ABC

A Kind of Spark - BYUtv

Giving Hope: The Ni'Cola Mitchell Story (movie) - Lifetime

Catching Lighting (docuseries debut) - Showtime

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys - CBS

Raven's Home (season premiere) - Disney Channel, DisneyNOW

Biography: WWE Legends - A&E

9 p.m.

Succession - HBO

Yellowjackets - Showtime

Ride - Hallmark (and streaming on Peacock)

The Food That Built America - History Channel

Lucky Hank - AMC (also BBCA, IFC, Sundance, AMC+)

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico - CNN

A Spy Among Friends - MGM+

Naked and Afraid: Solo - Discovery

10 p.m.

Seeking Brother Husband - TLC

The Blacklist - NBC

Bar Rescue - Paramount Network

The Company You Keep - ABC

*times are ET and subject to change