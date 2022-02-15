Plus, Ludacris goes on a culinary mission on Luda Can't Cook and the Queens get their crowns.

What to Watch podcast: The Giudice sisters go head to head on new episode of RHONJ

After watching her original song "When I Wake Up in the Morning" go viral on TikTok and beyond, which she wrote as a child and sang on an episode, the Real Housewives of New Jersey's Gia Giudice is selling merch to capitalize on her newfound success — and Teresa's boyfriend gets involved in some Giudice/Gorga family business that he may later regret.

On the season finale of ABC's Queens, the women are about to be inducted into the Hip Hop Hall of Fame, but they're really feeling Brianna's absence — and Valeria has some major nerves about her solo tour. And the actress who plays her, Nadine Velasquez, is the subject of today's trivia question.

And on the new season of Ludacris' culinary series Luda Can't Cook, the rapper heads to Miami and Atlanta to eat up everything he can about Haitian, Cuban, and Korean food.

Related content:

What to Watch on Tuesday, Feb. 1

Check local listings

American Experience: The American Diplomat (docuseries debut) - PBS

8 p.m.

Jeopardy National College Championship - ABC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo

The Resident - Fox

The Kings of Napa - OWN

9 p.m.

Abbott Elementary - ABC

The Real Dirty Dancing - Fox

Icahn: The Restless Billionaire - HBO/HBO Max

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

Queens (season finale) - ABC

Streaming

Luda Can't Cook (season premiere) - Discovery+

How I Met Your Father - Hulu

Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar (special) - Digital

Movies

Until We Meet Again - Digital

Run & Gun - Digital/VOD

Here Before - VOD

*times are ET and subject to change