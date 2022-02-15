What to Watch podcast: The Giudice sisters go head to head on new episode of RHONJ

Plus, Ludacris goes on a culinary mission on Luda Can't Cook and the Queens get their crowns.
February 15, 2022
After watching her original song "When I Wake Up in the Morning" go viral on TikTok and beyond, which she wrote as a child and sang on an episode, the Real Housewives of New Jersey's Gia Giudice is selling merch to capitalize on her newfound success — and Teresa's boyfriend gets involved in some Giudice/Gorga family business that he may later regret.

On the season finale of ABC's Queens, the women are about to be inducted into the Hip Hop Hall of Fame, but they're really feeling Brianna's absence — and Valeria has some major nerves about her solo tour. And the actress who plays her, Nadine Velasquez, is the subject of today's trivia question.

And on the new season of Ludacris' culinary series Luda Can't Cook, the rapper heads to Miami and Atlanta to eat up everything he can about Haitian, Cuban, and Korean food.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including the Oscars honoring fans' favorite movie of the year, and JoJo's new acting gig on The CW's All American.

