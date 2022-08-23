What to Watch podcast: Who dunnit? Only Murders in the Building season 2 comes to a shocking close
Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez's latest sleuthing comes to an end in the dramatic and hilarious ending of Only Murders in the Building season 2. Brandy, Bernadette Peters, and more reunite for a 20/20 special celebrating their 1997 ABC TV movie Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. Motherland: Fort Salem comes to a bewitching end.
Plus, trivia and entertainment headlines — including Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon breaking ratings records, a bullied kid getting the last laugh when he's cast in George Miller's upcoming Mad Max prequel Furiosa, and Harry Styles squashes those Star Wars movie rumors.
What to watch on Tuesday, August 23
Streaming
Chad & JT Go Deep (series debut) - Netflix
Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 (season premiere) - Netflix
Love Island USA - Peacock
Only Murders in the Building (season finale) - Hulu
8 p.m.
Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 - ABC
Black Ink Crew Chicago - VH1
Catfish - MTV
9 p.m.
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant - MTV
Dark Side of Comedy - VICE TV
10 p.m.
Big Bad Budget Battle - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC
Reasonable Doubt - ID
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions - HBO
Password - NBC
Motherland: Fort Salem (series finale) - Freeform
What We Do in the Shadows - FX
Celebrity Beef - E!
