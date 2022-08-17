What to Watch podcast: Martin Short proves how to (t)werk out the answer on Password
Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short (t)werks out a win, at least in one round, in our preview of tonight's episode of NBC's Password. On the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit's dramatic dinner party wraps up, but not before Crystal learns about the gossip being spread about her. Things are heating up at summer camp, but cooling down with the stage production of Frozen on the new episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Plus entertainment headlines — including Robert De Niro's dual gangster roles in an upcoming Barry Levinson film — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Wednesday, Aug. 17
Streaming
Look Both Ways (movie) - Netflix
On the Count of Three (movie) - Hulu
Reservation Dogs - Hulu
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Disney+
All Star Shore - Paramount+
Love Island: UK - Hulu
Uncle From Another World - Netflix
8 p.m.
Supersenses (docuseries debut) - Smithsonian Channel
Big Brother - CBS
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Bravo
9 p.m.
The Challenge: USA - CBS
Court Night LIVE - A&E
Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up (special) - ID
10 p.m.
Grown-ish - Freeform
Resident Alien - Syfy, USA
Everything's Trash - Freeform
Five Guys a Week - Lifetime
11 p.m.
Good Grief (season premiere) - IFC (also available to binge on Sundance Now)
*times are ET and subject to change
