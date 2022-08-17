Plus, the ladies get down on the dance floor on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series does Frozen: The Musical.

What to Watch podcast: Martin Short proves how to (t)werk out the answer on Password

Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short (t)werks out a win, at least in one round, in our preview of tonight's episode of NBC's Password. On the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit's dramatic dinner party wraps up, but not before Crystal learns about the gossip being spread about her. Things are heating up at summer camp, but cooling down with the stage production of Frozen on the new episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Plus entertainment headlines — including Robert De Niro's dual gangster roles in an upcoming Barry Levinson film — and trivia.

What to watch on Wednesday, Aug. 17

Streaming

Look Both Ways (movie) - Netflix

On the Count of Three (movie) - Hulu

Reservation Dogs - Hulu

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Disney+

All Star Shore - Paramount+

Love Island: UK - Hulu

Uncle From Another World - Netflix

8 p.m.

Supersenses (docuseries debut) - Smithsonian Channel

Big Brother - CBS

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Bravo

9 p.m.

The Challenge: USA - CBS

Court Night LIVE - A&E

Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up (special) - ID

10 p.m.

Grown-ish - Freeform

Resident Alien - Syfy, USA

Everything's Trash - Freeform

Five Guys a Week - Lifetime

11 p.m.

Good Grief (season premiere) - IFC (also available to binge on Sundance Now)

*times are ET and subject to change