What to Watch podcast: Jeopardy! National College Championship makes its debut

Plus, Red Rocket comes to VOD, and the claws are out for Catwoman: Hunted.

Jeopardy! kicks off its nine-night National College Championship, featuring 36 students from across the country playing for a $250,000 grand prize — and host Mayim Bialik tells us what to expect, and why it's like March Madness for the popular trivia game show.

In the indie film Red Rocket, Simon Rex plays a former porn star who tries to pick up the pieces of his life after returning home to small-town Texas, and he may get some help from new friend Strawberry (newcomer Suzanna Son). And Rex is the topic of today's trivia question.

In the new anime-style animated film Catwoman: Hunted, the DC anti-hero teams up with Batwoman to take down a number of foes, including Superman, Joker, and Riddler.

Related content:

What to Watch on Tuesday, Feb. 8

Check local listings

Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands — PBS

8 p.m.

Jeopardy National College Championship (tournament debut) - ABC

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: All Time Classics - CBS

The Kings of Napa — OWN

9 p.m.

Abbott Elementary — ABC

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

Queens - ABC

Streaming

Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? — Netflix

Sister Boniface Mysteries (series debut) — BritBox

Movies

Red Rocket — Digital/VOD

The Fabulous Filipino Brothers — Digital/VOD

Catwoman: Hunted — Digital

A Grand Romantic Gesture — Digital

Alone With You — Digital/VOD

The Tiger Rising — Digital/VOD

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).