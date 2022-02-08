What to Watch podcast: Jeopardy! National College Championship makes its debut
Jeopardy! kicks off its nine-night National College Championship, featuring 36 students from across the country playing for a $250,000 grand prize — and host Mayim Bialik tells us what to expect, and why it's like March Madness for the popular trivia game show.
In the indie film Red Rocket, Simon Rex plays a former porn star who tries to pick up the pieces of his life after returning home to small-town Texas, and he may get some help from new friend Strawberry (newcomer Suzanna Son). And Rex is the topic of today's trivia question.
In the new anime-style animated film Catwoman: Hunted, the DC anti-hero teams up with Batwoman to take down a number of foes, including Superman, Joker, and Riddler.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Catherine Zeta-Jones' role in a National Treasure series, Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern team up for a new Apple TV+ comedy, and Razzie Award nominations, including one for Ben Affleck that received great reviews from critics.
Related content:
What to Watch on Tuesday, Feb. 8
Check local listings
Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands — PBS
8 p.m.
Jeopardy National College Championship (tournament debut) - ABC
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: All Time Classics - CBS
The Kings of Napa — OWN
9 p.m.
Abbott Elementary — ABC
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
Queens - ABC
Streaming
Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? — Netflix
Sister Boniface Mysteries (series debut) — BritBox
Movies
Red Rocket — Digital/VOD
The Fabulous Filipino Brothers — Digital/VOD
Catwoman: Hunted — Digital
A Grand Romantic Gesture — Digital
Alone With You — Digital/VOD
The Tiger Rising — Digital/VOD
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Related content:
Comments