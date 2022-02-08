What to Watch podcast: Jeopardy! National College Championship makes its debut

Plus, Red Rocket comes to VOD, and the claws are out for Catwoman: Hunted.
By EW Staff February 08, 2022 at 08:00 AM EST
Jeopardy! kicks off its nine-night National College Championship, featuring 36 students from across the country playing for a $250,000 grand prize — and host Mayim Bialik tells us what to expect, and why it's like March Madness for the popular trivia game show.

In the indie film Red Rocket, Simon Rex plays a former porn star who tries to pick up the pieces of his life after returning home to small-town Texas, and he may get some help from new friend Strawberry (newcomer Suzanna Son). And Rex is the topic of today's trivia question.

In the new anime-style animated film Catwoman: Hunted, the DC anti-hero teams up with Batwoman to take down a number of foes, including Superman, Joker, and Riddler.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including Catherine Zeta-Jones' role in a National Treasure series, Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern team up for a new Apple TV+ comedy, and Razzie Award nominations, including one for Ben Affleck that received great reviews from critics.

What to Watch on Tuesday, Feb. 8 

Check local listings

Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands — PBS

8 p.m.

Jeopardy National College Championship (tournament debut) - ABC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey  — Bravo

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: All Time Classics - CBS

The Resident — Fox

The Kings of Napa — OWN

9 p.m.

Abbott Elementary — ABC

The Real Dirty Dancing  — Fox

9:30 p.m.

Black-ish — ABC

10 p.m.

Queens - ABC

Streaming

How I Met Your Father — Hulu

Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? Netflix

Sister Boniface Mysteries (series debut) — BritBox

Movies

Red Rocket — Digital/VOD

The Fabulous Filipino Brothers — Digital/VOD

Catwoman: Hunted — Digital

A Grand Romantic Gesture — Digital

Alone With You — Digital/VOD

The Tiger Rising — Digital/VOD

*times are ET and subject to change

