On today's What to Watch: Alicia Vikander goes meta for HBO's new version of Irma Vep, the CW kicks off the final season of Roswell, New Mexico, and Halle Berry pays it forward on The Property Brothers' Celebrity IOU. Plus, the latest on Mariah Carey facing a $20 million copyright lawsuit over "All I Want for Christmas Is You," James Marsden's return to Westworld, and the death of legendary songwriter Paul Vance.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Related content:

What to Watch on Monday, June 6

Streaming

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill (comedy special) - Netflix

8 p.m.

American Ninja Warrior (season premiere) - NBC

Basketball Wives - VH1

Below Desk Sailing Yacht - Bravo

Roswell, New Mexico - The CW

9 p.m.

Irma Vep (series debut) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

People Magazine Investigates (season premiere) - Discovery+

Beat Shazam - FOX

Celebrity IOU - HGTV

11 p.m.

Miz & Mrs (season premiere) - USA

*times are ET and subject to change