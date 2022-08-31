What to Watch podcast: DC's Stargirl flies into a star-studded new season
On today's What to Watch, take a trip to Flavortown with Guy Fieri in Guy's Ultimate Game Night on Food Network. The Real Housewives of Dubai show their claws in their season 1 reunion, featuring a special appearance from supermodel legend Naomi Campbell. And DC's Stargirl tackles a superhero and reformed supervillain team-up in its season 3 premiere.
Plus, trivia and entertainment headlines — including Jordan Peele hinting at more Nope in a recent interview, Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer beginning his long goodbye to the series with season 10, and an update on Girls Trip 2 from actress Regina Hall.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Wednesday, August 31
Streaming
I Came By (movie) - Netflix
Dinner Party People With Lizzy Mathis (series debut) - Tastemade
Reservation Dogs - Hulu
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Disney+
All Star Shore - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Big Brother - CBS
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
DC's Stargirl (season premiere) - The CW
9 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Dubai (two-part reunion premiere) - Bravo
Guy's Ultimate Game Night (series debut) - Food Network and Discovery+
Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Challenge: USA - CBS
Court Night LIVE - A&E
10 p.m.
The Try Guys (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Welcome to Wrexham - FX
Archer - FXX
Grown-ish - Freeform
Resident Alien - Syfy, USA
10:30 p.m.
Everything's Trash - Freeform
*times are ET and subject to change
