What to Watch podcast: DC's Stargirl flies into a star-studded new season

Plus, take a trip to Flavortown with Guy's Ultimate Game Night and the claws come out on The Real Housewives of Dubai Reunion.
By EW Staff August 31, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
On today's What to Watch, take a trip to Flavortown with Guy Fieri in Guy's Ultimate Game Night on Food Network. The Real Housewives of Dubai show their claws in their season 1 reunion, featuring a special appearance from supermodel legend Naomi Campbell. And DC's Stargirl tackles a superhero and reformed supervillain team-up in its season 3 premiere.

Plus, trivia and entertainment headlines — including Jordan Peele hinting at more Nope in a recent interview, Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer beginning his long goodbye to the series with season 10, and an update on Girls Trip 2 from actress Regina Hall.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Wednesday, August 31

Streaming

I Came By (movie) - Netflix

Dinner Party People With Lizzy Mathis (series debut) - Tastemade

Reservation Dogs - Hulu

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Disney+

All Star Shore - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Big Brother - CBS

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

DC's Stargirl (season premiere) - The CW

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Dubai (two-part reunion premiere) - Bravo

Guy's Ultimate Game Night (series debut) - Food Network and Discovery+

Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Challenge: USA - CBS

Court Night LIVE - A&E

10 p.m.

The Try Guys (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Welcome to Wrexham - FX

Archer - FXX

Grown-ish - Freeform

Resident Alien - Syfy, USA

10:30 p.m.

Everything's Trash - Freeform

